Smarter, Faster, Hybrid: How DMG MORI is Redefining Industrial Additive Manufacturing

As one of the world’s leading CNC machine tool manufacturers, DMG MORI is strengthening its position across both conventional and additive manufacturing (AM). At Formnext 2025 (November 18–21, Frankfurt), the company presented new developments that push hybrid and powder bed technologies closer to true industrial-scale production.

With its LASERTEC DED hybrid and LASERTEC SLM systems, DMG MORI has demonstrated how AM can move beyond prototyping and become fully embedded within efficient, automated workflows.

“Hybrid manufacturing is no longer a niche—it’s becoming the new standard for efficient, flexible production,” said Patrick Diederich, Managing Director DMG MORI Ultrasonic Lasertec GmbH. “By merging additive and subtractive processes into one seamless workflow, we’re redefining what industrial manufacturing can achieve,” said Diederich.

LASERTEC SLM systems. Image via DMG MORI.

Hybrid Manufacturing: Six Processes, One Machine

At the core of this approach are the LASERTEC DED hybrid machines, combining six manufacturing steps—milling, turning, grinding, preheating, laser deposition welding, and 3D scanning—within a single setup. This 6-in-1 configuration enables end-to-end part production in one clamping operation, dramatically cutting lead times and eliminating the need for external processes, transport, or rework.

The ability to alternate between additive and subtractive modes lets users create complex geometries and multi-material parts with enhanced wear resistance, corrosion protection, or chemical stability. Components such as tool inserts can also be repaired rather than replaced, extending service life and reducing downtime.

New process innovations, including preheating, reduce internal stress and prevent cracking between base and deposited materials, enhancing mechanical performance. A tool-changer integrated 3D laser scanner ensures precise, non-contact quality inspection with false-color imaging, while blue laser technology expands capabilities to highly reflective metals like copper and enables graded material transitions for advanced, high-performance components.

“These new capabilities transform a complex, multi-step process into a streamlined, automated workflow—demonstrating that hybrid manufacturing is ready for series production. It shows how additive manufacturing can complement, not compete with, traditional machining by combining the best of both worlds to boost productivity and part performance,” said Diederich.

Powder Bed Efficiency: LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd Generation

In the powder bed fusion space, DMG MORI’s LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd Generation addresses one of metal AM’s major challenges: downtime between builds. Its new interchangeable build container system allows completed jobs to be swapped out quickly—no cooling delays—keeping production running almost continuously. Setup time is further reduced through external build-plate preparation, minimizing inert gas consumption and avoiding repeated chamber purging. A sealed lid also enables safe powder handling.

A reinforced process chamber with active Z-axis compensation ensures layer stability and positional accuracy, and up to four overlapping lasers enable faster, more consistent results. The expanded 325 × 325 × 400 mm build volume enables larger components or multiple parts in parallel, making the system ideal for serial production.

LASERTEC SLM system. Image via DMG MORI.

The machine is operated intuitively via CELOS X with easyAM, combining smart controls with built-in process monitoring for consistent part quality. Its integrated camera system continuously monitors each layer, detecting and analyzing surface irregularities in real time.

DMG MORI demonstrated the technology at Formnext 2025 by printing a robot head from its Robo2Go Open system, and also presented rePLUG FLEX, an optimized powder module developed for economical material changes in small series or special applications.

“At DMG MORI, we see AM not as an isolated technology, but as an integral part of a smarter, more connected production ecosystem. By combining process chains, digital solutions, and expert guidance, we empower manufacturers to move from concept to series production with confidence. This is how we turn innovation into measurable value,” said Diederich.

Featured image shows LASERTEC SLM systems. Image via DMG MORI.