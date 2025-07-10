Snapmaker Returns to Kickstarter with U1, a High-Speed Toolchanging 3D Printer

Snapmaker, a manufacturer of modular digital fabrication systems, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to introduce the Snapmaker U1, a consumer-level 3D printer with integrated toolchanging capabilities. Designed to combine speed, multi-material functionality, and reduced filament waste, the machine features a CoreXY motion system and the company’s proprietary SnapSwap print head switching mechanism. According to Snapmaker, this next-generation model prints up to five times faster than comparable desktop printers and reduces material waste by 80% during filament transitions.

The Snapmaker U1 supports multi-material 3D printing in a single job. Photo via Snapmaker.

This is the company’s third Kickstarter campaign. In 2017, the Snapmaker Original was launched, a compact all-metal 3-in-1 machine that raised $2.28 million. Two years later, the Snapmaker 2.0 campaign generated $7.85 million from over 7,000 backers, ranking among the most successful technology crowdfunding efforts to date. The current initiative is intended not only as a product release but also as a way to re-engage Snapmaker’s original supporters. “Kickstarter is where Snapmaker started, and our backers have always been a vital part of our journey,” said CEO Daniel Chen. “With U1, we’re going back to our roots — combining what we’ve learned with what our community dreams of.”

The CoreXY motion structure enables higher acceleration and reduced vibration by coordinating the X and Y axes across a fixed print bed. Unlike traditional Cartesian printers, this arrangement distributes movement more efficiently, supporting faster and more stable printing. SnapSwap, a mechanical toolchanging system developed in-house, works alongside this architecture by using four independent print heads. Each print head is mounted on a swappable interface and configured for a specific material or color. The printer automatically switches tools during a job without requiring purging towers, which helps conserve both time and filament.

Snapmaker U1’s toolchanging system, SnapSwap, enables automatic switching between four independent print heads configured for different materials or colors. Photo via Snapmaker.

This setup minimizes cross-contamination between materials and allows for complex builds involving flexible textures, structural parts, and functional supports. A single print can combine different materials or colors in one continuous job, with each fed through a dedicated print head. This approach streamlines multi-material workflows, which are typically constrained by purge routines or dual-nozzle limitations.

While previous products from the company have supported interchangeable heads for CNC carving and laser engraving, the new platform is focused entirely on 3D printing. Its modular toolchanger reflects the same design philosophy, emphasizing adaptability and mechanical precision. Snapmaker has not announced compatibility beyond its current four-head extrusion system. Each module is independently attached and designed for quick replacement or maintenance.

Comparison of surface finish with Snapmaker U1’s vibration compensation feature enabled (left) and disabled (right). Photo via Snapmaker.

Snapmaker, which has built a global user base around its fabrication ecosystem, has emphasized reliability and user-driven engineering in past releases. Machines from the Snapmaker 2.0 line were adopted in classrooms, studios, and workshops. The new system continues that hardware lineage with an all-metal chassis, enclosed motion system, and integrated electronics. These design choices reflect Snapmaker’s focus on merging professional-grade features with accessibility for advanced users.

Production is currently in its final stages, with internal validation and quality control underway. Snapmaker plans to release detailed specifications, print samples, and feature demonstrations throughout the campaign. While the company has not provided an exact shipping timeline, it has committed to regular technical updates for early supporters. Interested backers can register at https://www.snapmaker.com/en-US/snapmaker-u1 to receive launch announcements and Kickstarter campaign content.

