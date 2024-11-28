Snapmaker Partners with Polymaker to Boost Filament Management in 3D Printing: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Snapmaker, a manufacturer of multifunctional 3D printers, and Polymaker, a developer of advanced 3D printing materials, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving filament storage and usability within the 3D printing industry. This collaboration has led to the co-development of the SnapDryer, a modular device designed to efficiently dry and store various 3D printing filaments, addressing common issues related to moisture absorption that can compromise print quality.

The SnapDryer stands as the first product emerging from this partnership, showcasing significant advancements in filament management. Engineered to handle multiple storage boxes through its dryer dock, the device ensures a reliable, moisture-proof seal for filaments. Supporting a wide range of materials—including PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, TPU, PA, PC, PVA, and breakaway support for PLA—the device accommodates filament diameters of 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm. It can manage spool sizes up to 205 mm in diameter and 78 mm in thickness, operating effectively within an ambient temperature range of 20–35 °C and relative humidity below 90%.

Equipped with three preset power levels, the SnapDryer facilitates efficient drying processes without damaging the filaments. Its modular design allows a single dryer dock to manage multiple storage boxes, providing flexibility and scalability for various 3D printing setups. The device’s power adapter accepts an AC 100–240 V input and outputs DC 24 V, with a consumption of up to 68 W, making it versatile for different operational environments.

Available for order starting November 29, 2024 at the official Snapmaker website, part of Black Friday Ultimate Savings Event, the SnapDryer offers users an advanced solution for filament maintenance at a competitive price.

Product Dimensions 235 × 120 × 290 mm (D × W × H) Power Adapter Specifications Input: AC 100 ~ 240 V, 50 / 60 Hz; Output: DC 24 V, 68 W Maximum Power Consumption 68 W Recommended Operating Environment Ambient Temperature: 20 ~ 35 ℃; Relative Humidity: Below 90% Maximum Capacity Spool Size: 205 mm (Diameter) × 78 mm (Thickness) Compatible Filament Diameter 1.75 / 2.85 mm Supported Materials PLA / PETG / ABS / ASA / TPU / PA / PC / PVA / Breakaway support for PLA

Featured Image shows the SnapDryer’s modular design. Photo via SnapMaker.