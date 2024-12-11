SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover the latest business developments, partnerships, and acquisitions in the additive manufacturing sector.

Today’s edition features business and reseller deals, new materials, partnerships, and Formlabs’ form 4 being scouring a place in TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions list.

Read on for the most recent updates from Axtra3D, Farsoon Technologies, Equispheres, Stratasys, Objective3D, HTL.tech, and more.

Business deals and acquisitions from Objective3D, Austal USA AT, Equispheres, and more

Kicking off with business deals and acquisitions, Objective3D has merged with TCL Hofmann in Australia and TCL Hunt in New Zealand. Both entities belong to the global Ravago Group, known for their advanced manufacturing capabilities. Operating under the unified Objective3D brand, the combined entity represents a new phase of growth and service enhancement for the regional AM industry.

By merging, Objective3D has expanded its already comprehensive portfolio, which features solutions from Stratasys, Lithoz, Artec3D, and Materialise, to include additional polymer, composite, ceramic, and metal AM technologies. This makes it a versatile partner for industries such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and education.

As a result of this merger, customers will now gain access to broader technology options, a larger pool of AM experts, and improved support services. Key advantages also include faster service delivery, localized technical assistance, and deeper industry insights. According to the company, this merger also stands to facilitate partnerships, helping businesses adopt advanced AM methods to reduce costs, enhance supply chains, and speed up production timelines.

Another merger and acquisition (M&A) news includes AMETEK acquiring Virtek Vision International, a company based in Canada that specializes in laser-based projection and inspection systems. By incorporating Virtek’s expertise in 3D laser projectors, smart cameras, and AI-powered software, AMETEK aims to enhance precision and efficiency in assembly processes across aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.

With annual sales of approximately $40 million, Virtek will become part of AMETEK’s Electronic Instruments Group. This strategic addition is said to strengthen AMETEK’s portfolio in analytical, monitoring, and inspection solutions, focusing on addressing the evolving needs of the manufacturing sector.

Next, Austal USA Advanced Technologies (Austal USA AT) has acquired a WarpSPEE3D printer from SPEE3D to enhance its additive manufacturing capabilities, supporting its mission to revolutionize the U.S. Navy‘s supply chain. The acquisition aligns with Austal’s role in operating the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, VA, which focuses on fleet construction and sustainment.

SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D printer utilizes Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology to deliver rapid, on-demand production of cast-equivalent metal components. Capable of producing high-density parts weighing up to 88 lbs. and measuring 40″ x 30″ at deposition rates of 100g/min, the printer streamlines production timelines and significantly reduces operational downtime. With this move, Austal USA AT can now accelerate the creation of large, traditionally cast parts, enhancing its post-delivery support for the Navy and Coast Guard.

Radio Frequency (RF) component supplier SWISSto12 has added four MetalFabG2 metal 3D printers from Additive Industries to its operations. Designed to support the production of next-generation RF satellite payloads, these printers enable streamlined designs with fewer components, reducing overall mass and production costs while enhancing performance and customization options.

Featuring a 420mm x 420mm build plate and four full-field lasers, the MetalFabG2 ensures precise geometrical tolerances and high productivity across complex manufacturing processes. By producing intricate monolithic parts that integrate mechanical and thermal features, SWISSto12 aims to continue advancing its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, maintaining its zero-failure record with over 1,000 deployed products in space.

Additionally, Fraunhofer IPK has expanded its additive manufacturing research capabilities by acquiring the Calibur3 metal eBeam system from Wayland Additive. Leveraging NeuBeam technology, the system addresses limitations in processing challenging alloys like titanium aluminides and CM247, enabling the development of new materials and applications.

By eliminating the need for a full sinter cake post-build, NeuBeam significantly reduces post-processing time and costs, making it ideal for producing intricate geometries with delicate internal structures. Known for delivering tailored production solutions, Fraunhofer IPK views this acquisition as a pivotal step in advancing the additive manufacturing value chain and providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of industrial partners and clients.

