SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we examine the latest updates in additive manufacturing (AM), from partnerships and material innovations to strategic rebranding and advanced software updates.

Today’s digest features collaborative initiatives, reseller expansions, and high-performance technologies reshaping industries such as aerospace and tabletop gaming.

Read on for the latest insights from Siemens, Formlabs, Axtra3D, NatureWorks, Xenia, and other leading players driving the future of 3D printing.

Emerging partnerships from Siemens, MyMiniFactory, Yamaha, and more

Starting with partnerships, industrial manufacturing firm Siemens and the University of Michigan have introduced an online course to expand knowledge of metal AM. Available on Coursera, this program was developed by mechanical engineering professor Chinedum Okwudire and Siemens’ Dr. Nathaniel Wood, offering insights into industrial 3D printing applications, design considerations, and process limitations.

Through this collaboration, Siemens aims to address a growing industry gap in workforce education, ensuring engineers gain the necessary expertise to implement AM efficiently.

Aaron Frankel, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at Siemens Digital Industries Software, highlighted the potential of metal AM to transform manufacturing, emphasizing that “industry needs a workforce that is knowledgeable about all aspects of the processes, how best to implement them to solve real engineering challenges, and avoid common pitfalls.”

Additionally, Okwudire reinforced the importance of inclusivity in AM education, noting that Siemens’ support has been instrumental in making specialized knowledge more widely accessible.

UK-based 3D file marketplace MyMiniFactory has partnered with Factory Fortress INC to expand 3D printing’s role in tabletop gaming, allowing players to 3D print their own miniatures on demand rather than purchasing mass-produced figures. Their collaboration builds on the success of Trench Crusade, a crowd-funded miniatures game that has generated $5 million in sales and over 2 million STL file downloads.

According to the company, the shift toward digital-first gaming has allowed for greater customization, reduced costs, and faster access to new content, marking a departure from traditional supply chain constraints. MyMiniFactory’s platform supports independent designers, while Factory Fortress INC specializes in integrating 3D printing into gaming ecosystems, offering players the ability to modify, resize, and personalize their miniatures.

A preview of the “Court of the Seven-Headed Serpent” miniatures showcasing the role of 3D printing in tabletop gaming. Photo via MyMiniFactory.

In the motorsport sector, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP has renewed its five-year partnership with 3D printer manufacturer Roboze, reinforcing its reliance on additively manufactured high-performance motorcycle components. Since integrating Roboze’s composite 3D printing solutions, the racing team has reduced production time and improved part precision, optimizing aerodynamic and structural properties.

Roboze’s CEO Alessio Lorusso called the extended agreement “a strong vote of confidence” in the company’s materials expertise, while Yamaha Motor Racing’s engineering manager, Michele Gadda, credited Roboze’s technologies with enhancing the team’s on-track performance. The partnership aligns with broader motorsport trends, where weight reduction and rapid part iteration are critical in competitive racing.

On another note, metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D has strengthened its European presence by partnering with AM Futures to bring metal powder bed fusion (MPBF) technology to the UK. The move grants manufacturers access to large-format MPBF systems capable of producing complex metal components across industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical devices.

AM Futures founder Nigel Robinson emphasized that the collaboration goes beyond machine sales, ensuring that “manufacturers gain access to a system that can achieve a competitive cost per part while maintaining high quality.” Eplus3D has already deployed over 100 industrial metal 3D printers across Europe, and this latest agreement positions the company for further expansion in the UK’s advanced manufacturing sector.

In a move to improve real-time AM quality inspection, Phase3D has partnered with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC) to introduce structured light-based metrology tools to Japan’s AM industry. The collaboration will see TNSC distributing Phase3D’s Fringe Inspection and Fringe Qualification systems, which provide heightmap-based process monitoring to detect part defects at a micron level.

CEO Niall O’Dowd described the partnership as a crucial step in “expanding measurement-driven quality assurance in additive manufacturing,” an area where Japan’s industrial sector has lacked objective, real-time control tools. By shifting from visual inspections to data-driven defect analysis, manufacturers can enhance repeatability, certification reliability, and part integrity in regulated sectors such as aerospace and medical devices.

Finally, Axtra3D, a manufacturer of high-speed stereolithography (SLA) systems has partnered with Oqcam to integrate AI-driven automation into dental 3D printing workflows, streamlining production for dental restorations.Combining Axtra3D’s high-speed Stereolithography (SLA) technology with Oqcam’s automated nesting software, reducing manual setup time by up to 98% while optimizing material usage.

In a press release, Kris Wouters, CEO of Oqcam, described the move as “expanding the reach of our innovative solutions,” highlighting its machine-agnostic nature, which allows it to support both 3D printing and CNC milling processes. Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 system, which employs Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology, will now benefit from enhanced print efficiency and streamlined workflows, offering dental labs a scalable production solution.

