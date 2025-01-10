SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover the latest business developments, partnerships, and acquisitions in the additive manufacturing sector.

Today’s edition features business and reseller deals, new materials, partnerships, and RYSE3D securing King’s Award for Innovation.

Read on for the most recent updates from Caracol, Formlabs, Solukon, Norco Composites, and more.

Emerging partnerships from Caracol, Endeavor 3D, and Lynxter

Starting with partnerships, additive contract manufacturer Endeavor 3D has partnered with CADmore, an engineering design firm based in Columbia, South Carolina, to strengthen their presence in the Southeast.

Specializing in 3D design and product development since its founding in 2023, CADmore brings expertise in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and agriculture. Combining CADmore’s design proficiency with Endeavor 3D’s advanced manufacturing technologies, including metal and polymer 3D printing, this partnership aims to enhance regional services for product development and on-demand production, addressing diverse client needs with improved efficiency.

“Our vision is to solve the most difficult and pressing manufacturing challenges with exceptional engineering services and technologies,” says Endeavor 3D CEO & Founder, Phil Arnold. “CADmore shares a similar vision and together, we are able to expand our engineering design expertise and reach.”

French 3D printer manufacturer Lynxter has partnered with 3Deus Dynamics to enhance silicone 3D printing through the use of Dynamic Molding, a patented process that allows for complex part production without support structures. Developed by researchers in France, this method reduces waste and supports environmentally conscious manufacturing.

Applications for this approach include surgical planning and medical device development, as well as fire-resistant and conductive components for aeronautics and defense. According to the company, this technology is available through Lynxter’s S300X series and 3Deus Dynamics’ production center in Lyon, offering tools, materials, and technical support for industrial and healthcare-focused projects.

Large-format robotic 3D printer manufacturer Caracol has partnered with Additive Engineering Solutions (AES) to expand the use of additive manufacturing in the aerospace and defense sectors. For this collaboration, AES is integrating Caracol’s Heron AM platform into its operations, enhancing its capabilities in composite tooling and full-scale engineering mockups.

With AS9100 certification and compliance with U.S. cybersecurity standards, AES brings deep industry knowledge, while Caracol will offer advanced large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) technology and a European AS9100-certified production facility.

“Aside from expanding our reach in this industry, Caracol’s offering of both turnkey polymer and metallic robotic platforms is of interest to AES as we continue to evolve in the LFAM market,” said Austin Schmidt, President & Co-Founder of AES.

Business deals and acquisitions from AM 4 AM, Solukon, Norco Composites, and more

Followed by business deals, AMCM has acquired Solukon’s new SFM-AT1500-S, the largest metal depowdering system unveiled at Formnext 2024. Designed for parts weighing up to 2,100 kg and measuring up to 820 x 820 x 1300 mm, the system will be installed at AMCM’s Starnberg facility to complement its M 8K 3D printer.

Developed in collaboration with AMCM, the SFM-AT1500-S addresses the challenges of cleaning large, complex metal parts by using SPR-Pathfinder software, which calculates optimal powder removal paths from CAD files. This advanced automation reduces manual effort, minimizes production errors, and lowers costs, making it a significant addition to large-scale metal additive manufacturing processes.

UK-based Norco Composites has expanded its manufacturing capabilities by integrating advanced additive manufacturing and 3D printing technologies into its upgraded CNC facility. Equipped with a 6-axis 3D printer, subtractive 5-axis machining, and software like Ai-Build’s AiSync and Adaxis AdaOne, the facility supports rapid prototyping, complex custom designs, and sustainable production practices.

Applications range from life-size prototypes and architectural components to patterns, moulds, and end-use products for industries such as marine, aerospace, and automotive. Moreover, the addition of 12 experienced team members is said to strengthen expertise in both additive and subtractive processes, enabling Norco to deliver efficient, high-quality solutions tailored to evolving client needs across diverse markets.

Luxembourg-based materials company AM 4 AM has strengthened its capabilities by acquiring a BOLDSERIES laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) system from One Click Metal through Multistation.

After a successful €1.3 million seed funding round aimed at scaling production and diversifying its materials portfolio for sectors like aerospace and automotive, the company sought an in-house LPBF solution to streamline powder testing. Equipped with a compact LPBF 3D printer and depowdering station, the BOLDSERIES system allows AM 4 AM to enhance material optimization, maintain confidentiality, and reduce material consumption, supporting the development of high-quality metal powders for demanding industry applications.

Demcon has acquired Bond3D, an Enschede-based company specializing in 3D printing technology that produces liquid- and gas-tight products from high-performance plastics like PEEK. With applications ranging from medical implants to components for high-tech machinery, Bond3D’s technology addresses critical industry needs.

This acquisition provides Bond3D with financial resources and access to Demcon’s R&D and engineering expertise, enabling further development of PEEK products and broader market reach. Following acquisition, Bond3D will continue operations under its name at the Demcon Technology Center, where it has been based for four years. For Demcon, this move enhances its 3D printing expertise, particularly in engineering plastics, with Demcon’s CEO Dennis Schipper stating, “We can make each other stronger.”

New materials from Graphmatech, and HeyGears

Next up, Nordic deep-tech startup Graphmatech and Lithuanian filament manufacturer Filalab have launched C-PETG, a conductive PETG Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) filament designed for 3D printing. Enhanced with patented graphene technology, the filament offers 20–120% faster printing speeds than competing ESD materials, improving productivity without compromising print quality.

Tailored for the electronics industry, it provides superior ESD protection for packaging, tools, and equipment while addressing common issues like carbon black residue and brittleness. C-PETG is priced at €109/kg or €59/0.5 kg units and is available on Filalab’s website. This material is non-abrasive, compatible with standard brass nozzles, and supports rapid, efficient manufacturing of ESD-safe components.

