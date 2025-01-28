SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover the latest business developments, partnerships, and acquisitions in the additive manufacturing sector.

Today’s edition features business and reseller deals, new materials, partnerships, and a charity drive by Yes, That’s 3D Printed and FauxHammer.

Read on for the most recent updates from Apiar, Fieldmade, Roboze, Meltio, MachineWorks, and more.

Emerging partnerships from Co Print 3D, Fieldmade, and Roboze

Kicking off with latest AM partnerships, Turkish 3D printing startup Co Print 3D has partnered with Creality to bring multi-color upgrade kits to the Ender-3 V3 and Ender-3 V3 Plus, offering support for up to 8 colors when paired with the optional ECM module.

Designed for Marlin and Klipper-based 3D printers, the KCM Set and ChromaSet include features such as ChromaHead’s filament-cutting mechanism and the CX-1 Extruder, ensuring seamless filament changes and consistent print quality. With this move, Creality users will receive tailored software with unique advantages for the KCM Set. Starting next month, the KCM Set will be available through Creality’s sales channels, while compatibility details for other models are provided on Co Print’s website.

Co Print 3D’s CEO Fatih Kazim Duymaz said, “Creality has been supporting our development since we introduced our first multi-filament technology in 2020. This partnership represents a major step forward, starting with the Ender-3 V3 series and expanding compatibility further. Together, we’re focused on delivering value to Creality users while pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology.”

Co Print 3D and Creality team. Photo via Co Print 3D.

Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) spin-off Fieldmade has partnered with UK-based mechanical testing solutions provider Plastometrex to integrate the PLX-Benchtop mechanical testing system into its deployable NOMAD micro factory series, creating a portable solution for metal AM with on-site quality assurance. Offering immediate validation of 3D printed metal parts’ mechanical integrity, the system utilizes Plastometrex’s PIP testing method for precise, non-destructive stress-strain analysis.

With an intuitive interface requiring minimal training, it ensures accessibility for operators in critical, time-sensitive environments. By addressing challenges like on-site manufacturing and part repair, the enhanced NOMAD series delivers a seamless combination of production flexibility and quality assurance. Plastometrex has invited attendees of the Military Additive Manufacturing Summit in Tampa, Florida, on February 11-12, 2025, to visit stand 415 and learn more about the alliance.

Followed by, 3D printer manufacturer Roboze has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SLB at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) 2025 Forum and Exhibition in Saudi Arabia, aiming to enhance the local production of non-metallic components. The partnership builds on their prior work, which began in 2021, to develop and test spare parts made from advanced materials like PEEK and Carbon Fiber PEEK for oil and gas applications.

Through this agreement, Roboze and SLB plan to strengthen in-country manufacturing capabilities, supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for sustainability and economic growth. This move also seeks to expand Roboze’s manufacturing operations, promote local talent, and establish a resilient digital supply chain that reduces reliance on international logistics.

“Our MoU with SLB in Saudi Arabia exemplifies our commitment to enabling local manufacturing,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of Roboze. “By using our advanced manufacturing technologies for localized production of SLB parts, we are proud to contribute to Vision 2030 and drive innovation in [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] KSA.”

Reseller and distribution deals from VoxTech3D, and SOLIZE Corporation

Moving on, manufacturing company VoxTech3D has partnered with SoonSer to bring its Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printers to the U.S. market. SoonSer, recognized for its industrial SLA 3D printing expertise and over 900 installations across APAC, offers advanced technologies designed for precision and reliability.

Through this reseller agreement, the manufacturing company aims to broaden its product offerings, providing U.S. industries such as prototyping labs and manufacturers with access to scalable and cost-effective SLA printing solutions. Plans to showcase SoonSer’s printers at the 2025 TCT Rapid Exhibition at Booth 3917 underline the partnership’s goal of expanding SLA adoption in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with SoonSer, a company that shares our vision of making advanced 3D printing technology more accessible,” said Paul Spoliansky, President of VoxTech3D. “This collaboration allows us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions at price points that empower our customers to scale their operations and achieve a return on investment previously unheard of in our industry.”

Additionally, SOLIZE Corporation has partnered with Roboze to distribute and support the ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED 3D printer in Japan. Installation at SOLIZE’s Toyota Plant is planned for March 2025, where it will be used for verification, manufacturing support, and benchmarking to evaluate its suitability for various applications.