Innovative materials from NatureWorks, Accu, and Xenia

Moving on to material developments, UK-based precision engineering component distributor Accu has launched Brass Threaded Inserts, offering a durable fastening solution for plastic 3D printed components and prototypes. These inserts provide secure, reusable threading, addressing the limitations of direct threading into thermoplastics, which often degrades under repeated use. Designed for heat-set installation, the inserts embed into plastic substrates, forming a structurally stable anchor that enhances load-bearing capacity and resistance to thread stripping.

Manufactured from high-quality corrosion-resistant brass, the inserts are available in metric sizes ranging from M3 to M6, supporting applications in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. Yasin Boulakhras, Accu’s Global Head of Product Strategy, noted that plastic threads frequently fail under repeated installation cycles, making brass inserts an essential upgrade for product durability.

NatureWorks, a company specializing in sustainable biopolymers,has introduced Ingeo 3D300, a biopolymer filament engineered for high-speed 3D printing without requiring chemical additives. Capable of reaching 300 millimeters per second, the material maintains surface detail and structural integrity, making it suitable for functional prototypes and end-use components. Unlike conventional fast-printing materials that depend on chemical modifiers, Ingeo 3D300 retains print speed, stability, and color consistency in its neat form.

NatureWorks, a joint venture between GC and Cargill, has emphasized sustainability in its product development, ensuring that Ingeo 3D300 aligns with the company’s commitment to reducing polymer-based manufacturing’s environmental impact. The material will be showcased at TCT Asia and Rapid + TCT, where manufacturers can evaluate its properties and industrial potential.

Ingeo 3D300 performance highlights. Photo via NatureWorks.

Meanwhile, Xenia, an Italian manufacturer specializing in reinforced thermoplastic composites, has introduced a Whitened Shade version of its carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics, addressing a longstanding limitation of carbon composites in design applications. While traditional carbon fiber materials are black by default, limiting their use in aesthetic-driven industries, the new formulation provides a lighter base color, enabling greater customization through masterbatch additions during injection molding and pellet-based 3D printing.

The material retains the high strength-to-weight ratio and durability of standard carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics, making it ideal for automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment. Xenia will present Whitened Shade carbon composites at JEC World 2025, where manufacturers can explore its applications and color-integration potential.

Resellers deals with Axtra 3D and Formlabs

Next up, Axtra3D has appointed 3DChimera as its official reseller in the U.S., expanding access to high-speed SLA (HPS) technology. Featuring Hybrid PhotoSynthesis and TruLayer technologies, the Lumia X1 system enables 20x faster printing speeds while preserving high surface resolution and accuracy. The partnership targets aerospace, medical, and product design sectors, where precision resin-based 3D printing is crucial.

Greg Elfering, EVP of Sales at Axtra3D, emphasized that this agreement eliminates long-standing trade-offs in resin-based additive manufacturing, allowing for higher throughput without compromising part complexity. By integrating high-speed SLA into industrial workflows, the reseller partnership is expected to enhance adoption of production-grade SLA printing across multiple industries.

3D printer OEM Formlabs has entered a strategic partnership with Henry Schein, marking a significant expansion of digital dentistry adoption in North America. Under this agreement, Henry Schein will act as the preferred reseller for the Form 4B and Form 4BL 3D printers, increasing access to high-precision in-office and lab-based dental manufacturing solutions.

The Form 4B series, launched in 2024, enhances speed and material compatibility, catering to practitioners and large-scale dental labs. With over 15 million dental parts produced using Formlabs’ systems, this collaboration aims to broaden adoption of same-day digital dentistry solutions.

Henry Schein’s global network supports over one million healthcare professionals, making it a key player in distributing advanced dental technologies. The Form 4B is designed for individual practices, offering higher throughput, while the Form 4BL supports large-scale batch production.

Both systems are compatible with Formlabs’ proprietary dental resins and third-party materials via Open Material Mode, making them versatile for different workflows. The partnership is expected to further drive digital transformation in the sector.

Novel applications by Modiphius Entertainment and Georgia Tech

Moving ahead, Modiphius Entertainment, a UK-based publisher specializing in tabletop role-playing and miniature games, has announced that its Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms miniatures will be available as 3D printable STL files, marking a major shift towards digital distribution in tabletop gaming.

Hosted on MyMiniFactory, the full miniatures range will be released in structured FronTier campaigns, offering pre-supported STL files alongside exclusive rewards such as a free Dragonpriest model and a 3D printer giveaway. The move follows successful early trials, reinforcing the growing demand for licensed 3D-printable gaming content.

Graduate student Kevin Kamperman and his team at Georgia Tech have successfully developed a fully 3D printed acoustic violin, filing a provisional patent for their design. Using multi-jet fusion (MJF) with PA 12, they created an instrument that mimics the acoustics of a wooden violin while eliminating traditional handcrafting constraints.

