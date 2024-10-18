SLICED: the latest 3D printing news

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover the latest business developments, partnerships, and acquisitions in the additive manufacturing sector.

Today’s edition features business and reseller deals, new materials, partnerships, and Luna Park Melbourne revamping the famous Ghost Train for its 90th anniversary.

Read on for the most recent updates from Axtra3D, Dyndrite, Farsoon, Titomic, MatterHackers, and more.

Business deals and acquisitions from DMG MORI, 3DNA Technology, Nikon SLM Solutions, and more

Starting with business news, digital manufacturing and cybersecurity institute MxD has welcomed DMG MORI as a Tier 1 manufacturing partner to collaborate on advanced manufacturing solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

With this partnership, DMG MORI will occupy 1,600 square feet of space within MxD’s 22,000-square-foot facility in Chicago, showcasing its latest technological developments in manufacturing. According to the company, this collaboration promotes innovation and will be focused on enhancing military capabilities by providing access to advanced technologies.

“DMG MORI is among the world’s leaders in the development and production of advanced machine tools and we’re proud to partner with MxD to further explore the potential capabilities of this technology,” said James V. Nudo, Chairman of DMG MORI Federal Services.

Next up, HENN Connector Group’s subsidiary HENNgineered has enhanced its production capabilities by acquiring the Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer to its machine fleet. This move introduces Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology, allowing for up to 20 times faster production.

By blending Stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP), it enables the efficient manufacturing of complex, larger parts. With this addition, HENNgineered can now reduce lead times, enhance precision, and utilize materials like BASF’s Ultracur3D RG 3280 for high-performance applications in prototyping and small series production.

Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 3D printer. Photo via Axtra3D.

3D printing software developer Dyndrite has joined the Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing (ACAM), bringing its expertise in mathematics, computation, and digital manufacturing software to the collaboration.

Known for its Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE) and Dyndrite LPBF Pro solutions, Dyndrite’s tools enhance performance in geometry processing, automation, and metal AM materials development. By focusing on solving complex geometry and production challenges, Dyndrite will help manufacturers accelerate R&D, reduce costs, and improve part quality, contributing to ACAM’s mission of advancing scalable digital manufacturing.

“At Dyndrite, we are thrilled to be joining an organization that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in additive manufacturing. By collaborating with ACAM and its esteemed network of industrial and scientific leaders, we can push the boundaries of what’s possible in AM. Together, we can drive forward groundbreaking advancements in process automation, materials development, and digital manufacturing, fostering a future where AM plays a pivotal role in shaping industries worldwide,” says Stephen Anderson, Head of Strategic Relations at Dyndrite.

Additionally, 3DNA Technology has expanded its Eyewear Design App by adding a network of bespoke workshops and boutique brands, offering wider access to custom-made eyewear. Eyecare providers can now order made-to-order frames with instant visualization, measurements, and customizations, providing faster, more personalized service.

Designers from locations such as the U.S., U.K., India, and Australia contributed 100 new frame shapes, bringing the total to 180. This expansion enables on-demand production, helping opticians deliver tailored solutions while minimizing inventory costs and avoiding mass-produced frames’ price-shopping competition.

Precision mechanical components manufacturer Merendi Alfio & C has adopted Nikon SLM Solutions‘ metal 3D printing technology, marking its entry into additive manufacturing. With the integration of the SLM 280 2.0 system, Merendi aims to diversify its production, targeting industries such as motor racing and packaging that demand complex, lightweight components.

This move combines Merendi’s machining expertise with cutting-edge technology, enhancing production efficiency, reducing lead times, and offering innovative manufacturing solutions to meet evolving industry needs.

In another development, Titomic has secured the sale of its D623 cold spray system to United Industrial Solutions for AUD 174,000, marking the system’s first deployment in Australia. United Industrial Solutions will utilize the D623 to apply corrosion-resistant coatings to oil and gas assets in Western Australia.

Building on its previous success in providing advanced solutions for asset protection in challenging environments, this sale further strengthens Titomic’s presence in the energy and marine sectors.

Lastly, researchers at TU Dortmund’s Chair for Materials Technology have enhanced their additive manufacturing research capabilities with the acquisition of GEFERTEC’s arc405 machine. Chosen after a Europe-wide tender, the machine uses the Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) process, ideal for creating large, near-net-shape parts.

Capable of printing parts up to 680 x 680 x 580 mm, the machine allows for high build rates and easy handling of cost-effective materials like titanium. This addition will support both industry-related and basic research projects, expanding the range of materials and alloys available for study.

Handover of the arc405 for 3D metal printing of large parts to TU Dortmund. (Left to right) Janis Blattner (GEFERTEC), Manuel Pinho Ferreira (TU Dortmund), Karsten Steuer (GEFERTEC). Photo via GEFERTEC.