Using fused deposition modeling (FDM), the ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED processes high-strength materials such as PEEK, Carbon PEEK, and PEKK in a high-temperature chamber, delivering enhanced mechanical properties and dimensional accuracy. Customers can also choose from other models like the Plus PRO for small-batch production or the ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT for large-scale applications.

New materials from LEHVOSS, and Fabulous

Next up, materials specialist LEHVOSS has launched LUVOPRINT, a range of high-performance materials tailored for fused granulate fabrication (FGF). Designed for diverse applications such as structural components, molds, and jigs, the materials include eco PC/ABS for dimensional stability, eco PA6 for impact and abrasion resistance, eco PPS for chemical resistance and flame retardancy, and PESU for mechanical strength and thermal stability.

Optimized for industrial printers, these materials have undergone extensive testing to ensure reproducibility and cost efficiency in serial production. LEHVOSS supports users transitioning to 3D printing by offering performance data, printer settings, and assistance with material-to-product integration, with additional grades currently in development.

Component printed with LUVOPRINT eco PC/ABS 2848 BK. Image via LEHVOSS.

French selective laser sintering (SLS) materials specialist Fabulous has announced the qualification of its PA11 DETECT powder for use on the Formlabs Fuse1+ 3D printer. As a biosourced material, it is FDA-approved and meets EU food contact standards, making it suitable for applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Part of the “Safety and Security” range, PA11 DETECT provides a food-safe alternative to petroleum-based options such as PA12.

“This achievement is the result of three years of collaboration with Formlabs, paving the way for further material innovations,” said Arnault Coulet, Co-Founder of Fabulous.

Compatibility with the Fuse1+ allows for cost-efficient, on-demand production, opening up new opportunities for affordable 3D printing. With this development, fabulous has become the first global supplier of a third-party material for Formlabs’ SLS open materials platform, and aims to focus on sustainable material development from its base in Lyon, France.

Novel software from MachineWorks, and UltiMaker

New software include UK-based software firm MachineWorks rolling out Polygonica 3.4, introducing updates that make its polygon mesh library more versatile for solving 2D and 3D geometric challenges. Among the key features, seamless UV parameterization enhances texture mapping workflows, while improved detection of engraved and embossed labels adds accuracy to surface analysis.

Boolean operations now support 3D polycurve intersections, useful for lattice generation and path planning. A faster mode for reconstructing solids from dense slice data speeds up visualizations, especially in additive manufacturing, and boundary smoothing reduces artefacts in laser scan data.

Updates like shrink-wrapping tools for better control in medical design and enhanced point cloud fitting support applications in healthcare, while curve refaceting offers greater flexibility for custom design work. Lazy evaluation control and simplified analysis APIs streamline tasks for industries ranging from engineering to metrology, making this release a practical upgrade for many users.

3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker has released the UltiMaker Cura 5.9 introducing a suite of updates aimed at improving print quality, compatibility, and user experience. In this release, scarf seams bring a smoother finish to Z seams by tapering filament flow at layer transitions, while new settings allow users to fine-tune outer wall speeds and accelerations for greater precision. Compatibility has been expanded to include the MakerBot Sketch Sprint printer, along with updated material profiles for PETG, Tough PLA, ABS, and CF 12, broadening its versatility.

Advanced conditional G-code functionality adds flexibility, enabling printers to respond dynamically to user input or machine status. To address issues in low-infill prints, a new feature introduces support lines to stabilize skin layers. Enhanced time-lapse functionality, error alerts for large files, faster UI responsiveness, and bug fixes round out this comprehensive upgrade, ensuring a smoother and more efficient user experience.

Advancing 3D printed titanium implants

On the medical front, AIDIMME, Meltio, the Research Foundation of the General University Hospital of Valencia (FIHGUV), and the Laser Applications and Photonics Research Group at the University of Salamanca (ALF USAL) are collaborating on the ATILA research project to advance 3D printed biomedical implants using titanium alloys in Spain.

Supported by funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the European Union (EU), and the State Research Agency, the initiative focuses on using Meltio’s wire-based Directed Energy Deposition – Laser Beam/Melting (DED-LB/M) technology to produce implants such as cranial plates, bone graft cages, and acetabular components. Efforts for this project are centered on overcoming challenges like oxygen contamination during manufacturing and verifying geometric and material properties.