Conducted in alliance with Endeavor 3D, this research integrates stress and modal simulations, allowing for precise tuning of the instrument’s sound properties. The project represents a fusion of engineering and artistic expression, showcasing the potential for advanced materials in musical instrument production.

3D printed Violin by Kevin Kamperman. Photo via Georgia Tech Research Institute.

Creaform and Replique secure new certifications

Moving to certifications, Creaform, a subsidiary of AMETEK, has secured ISO 27001, ISO 14001, and TISAX certifications, reinforcing its commitment to data security, environmental sustainability, and automotive industry compliance.

These certifications complement existing ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 accreditations, ensuring high standards in 3D metrology and quality assurance. Creaform President Fanny Truchon stated that these milestones highlight the company’s dedication to maintaining industry-leading security and sustainability practices.

In a similar move, Replique, a provider of an industrial procurement platform for demanding requirements has also obtained ISO 27001 certification, validating its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The certification process, audited by TÜV Süd, aligns with upcoming regulatory shifts such as the NIS2 directive, which strengthens cybersecurity requirements for digital infrastructure providers.

Creaform secures ISO 27001 and ISO 14001 certifications. Photo via Creaform.

Autodesk’s Fusion update improves efficiency

Turning to software, Autodesk has introduced 3D nesting for AM in its latest Fusion update, optimizing part placement for SLS and MJF 3D printing. The new voxel-based nesting algorithm improves packing density, machine efficiency, and material usage, significantly reducing waste and build times.

Beyond additive manufacturing, the update also enhances CNC machining, data management, and AI-driven AutoConstrain features. Performance optimizations include an 89x improvement in sketch editing speed and a 4.5% increase in compute performance for large assemblies. Users are advised to update their operating systems, as macOS 12 Monterey support will be phased out after March 2025.

Aerospace research pioneers multi-material ceramic printing for lunar missions

On the aerospace front, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has become the first U.S. institution to install the Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30 ceramic 3D printer, which supports multi-material fabrication for aerospace applications. The system is being used to develop wear-resistant coatings and functional sensors for lunar exploration.

Professor Seetha Raghavan highlighted that the CeraFab Multi enables precise engineering of ceramics with tailored properties, enhancing space mission durability. The printer is also aiding NASA Human Lander Challenge projects, where students have developed ceramic-based solutions to mitigate lunar dust adhesion on spacecraft and astronaut equipment.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University newly acquired Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30 ceramic 3D printer. Photo via Lithoz.

Business Deals from UPM and WOL3D

Shifting focus, United Performance Metals (UPM) has rebranded its AM division to UPM Advanced Solutions, reflecting a broader focus on high-performance materials beyond 3D printing. The transition aligns with increasing demand for corrosion-resistant, high-strength, and high-temperature metals in aerospace, medical, and energy sectors.

JJ Johnson, General Manager of UPM Advanced Solutions, emphasized that the rebrand symbolizes an expansion of the company’s engineering expertise, positioning it as a key player in specialty metals innovation.

Mumbai-based AM and industrial automation company WOL3D has secured an export deal to supply a Concrete 3D Printer and Robotic Arm to a U.S. client, expanding its role in automated construction technologies. To fulfill this order, WOL3D has partnered with TVASTA Manufacturing Solutions, a company specializing in layered cement deposition for automated building construction.

This move aligns with the growing adoption of 3D printing in architecture, where digitized manufacturing is reducing material waste and improving construction efficiency. In a statement, Rahul Chandalia, Managing Director and CEO of WOL3D, emphasized that the integration of robotics and 3D printing allows for greater precision, reduced material usage, and faster project completion.

Innovation and networking at France’s leading 3D printing event

France’s 3D PRINT 2025 will return to Lyon Eurexpo from June 3–5, 2025, featuring major exhibitors such as ADDUP, EOS, and Nikon SLM Solutions. The event will include over 50 conferences on automation, sustainability, and AI integration in additive manufacturing. A new Business Connect initiative will facilitate networking between exhibitors and industry professionals, while three innovation awards will recognize excellence in hardware, software, and materials.

3D PRINT 2025. Photo via 3D PRINT Lyon.

Mark3D UK Expands Composite Production

Finally, Mark3D UK Limited has commissioned the largest Markforged FX20 3D printing facility in the UK, enhancing its composite part production capabilities. The installation at Hereford Glass Fibre enables the fabrication of high-strength aerospace and automotive components using ULTEM 9085 and continuous carbon fiber reinforcement.

General Manager Pin Pangsang stated that the investment aligns with the company’s long-term strategy, allowing for faster, high-precision production of composite parts. The facility will also offer subcontracting services, making its advanced 3D printing capabilities accessible to a wider range of industries.

