Snapmaker launches $150,000 Innovation Fund for 3D printing developers

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Snapmaker has introduced a $150,000 Innovation Fund aimed at developers and makers working on software, hardware, and workflows for additive manufacturing (AM). The program, announced on June 10, 2026, is the company’s first community-funding initiative and follows the release of its U1 multicolor, multimaterial 3D printer.

The launch reflects a wider dynamic in desktop 3D printing, where commercial hardware increasingly depends on open source software maintained by independent developers. By directing capital toward projects such as Klipper and OrcaSlicer, which underpin machines from multiple manufacturers, Snapmaker is formalizing a relationship that has typically operated without direct funding.

The fund is divided into two tracks. The first, a $50,000 Founding Sponsorship Track, has been allocated to six projects that contributed to the U1 ecosystem: Moonraker, OrcaSlicer, Klipper, Fluidd, Full Spectrum, and Surface Color Stitch. Recipients were selected directly by Snapmaker, with support distributed over the next 12 months. This track does not accept applications.

The second track is a $100,000 Open Competition, which began accepting submissions on June 9, 2026. “The U1 didn’t get here alone — it stood on the shoulders of a community decades in the making,” said Blayne Sapelli, Head of Global PR at Snapmaker. “This fund is how we say thank you, and how we keep that movement going. We give back, and the community builds forward — together.”

Snapmaker U1 3D printer. Image via Snapmaker.

Competition structure and prize tiers

The Open Competition runs across two phases of $50,000 each. Phase 1 closes on September 7, 2026, with winners announced on September 30. Phase 2 runs from October 1 to December 31, 2026, with results published on January 22, 2027.

Each phase awards 20 participants across three tiers. Three U1 Pioneer winners receive $5,000 each, seven Eco-Enhancer winners receive $3,000 each, and ten Active Builder winners receive $1,500 each. All winners also receive beta access to upcoming Snapmaker products, alongside a badge, certificate, and a feature on the company’s social media channels.

Participation is open to developers and makers worldwide. Eligible entries include slicer plugins, firmware, hardware modifications, workflows, and accessories. To qualify, projects must be published on GitHub or another public page, shared in a Snapmaker community channel, and submitted through the fund’s online form. Entrants retain full ownership of their work.

Judging criteria and scope

Submissions are scored through a weighted system: 80% comes from a Tech Committee composed of Snapmaker’s product and engineering staff, invited industry experts, and longstanding community members, while the remaining 20% is drawn from a community vote based on GitHub stars, likes in community channels, and upvotes on project pages.

Projects are evaluated on three criteria: innovation and technical depth, openness and quality, and practicality across the wider community. While the fund prioritizes open, reproducible, and documented work, closed-source projects remain eligible if they contribute in other ways, such as offering open application programming interfaces (APIs) or transparent setup processes.

Although the program is tied to the U1, its scope extends beyond a single machine. Snapmaker stated that projects benefiting AM more broadly are encouraged, including tools for older Snapmaker hardware and general-purpose utilities for makers outside the company’s user base. Full eligibility details and the submission form are available on the Snapmaker Innovation Fund page.

Manufacturers compete for the maker community

The fund signals a strategic shift in how Snapmaker positions itself within desktop 3D printing. The U1 runs on a stack built largely by independent developers — Klipper, Moonraker, Fluidd, and OrcaSlicer among them — and by converting that dependency into direct sponsorship, the company is addressing a gap that has long defined the sector: open source maintainers sustain commercial products while rarely receiving structured financial support from the manufacturers that benefit.

The announcement also lands against a backdrop of recent friction between manufacturers and third-party developers. In 2025, Bambu Lab‘s firmware updates introduced authorization controls that blocked communication with unofficial third-part software, and OrcaSlicer’s developer, SoftFever, publicly declined to adopt the company’s Bambu Connect tool. That same slicer is now among the six projects Snapmaker has selected for direct sponsorship.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows Snapmaker launches $150,000 Innovation Fund for 3D printing developers. Image via Snapmaker.