Research also involves thermographic monitoring and testing to meet strict healthcare standards, with future steps including machining and finishing. According to the team, this project aims to improve implant manufacturing processes while enhancing material efficiency and reducing waste.

Proforma distal radius plate and acetabular implant proforma. Image via Meltio.

AML3D secures AUD$2.27M contract with TVA

AML3D’s U.S. division, AML3D USA, has finalized a contract worth approximately AUD$2.27 million to supply its ARCEMY X 6700 Edition 3D printing system to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the largest public utility in the U.S. Planned for installation at TVA’s Muscle Shoals, Alabama facility, the system aims to enhance repair capabilities for the utility’s power generation fleet.

Following a competitive tender process, ARCEMY X was selected to meet TVA’s requirements and will undergo testing, installation, and commissioning by the second half of 2025. This agreement includes an initial two-year service and maintenance period with an option for extension.

As the first system to be built at AML3D’s new U.S. Technology Centre in Ohio, this move aligns with the company’s broader U.S. expansion strategy targeting sectors such as utilities, aerospace, oil and gas, and marine industries.

Bridging academic research and industry with MatGPT Classroom

FEHRMANN MaterialsX is offering universities specializing in material science free access to MatGPT Classroom, an AI-powered platform designed to connect academic research with practical industrial applications. By providing access to both public data and proprietary industry insights, the platform addresses a long-standing issue where novel research often remains confined to academic journals without real-world impact.

For this purpose, FEHRMANN has partnered with institutions like the University of California, Ohio State University (OSU), and the Advanced Casting Research Center to foster global collaboration and advance the industrial-scale application of academic findings. With billions spent on research annually, MatGPT Classroom aims to transform discoveries into tangible industrial innovations, ensuring that academic progress contributes directly to societal and industrial development.

Henning Fehrmann, CEO and Chairman of FEHRMANN MaterialsX, said, “With MatGPT Classroom, universities can go beyond traditional research methods. We’re giving them the tools to make their discoveries relevant in the real world, supporting the creation of industrial value and, ultimately, jobs. This is about empowering researchers to make a tangible difference.”

On-site metal 3D printing resolves critical pump failure on USS Somerset

Metal 3D printer manufacturer Meltio’s hybrid-metal 3D printing technology demonstrated its capabilities during the 2024 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise by resolving a critical reverse osmosis pump failure aboard the USS Somerset. Responsible for producing clean drinking water essential for extended deployments, the pump’s breakdown could have compromised the ship’s operations.

Instead of waiting weeks for a replacement through traditional supply chains, the crew used Snowbird Technologies’ SAMM Tech system. Equipped with Meltio’s wire-directed energy deposition (DED) print head and integrated CNC capabilities, the system produced a replacement part on-site within hours.

By enabling on-demand production of durable, heat-treatment-free metal components, the technology enhanced operational readiness and reduced logistical delays, offering a sustainable and efficient solution for military applications in remote environments.

“What we didn’t expect was that we would have the opportunity to directly help ship readiness so soon, especially for something as mission-essential as a reverse osmosis pump, where if you run out of water you’re going to be coming home pretty quick,” said, Charles Wallace, mechanical engineer from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Apiar to showcase Titanium Gen1.0 watches British Watchmakers Day 2025

British watchmaker Apiar is set to unveil its Gen1.0 range at British Watchmakers’ Day 2025. Designed using generative design (GD) and additive manufacturing (AM), the Gen1.0 blends futuristic aesthetics with advanced engineering. Aimed at achieving exceptional strength-to-weight ratios, the watch’s design is inspired by methods used in aerospace and hypercar manufacturing.

Crafted from grade 23 titanium, it features organic forms, skeletonized lugs, and a dial described as the “guilloché of the future.” The GD approach allowed Apiar to eliminate traditional manufacturing constraints, enabling a design that pushes creative and structural boundaries. A limited run of five Gen1.B watches with red dials will debut at the event, with broader availability planned for summer 2025. Expected prices for the range are under £2,000, including VAT.

Titanium Gen1.0 watch dial. Image via Apiar.

America Makes announces $2.1M project call winners

America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) announced $2.1 million in funding for AM projects through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OSD(R&E)) Manufacturing Technology Office Office. The initiative focuses on six key areas to address material qualification, process optimization, and sustainability challenges.