Emerging partnerships from Meltio, and MachineWorks

Moving on to partnerships, MatterHackers has announced a strategic partnership with Meltio to expand its offerings in the U.S. metal AM market. Using Meltio’s advanced wire-laser metal 3D printing technology, including the Meltio M600, MatterHackers can provide industrial customers with precise metal part production capabilities.

Offering more than just products, MatterHackers will support customers with setup, maintenance, and technical services. This partnership enables industries such as automotive and aerospace to gain greater control over their metal manufacturing processes, driving innovation and efficiency.

UK-based software firm MachineWorks and Productive Machines have partnered to enhance CAM software with the SenseNC suite, enhancing machining processes and creating new revenue opportunities for CAM software companies.

Facilitating autonomous capabilities, SenseNC optimizes spindle speed and feed rates, preventing tool wear and chatter vibrations before they occur. Integrated into platforms like Siemens NX CAM and Mastercam, this solution improves efficiency, reduces resource usage, and helps lower CO 2 emissions. Additionally, CAM companies can benefit from adopting SenseNC, boosting productivity and quality while expanding their market reach with advanced manufacturing solutions.

New materials from Asahi Kasei, Raise3D, Boston Micro Fabrication, and more

Followed by materials, Asahi Kasei has partnered with Aquafil to develop an innovative 3D printing material that blends Aquafil‘s ECONYL Polymer, made from recycled polyamide waste, with Asahi Kasei’s cellulose nanofiber (CNF), known for its heat resistance and recyclability.

Supported by ITOCHU Corporation, the collaboration aims to address the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance materials in the automotive and aeronautical industries. Offering exceptional formability and strength, this new material is expected to drive progress in sustainable manufacturing. Trial sales are set to begin in 2025, with global showcases planned at upcoming expos.

3D printed vase created using CNF. Photo via Asahi Kasei.

Working with Henkel LOCTITE and Forward AM Ultracur3D, Raise3D has launched five new resins to enhance the versatility of high-precision prototypes and end-use parts.

These include Raise3D High Clear Resin, offering transparency and durability, Forward AM Ultracur3D RG 1100 B for strength and UV stability, and Ultracur3D RG 3280, known for stiffness and heat resistance. Henkel LOCTITE 3D IND405 provides impact resistance, while LOCTITE 3D PRO476 is ideal for tooling and manufacturing aids. Together, these materials elevate production efficiency, meeting the demands of various industrial applications with reliability and performance.

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has introduced four new materials for its microArch series, further enhancing capabilities in industries like aerospace, medical devices, and electronics.

Included in the lineup are 3D Systems‘ Figure 4 HI-TEMP 300-AMB (High-Temperature 300-Ambient), BASF Ultracur3D 3280, BMF’s High-Temp Tough Resin (HTF), and Sacrificial Resin (SR). Offering advanced heat resistance, rigidity, biocompatibility, and flexibility, the materials enable engineers and researchers to create precise, durable parts suited for high-performance, specialized applications across various sectors.

“Before discovering BMF, Makuta struggled to find a cost-effective solution for prototyping due to the size and complexity of their molded parts. Traditional methods like aluminum or urethane molds often fell short in holding the required tolerances, and the expense of creating entirely new molds was prohibitive. Using BASF Ultracur3D 3280 on BMF’s microArch system, we were blown away by the impeccable finish and precision of the first 3D printed mold inserts we received. Not only were they able to reproduce intricate features flawlessly, but they also maintained the tight tolerances our projects demand,” said Taki Yamada, Director of Business Dev, Makuta.

Technological advancements by Titomic and Farsoon

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer Titomic has introduced an Augmented Reality (AR) software suite for its D523 portable cold spray system, marking the first application of AR technology in the cold spray industry.

Designed to enhance metal repair processes in sectors like aerospace, defense, and oil & gas, the AR Suite uses Microsoft HoloLens to provide real-time data, optimizing repair precision and efficiency. By standardizing tasks such as wheel and landing gear maintenance, it ensures traceability and regulatory compliance for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations. Additionally, this AR software was showcased at the AUSA event in Washington, D.C.

Farsoon Technologies and AM-Rauch completed beta testing of Farsoon’s Super-Temperature PBF ST252P and Ultra-Temperature PBF Flight UT501P systems, marking a key development in high-temperature polymer processing for powder bed fusion (PBF).

As part of this testing, the UT501P system demonstrated its ability to produce large-format parts up to 440 x 440 x 450 mm at temperatures up to 340°C. Process parameters were also developed for materials like TORAY PPS-GF25 and LUVOSINT PPS 9268 BK, enhancing scalability and cost-efficiency in sectors like medical and manufacturing. According to Farsoon, future expansion includes potential applications for PAEK materials.

