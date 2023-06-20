Snapmaker marks 7th anniversary with a sale on 3D printers, new product launches

Digital fabrication tools manufacturer Snapmaker is marking its 7th anniversary with a campaign to celebrate its journey with users and showcase its novel range of products.

The anniversary sale, which commenced on June 15 and will continue until June 29, offers customers a chance to grab the Snapmaker products of their choice at significant discounts of up to 33%. The primary focus of the sale is on Snapmaker 2.0 AT and F models, and their bundles. Additionally, Snapmaker is set to launch some new products, including the Snapmaker J1s, Snapmaker 2.0 Quick Swap Kit, and Snapmaker Artisan 3D Printer.

Snapmaker’s 7th-anniversary sale is live now. Image via Snapmaker.

Snapmaker expands reach with new products and offers

The campaign, “Growing Together. Making Forever.,”, encompasses a series of exciting offers, discounts, and new product releases. Snapmaker’s objective is to expand its reach to a broader target audience, appealing to individuals interested in DIY projects, IT engineering, architecture, design, and STEAM education.

The company says Snapmaker 2.0 AT models are highly regarded among makers who frequently use 3D printing and are also interested in laser and CNC capabilities. On the other hand, the Snapmaker 2.0 F models are recommended for those who prefer standalone 3D printers that offer expandability options with the ability to add modules later on. Snapmaker has also introduced Snapmaker 2.0 Quick Swap Kit, a newly developed system that enables swift transitions between different functions. With a simple process of sliding, pressing, and securing, users can switch functions within a minute. Users don’t have to deal with excessive screws, which saves them valuable time and increases the usability of the 3-in-1 function. Even when using an enclosure, the convenience of switching between modules remains intact.

Sale price of Snapmaker 2.0 Quick Swap Kit. Image via Snapmaker.

The latest generation 3-in-1 3D Printer from Snapmaker, dubbed Snapmaker Artisan, boasts a notable feature set, with dual extruders, powerful engraving and cutting modules, and a spacious work area. Snapmaker has upcoming releases in store for its users. On June 22, the Snapmaker Artisan 3D Printer, tailored for users seeking 3D printing capabilities, will be introduced. Additionally, the highly anticipated Snapmaker J1 IDEX 3D printer known for its maximum printing speed of 350mm/s, is made available. Furthermore, the Snapmaker J1 Print Cooling Fan Upgrade Kit and the second iteration of the J1, Snapmaker J1s, were launched on June 15.

Snapmaker expresses its vision of evolving as a brand alongside its users, supporting them in their “creative endeavors” through using Snapmaker products. Snapmaker’s commitment to “excellence and innovation” has been acknowledged through the iF Design and Red Dot Awards and the nomination of its products, Snapmaker Artisan and J1, as finalists in the International Design Excellence Awards. This recognition highlights the brand’s dedication to delivering high-quality and novel solutions.

Sale price of Snapmaker J1s Ultra-fast IDEX 3D printer. Image via Snapmaker.

Regional discounts and 12-hour flash sale

The Anniversary campaign offers different discounts based on region. Alongside the main offer, Snapmaker is also offering an additional 12-hour sale. Listed below are the starting and ending times with discount rates:

Key time US & Global Online Store EU Online Store Starting time JUN 15 12:00 a.m. PDT JUN 15 9:00 a.m. CEST Ending time JUN 29 11:59 p.m. PDT JUN 30 1:00 p.m. CEST

US/Global Store:

Products Discount rates Snapmaker 2.0 A250T 40% off Snapmaker 2.0 A350T 33% off Snapmaker 2.0 F350/F250 33% off Snapmaker Rotary Module 30% off Snapmaker 10W High Power Laser Module 30% off

EU Store:

Products Discount rates Snapmaker 2.0 A350T/A250T Bundle 33% off Snapmaker 2.0 F350/F250 33% off Snapmaker Rotary Module 30% off Snapmaker 10W High Power Laser Module 30% off

Additional 12-hour Limited Sale:

Date Time June 20, 2023 7:00 a.m. – 6:59 p.m. PDT June 20, 2023 8:00 a.m. – 7:59 p.m. CEST

US/Global Store:

Products Discount rates Snapmaker 2.0 A350T 38% off Snapmaker 2.0 F350 38% off Snapmaker Rotary Module 35% off Snapmaker 10W High Power Laser Module 35% off

EU Store:

Products Discount rates Snapmaker 2.0 A350T Bundle 38% off Snapmaker Rotary Module 35% off Snapmaker 10W High Power Laser Module 35% off

Snapmaker Artisan 3D printer will be launched on June 22. Image via Snapmaker.

Snapmaker has also provided an extra 5% off code for 3DPI readers: SnapmakerSAVE5%.

To explore the Anniversary Sale and find out more about the Snapmaker products on offer, visit its official website.

