Sloyd Adds Text-to-3D Tools Tailored for 3D Printers

Oslo-based software company Sloyd has launched new features aimed at helping 3D printing enthusiasts turn quick ideas into printable objects.

With the introduction of text-based model generation and export presets for 3D printing, the platform now makes it easier to go from prompt to STL without needing CAD experience.

Sloyd runs entirely in the browser and offers two creation modes: one driven by text prompts, and another powered by parametric AI. The latter allows users to customize premade components using sliders and toggles, making it especially useful for generating hard-surface models like grid towers, modular parts, and architectural elements.

“Previously, the technology excelled at cartoony and stylized objects and characters,” says Avi Latner, Sloyd’s Co-Founder and CPO. “Now it’s capable of producing characters across genres, even highly realistic ones.”

Additionally, the export presets help users avoid issues like poor wall thickness or unsupported overhangs. Users can also select a dedicated 3D printing preset before generating the model, aimed at producing geometry better suited for physical output.

Rather than setting fixed thresholds, the preset focuses on generating solid, watertight mesh models, leaving aspects like wall thickness and overhangs to the user’s slicer software, as these depend on the printing technique and filament used.

Other additions include a mesh preview, automatic scaling for standard print beds, and a growing gallery of downloadable models. These improvements support a more streamlined design-to-print workflow and make it easier to preview and share designs without leaving the browser.

Novel prompts feature enables 3D generation

Sloyd’s move toward print-focused tools began earlier this year. When version 2.0 launched in April, Sloyd added STL export and a range of new generators built for the 3D printing community. That update marked a shift away from pure visual assets and toward more hands-on use cases. The platform’s new features build on that foundation with text-driven model creation and smarter tools for generating printable geometry.

Text-to-3D from the web app. Image via Sloyd.

Unlike CAD software, Sloyd doesn’t rely on solid modeling or technical constraints. Instead, it offers flexibility for quick experimentation, backed by an unlimited-generation subscription model. That means no tokens or credits. Users are encouraged to iterate freely, test ideas, and adjust designs without worrying about usage limits.

“Even if you’re only after a few objects, you’ll probably want to run a few variations,” says the Co-Founder. “We don’t want limits to get in the way of experimenting.”

A large part of Sloyd’s user base includes hobbyists who design and print their own tabletop miniatures, terrain pieces, and functional objects. Many of them are parents using the tool with their children to create custom figurines, vases, and seasonal gifts.

The team behind the platform informally refers to this growing group as “maker dads,” although the label includes anyone interested in collaborative, hands-on design at home. In response to the rise in family-driven printing projects during school holidays, Sloyd is currently offering a 50% summer discount to encourage more users to experiment with 3D design at home.

Some of the more popular projects include fantasy characters, model bridges, cookie cutters, and pop dolls resembling family members. For tabletop gamers, printable terrain pieces like buildings and landscape elements remain a staple. Others prefer functional prints such as wall hooks or shelf decorations.

According to the team, Sloyd now has over 300,000 registered users, and since the release of version 2.0, the platform has “seen a big uptick in subscriptions – we’ve added a few thousand,” says Latner.

On the backend, Sloyd’s generative AI tools employ signed distance functions to reconstruct geometry from images, followed by UV mapping and texture generation through diffusion and inpainting methods.

Prompt optimization is handled by large language models (LLMs), while image processing and post-processing techniques such as retopology improve the final result. In parallel, the parametric system builds geometry through mathematical formulas and procedural techniques, converting these into meshes in real time.

Image-to-3D from web app. Image via Sloyd.

To generate and edit from text, Sloyd uses image-text pairing AI along with a large language model (LLM). The platform continues to evolve, with its developers actively researching and integrating updates across the pipeline.

The team says they are also exploring ways to extend these 3D scenes into other formats, such as motion content or product mockups. While there’s no specific timeline or mockups yet, the roadmap includes early work on segmenting models for multi-color filament support, enabling users to texture different parts of a print with varied hues.

But for now, the focus is on keeping the process accessible and is helping users design printable, tangible items that do not require a steep learning curve.

Featured image shows (1-2) A custom vase generated with Sloyd’s Image-to-3D feature, visualized in 3D and (3) printed on an Elegoo 3D printer. Photo via Sloyd.