Reseller and distribution deals from PostProcess Technologies, and One Click Metal

PostProcess Technologies has expanded its reseller network across Europe and Asia to meet the growing global demand for its automated post-printing solutions in 3D printing. Aiming to enhance its global presence, this move extends PostProcess’ reach to 22 resellers across 43 countries.

Partners such as IZIT in Croatia, Altair Consulting in Switzerland, Laser Lines in the UK, MONOTECH Systems in India, and AAM Co. in South Korea bring local expertise to help streamline post-printing processes. This expansion supports industries from medical to automotive by offering innovative, localized post-printing solutions for improved production efficiency.

“These partnerships further extend our global reach and build on the strong foundation we’ve established with our 500+ customers in North America and the EU,“ said Jeff Mize, CEO, PostProcess. “All five of our new Channel Partners are proven leaders in additive manufacturing within their respective markets. They will help drive advanced thinking and cutting-edge technology adoption, expanding our markets on a global scale and providing exceptional service to our customers.”

Germany-based 3D printer manufacturer One Click Metal has entered into a distribution agreement with Spanish AM solutions provider Dativic. As part of this deal, Dativic will promote and distribute One Click Metal’s metal 3D printing systems to universities, academic institutions, and R&D centers.

Known for its expertise in integrating additive manufacturing, Dativic will ensure the smooth adoption of these systems, providing technical support, training, and process optimization. This distribution arrangement will help expand One Click Metal’s presence in the Spanish market, targeting research and prototyping applications.

Titomic collaborates with DNV to advance AM in oil and gas

Titomic has been invited to participate in DNV’s flagship joint Industry Project (JIP) – ProGRAM. This collaboration aims to develop and standardize additive manufacturing technologies for the oil and gas industry.

By partnering with DNV, Titomic will help establish standards for manufacturing and repair using cold spray technology, focusing on materials like Alloy 625 and low-alloy carbon steel. The initiative seeks to overcome challenges such as corrosion and part failure while promoting more sustainable manufacturing methods within the sector.

Rousselot and Xolo enhance bioprinting with the new X-Pure GelMA bioink solution

Collagen and gelatin products provider Rousselot has partnered with Xolo, a Berlin-based 3D printer manufacturer, to co-brand a new bioink solution. This collaboration brings together Rousselot’s X-Pure GelMA, known for its purity and consistency, with xolo’s advanced volumetric bioprinting technology.

By integrating X-Pure GelMA into xolo’s ready-to-use bioinks, the partnership aims to deliver precise and stable bioprinting results, supporting cell growth and advancing biomedical research. Consequently, this move seeks to meet growing demands for reliable materials in biomedical research, enabling more efficient applications in complex cellular printing.

“We are dedicated to accelerating medical research by bridging the gap between research and clinical application,” said Tanja Vervust, Director of Rousselot Biomedical, “Our X-Pure range, available in GMP and research-equivalent grades, is ideal for translational research. We are thrilled to collaborate with xolo, a start-up at the forefront of biomedical innovation.”

3D printing meets tradition in Luna Park’s 90-Year-Old Ghost Train refurbishment

Luna Park Melbourne has completed the first phase of a two-part refurbishment of its Ghost Train ride, marking its 90th anniversary. Overseen by Edward Felix and his team, the project integrates modern technology like 3D printing to restore and update elements such as lighting fixtures and scenic details.

This approach ensures the ride retains its historical significance while improving durability and ease of maintenance. By combining heritage preservation with technological updates, the reimagined Ghost Train continues to offer an engaging experience for visitors while honoring its legacy.

ASTRO America and its partners advance Guam’s industrial capabilities with the GAMMA initiative

The Applied Science and Technology Research Organization (ASTRO) America hosted the Guam Additive Materials & Manufacturing Accelerator (GAMMA) working meeting to discuss the partnership’s goals and contributions.

In collaboration with the Guam government and the U.S. Navy, GAMMA focused on establishing an education and technology center to support on-island industrial production capabilities. Held at the Hyatt Guam Regency, this event featured keynote speaker Melanie Mendiola, CEO of the Guam Economic Development Authority, and highlighted five local students enrolled in the U.S. Navy’s advanced manufacturing program.

America Makes announces New Executive Committee to drive AM progress

America Makes has announced the newly elected members of its Executive Committee for 2024-2026. Comprised of leaders from industry, academia, government, and workforce development, the committee ensures strategic guidance to accelerate AM adoption and enhance U.S. global manufacturing competitiveness.

This committee will provide counsel on data management, technical scope, IP policy, and workforce education. It includes three government appointees and eight elected representatives from the non-profit, academic, and industrial sectors, each serving a two-year term to support the Institute’s mission and growth.

The newly elected members of the America Makes Executive Committee for 2024-2026 include:

Additionally, the government representatives include:



Featured image shows 3D printed vase created using CNF. Photo via Asahi Kasei.