Chinese 3D printing solution provider HeyGears and Detax have announced the validation of Detax FREEPRINT temp and FREEPRINT denture resins with HeyGears UltraCraft A2D 3D printer and UltraCraft PCU 3.0 post-curing unit, marking a significant advancement in dental 3D printing. Created for precision and efficiency, FREEPRINT temp creates durable, natural-looking temporary crowns and bridges, while FREEPRINT denture offers reliable, stable denture bases with minimal waste.

These resins seamlessly integrate with HeyGears’ UltraCraft A2D, known for its precision and versatility, and the PCU 3.0, which ensures efficient curing and enhanced surface quality. Both companies will showcase this collaboration at International Dental Show (IDS) 2025, presenting dental professionals with innovative tools and materials to elevate patient-ready results.

Detax FREEPRINT temp and FREEPRINT denture resins, HeyGears UltraCraft A2D 3D printer and UltraCraft PCU 3.0 post-curing unit. Image via HeyGears.

Distribution and reseller deals from Roboze, and 3DChimera

International specialty chemicals and solutions distributor Biesterfeld has expanded its partnership with Roboze to include Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Spain, and South Africa, alongside Norway. Known for its industrial 3D printing solutions, Roboze offers novel technologies like the ARGO Series 3D printers and advanced materials such as PEEK, Carbon PEEK, and PEI, tailored for aerospace, automotive, and medical industries.

These materials deliver exceptional strength, heat resistance, and chemical durability, offering sustainable alternatives to traditional manufacturing methods. By combining Biesterfeld’s extensive distribution network with Roboze’s innovative additive manufacturing solutions, the partnership aims to enhance industrial efficiency, support supply chain resilience, and promote environmentally responsible production practices.

3D printing company 3DChimera has partnered with Fiberthree, becoming the first authorized distributor of Fiberthree’s engineering-grade 3D printing materials in the United States.

Designed for industries like aerospace, automotive, and electronics, Fiberthree’s materials include Carbon Fiber Reinforced (CF) and ESD filaments, known for their durability, heat resistance, and compatibility with Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) and Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers. Manufactured in Germany, these materials meet high quality standards and are widely used for applications such as tooling, jigs, and functional parts.

“Our customers demand the best materials for their most challenging applications, and Fiberthree’s portfolio delivers exactly that. By offering [CF]-reinforced, ESD-safe, and high-performance polymers, we’re empowering engineers to produce parts with unparalleled performance and reliability. This partnership reinforces our mission to be the go-to source for advanced additive manufacturing solutions,” said Alex Hussain, CEO of 3DChimera.

A3D Manufacturing secures ITAR registration to strengthen defense and aerospace capabilities

A3D Manufacturing has achieved International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration, ensuring secure handling of defense-related products, services, and data.

Complementing its ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100:2016 certifications, the registration reflects compliance with strict industry regulations. Having opened its Phoenix headquarters earlier this year, the company expanded production capacity to address large-scale projects and meet rigorous requirements for defense and aerospace industries.

“Attaining ITAR registration is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Jon Toews, senior vice president of A3D Manufacturing. “This milestone not only enhances our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to supporting American manufacturing and protecting national security. We look forward to collaborating with manufacturing customers who demand the highest standards of security, precision and quality.”

3Dock Launches subscription-based 3D printing platform for SMEs

Hamburg-based startup 3Dock has introduced a 3D printing platform that follows an “Infrastructure as a Service” (IaaS) model, simplifying access to advanced technologies like FDM, Stereolithography (SLA), and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). Designed to reduce reliance on significant capital investments, the platform offers a flexible subscription model, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises pursuing prototyping or short-run production.

Users can upload CAD files, choose materials, and track print jobs in real time, with optional support for design and engineering needs. By combining digital workflows, expert guidance, and scalable printing methods, 3Dock enables businesses to streamline production processes, accelerate development cycles, and adapt to modern industry demands without maintaining their own 3D printing facilities.

RYSE 3D celebrates King’s Award and record growth

Shipston-on-Stour-based AM company RYSE 3D celebrated its record-breaking year with the King’s Award for Innovation. Founded by Mitchell Barnes, the company reported a 58% sales increase, nearing a £5 million turnover, and expanded its workforce by ten employees.

Known for its quick production of 3D printing parts, RYSE 3D launched the LANDR 500, a large-format FDM 3D printer designed in the UK, offering cost-effective and efficient manufacturing solutions. Serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, and medical, the company’s innovations, including 3D printed moulds, have helped UK manufacturers compete globally.

Mitchell Barnes, Founder of RYSE 3D, said, “My message was simple…invest in UK manufacturing, give growth companies access to finance and ensure we anchor more technology at home, commercialising it for our benefit and nobody else’s.”

3D printed harness helps rescued sea turtle swim again

US-based Mystic Aquarium has successfully equipped Charlotte, a rescued green sea turtle, with a 3D printed harness to address “bubble butt syndrome,” a condition caused by air trapped in her shell that impairs swimming. Developed over five years by Adia, Formlabs, and New Balance Athletics, the harness was created using 3D scanning and multiple prototypes to ensure optimal fit, comfort, and functionality.

An adjustable weight system allows handlers to maintain her balance as the air shifts. Printed with Nylon 11 CF Powder on the Formlabs Fuse 3D printer, the harness offers the necessary durability and rigidity. Adia plans to extend this innovation to support other sea turtles and is seeking volunteers with 3D printing expertise to join the effort.

Video by Formlabs.

Featured image shows Charlotte swimming with her custom 3D printed harness. Photo via Formlabs.