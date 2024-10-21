SME and America Makes to Co-Locate TRX Event at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit

SME, the North American nonprofit association dedicated to accelerating the adoption of manufacturing technologies, and America Makes, a public-private partnership for additive manufacturing (AM) technology and education, have announced a strategic partnership to co-locate America Makes’ Spring Technical Review and Exchange (TRX) with RAPID + TCT 2025. Scheduled for April 8-10 in Detroit, this collaboration aims to bring together key leaders and stakeholders in one central location to drive the exploration and advancement of next-generation additive manufacturing technologies.

Integrating both events provides a centralized platform for industry experts, researchers, and practitioners to collaborate and share insights. John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “AM is vital for revolutionizing traditional manufacturing, strengthening U.S. global competitiveness, and safeguarding national security. Hosting TRX alongside RAPID + TCT 2025 allows us to drive the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies more effectively.”

Steve Prahalis, Chief Operating Officer at SME, emphasized the strategic value of the collaboration, “This partnership showcases our ability to collaborate and convene the AM ecosystem under one roof. By colocating these events, we facilitate the exchange of ideas and exposure to diverse applications of additive manufacturing, fostering innovation and growth within the industry.”

The inclusion of additional industry events, such as SAE International’s World Congress Experience and AeroDef Manufacturing, ensures participants gain comprehensive insights into additive manufacturing’s successful applications across sectors such as aerospace, defense, mobility, and consumer goods. Michigan’s expansive defense industry—responsible for $30 billion in economic activity and employing over 166,000 people across nearly 4,000 businesses—stands to benefit significantly from these integrated events, as hosting the gatherings in Detroit capitalizes on the region’s strong manufacturing heritage and resources.

Shaping the Future of Additive Manufacturing

America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) announced the recipients of the $6 million Powder Alloy Development for Additive Manufacturing (PADAM) project. Supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the PADAM initiative focuses on improving additive manufacturing for aerospace and defense applications by advancing high-temperature metals. The project funds research in high-temperature refractory alloys and nickel-based superalloys, aiming to establish reproducible AM metal operations..

Meanwhile, the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2024 nominations are nearing their deadline, celebrating excellence in additive manufacturing. The annual awards recognize leading applications, companies, and individuals propelling the industry forward. Categories include Aerospace, Space or Defense Application, Innovation of the Year, and Start-up of the Year. Winners will be announced in December, highlighting achievements that shape the AM sector.

