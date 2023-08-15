SLM Solutions bolsters large format additive manufacturing capabilities with Adira AddCreative’s technology acquisition

Metal 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions is set to bolster its already comprehensive solutions portfolio by acquiring Adira AddCreative‘s large format Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) technology.

Adira Addcreative provides its technology based on the Fraunhofer ILT moveable process head solution, says the company. The move aims to cater to a diverse range of customer needs, spanning from standard to ultra-large-format additive manufacturing applications.

“Integrating this advanced technology into our portfolio helps complete our offering, bridging the gap between our current systems and our future large-scale AM system,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions. “It is another testament to our relentless innovation aimed at overcoming our customers’ manufacturing challenges and altering the manufacturing landscape forever.”

Large format PBF-LB technology: a new road for SLM Solutions

Marking a substantial advancement in additive manufacturing, the technology supports a maximum of 12 lasers and functions on a spacious 1 m x 1 m build platform. Its capabilities align effortlessly with SLM Solutions’ current product range, strategically placed between the NXG XII 600 family and the recently introduced, in-house developed large-scale additive manufacturing system.

The inclusion of Adira AddCreative’s technology expands SLM Solutions’ portfolio, enhancing flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. These features make it appealing to industries like aerospace, energy, and defense. The pivotal role in technology development was played by Adira’s AddCreative team in Vila Nova de Gaia. They are expected to merge with SLM Solution’s global team to further advance Additive Manufacturing systems.

Miguel Gil Mata, Adira’s Addcreative Chairman and CEO of its parent company said, “I’m thrilled to see this innovative technology, in-house invented and nurtured from the very beginning by our team, being integrated into one of the leading players in the 3D printing landscape. This is the best recognition for the breakthroughs we have achieved, and an excellent opportunity for our team and product to further develop within SLM.”

Adira AddCreative, based in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, offers large format Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) technology based on the Fraunhofer ILT moveable process head solution. Image via Adira AddCreative.

Major players in 3D printing look to expand portfolios

To expand its Nordic presence Solid Solutions’ sister company Solid Print acquired Swedish reseller 3D Verkstan. This move aimed to enhance customer services and support. Operating under Solid Solutions and TriMech Group, Solid Print also acquired 3DPRINTUK, which later became a part of the TriMech Group. The acquisition diversified Solid Print’s services, offering 3D printing, scanning, and design. 3DPRINTUK is anticipated to serve as TriMech’s UK 3D printing service, fostering collaboration in advanced manufacturing services between North America and international markets.

US-based 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D announced the acquisition of Taiwanese XYZ Printing’s SLS business. The financial terms remain undisclosed. This deal grants Nexa3D access to XYZ Printing‘s technology, distribution, and services. It involves incorporating XYZ’s MfgPro230 xS and MfgPro236 xS 3D printers into Nexa3D’s expanding powder bed product lineup. As per the announcement on its website, Nexa3D claims that “Over the past five years XYZ Printing technology has been successfully adopted by a wide range of customers, building a reputation for high-performance, high-speed printing with outstanding reliability.”

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows SLM Solutions acquired Adira Addcreative’s technology. Image via Adira AddCreative.