“We are honored to convene some of the brightest minds in the industry, who continually provide innovative solutions that position additive technology as the future of manufacturing,” stated Dr. Brandon Ribic, Technology Director at America Makes. “We are confident in their ability to tackle the qualification challenges essential for driving growth in the industry.”

Below are the awarded projects by topic area and recipients:

Topic 1: In-Situ Dimensional Verification of Increased Complexity AM Parts

Topic 3: Characterizing and Correlating Coupon to Part Material Properties

Topic 4: Novel Low-Cost, High-Productivity Aluminum Manufacturing

Team Lead: Edison Welding Institute (EWI)

Project Team: Northrop Grumman Systems Corporate Aeronautics Systems Sector, The Boeing Company

Topic 5: High-Fidelity Prediction of Residual Stress Distribution in Laser Powder Bed Fusion

Topic 6: Analysis of AM Sustainability and Environmental Benefits

Stanford Marsh celebrates six decades of innovation in digital and 3D printing

UK’s wide-format 3D printer supplier Stanford Marsh is celebrating 60 years of innovation and growth. Founded in 1965 by Charles Stanford Marsh, who still serves as Group Chairman, the company began as a small operation offering drafting tools and reprographic equipment. Over time, it evolved into a leader in digital printing, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM solutions, forging partnerships with industry giants such as HP, Canon, Epson, and Stratasys.

In addition, the acquisition of Tri-Tech 3D in 2017 bolstered its expertise in advanced 3D printing technologies, while its in-house additive manufacturing service, 3D Print Bureau, supports sectors including automotive and medical. With a turnover of approximately £25 million, the company continues to bridge the gap between digital design offices and construction or manufacturing sites. Celebratory events are planned throughout the year to mark this milestone.

“60 years is a fantastic milestone and a lesson in what it takes to gain such longevity,” explained Adrian Painter, Group Director at Stanford Marsh Group. “Our success is down to the people we’ve hired over the years, who share our values and vision. We’ve always been a customer and people-centric organisation, and we wanted to create an environment where people enjoy their job.”

Exploring climate challenges through art, technology, and 3D printing

Scarce City, an immersive arts and technology exhibition led by digital artist Elizabeth Mak, is being showcased at the National Gallery Singapore with backing from the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC). Running from January 11 to March 30, 2025, Scarce City merges art and technology to provoke thought on resource management and environmental challenges. Exploring the psychology of climate change and scarcity, the exhibit combines games, theatre, and advanced 3D printing.

A centerpiece of the installation is a rock facade, crafted from over 1,700 modular 3D printed pieces using recycled PET filament, highlighting a commitment to sustainability. Engineer Hui Yijian from NAMIC Hub@SIT played a crucial role in enabling the novel design and fabrication process. Months of prototyping, precise calibration, and meticulous heat-welding culminated in a modular structure that can be repurposed for future exhibits.

3D Pioneers Challenge opens call for decade’s best innovations

The 10th-anniversary edition of the 3D Pioneers Challenge (3DPC) has opened its call for entries, inviting finalists from the past nine years to submit their latest projects. All submissions will be reviewed by the entire jury panel from the competition’s history, with a focus on the journey of participants and their contributions to advancing 3D printing and manufacturing.

The highlight of the event is the crowning of the “Pioneer of the Decade,” whose achievements will feature in a commemorative book documenting key innovations over the past decade. The anniversary will culminate in a decade exhibition during rapid.tech 3D in Erfurt, Germany, from May 13 – 15, 2025. Interested participants can apply through the official website.

Wargamer Charity Drive by Yes, That’s 3D Printed and FauxHammer

Yes, That’s 3D Printed and FauxHammer have partnered to launch the Wargamer Charity Drive, scheduled from February 1 to 28, 2025. Encouraging tabletop gamers and 3D printing enthusiasts to donate unused or unpainted miniatures, scenery, paints, dice, and brushes, often referred to as “piles of shame,” the initiative aims to support Game Therapy UK.

This international charity offers free therapeutic gaming sessions to disadvantaged groups, including children with autism, adults in recovery, and veterans, fostering social connections through gaming. Donations, which are shipped free of charge, will reach locations across the UK, US, Canada, and Australia. Financial contributions are also welcomed to help expand Game Therapy UK’s programs. Organizers have encouraged participation throughout February.