Will Richardson, CEO at Wayland added, “This announcement of yet another sale of a Calibur3 system is testament to the continuing growth of the metal AM sector, and the demand for production systems for advanced materials. We are looking forward to working with Fraunhofer IPK moving forward and accelerating even more production applications.”

Calibur3 metal AM machine. Image via Wayland Additive.

Canadian 3D printing powder developer Equispheres has partnered with 3D Systems through a supplier agreement that integrates Equispheres’ North American-made aluminum powder with the DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 printers. Customers can now take advantage of this material’s high-performance properties, achieving significant productivity improvements and consistent quality.

Testing demonstrated up to 50% productivity gains, an average density of 99.8%, and a build rate of 49.7cc/hr at 60µm layer thickness. This collaboration facilitates the production of lightweight, precision-engineered components, including brackets, heat exchangers, and RF hardware, serving industries like aerospace, automotive, and motorsports.

“We are very excited about this supplier agreement with a partner that has such deep knowledge of 3D printing. Our materials print significantly faster than traditional aluminum powders, which dramatically lowers part production time and per-part costs,” says Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President Product & Strategy for Equispheres.

Electro-optic systems provider 3E EOS is enhancing its additive manufacturing capabilities through a significant investment in Stratasys 3D printers. Now including models like the F3300, F900, and Neo800, this expanded fleet will support the establishment of a dedicated manufacturing center aimed at improving prototyping, tooling, and production processes.

With this development, 3E EOS is cutting lead times by up to 45 days and reducing production costs by 40%, meeting the needs of industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive. Partnering with CoreLayer, the company is addressing complex production challenges by improving assembly line jigs and fixtures. Both companies are aligning their strategies with sustainability goals by minimizing material waste and energy consumption, reinforcing a commitment to resource-efficient manufacturing.

Reseller and distribution deals from Axtra3D, Tri-Tech 3D, and PostProcess Technologies

Moving on to reseller deals, Tri-Tech 3D is now offering Stratasys’ Origin Two, an open-material 3D printer designed for high-precision, low-volume manufacturing of end-use parts. Delivering tight tolerances of up to ±50 µm for validated applications, the system achieves injection molding-like surface finishes and supports on-demand production. Its versatility makes it suitable for applications such as medical devices, orthotics, and customised spare parts.

In addition, the 3D printer supports high-performance materials, including MED412, a biocompatible resin, and features rapid material changeovers completed in under 10 minutes. A heated chamber maintains processing temperatures up to 60°C, ideal for certified workflows. Paired with Origin Cure for consistent post-processing, the Origin Two provides manufacturers with a reliable, efficient alternative to traditional production methods, says the company.

Wayland Additive has announced a reseller deal with Denmark-based TECCLUSTER A/S to expand the reach of its Calibur3 metal 3D printer across the Nordic and Baltic regions at Formnext 2024. With over 30 years of expertise in additive manufacturing, TECCLUSTER, led by Per Lynnerup, offers a well-established network and extensive industry knowledge. Powered by the NeuBeam process, the Calibur3 system enables applications using complex metal materials like tungsten and molybdenum while minimizing post-processing efforts.

Moreover, PostProcess Technologies has signed a reseller deal with Monotech Systems Limited to bring its automated post-processing solutions to the Indian market. Leveraging its 3D vertical, 3D Monotech, Monotech aims to address challenges in traditional post-processing by introducing advanced automation that reduces manual intervention and enhances consistency in additive manufacturing.

Indian manufacturers stand to benefit from improved efficiency and repeatability in their workflows through this collaboration. Joint efforts include technical training programs, outreach initiatives, and dedicated customer support, ensuring seamless integration of the solutions into local operations. By combining expertise, PostProcess and MONOTECH are providing manufacturers with tools to streamline post-processing and optimize 3D printing workflows for greater accuracy and operational stability.

MONOTECH’s team. Photo via Monotech.

3D printing startup Axtra3D has signed a reseller deal with Ridix, an Italian technology provider, to bring the Lumia X1 3D printer to the Italian market. Featuring Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology, the printer delivers a combination of production speed and precision, catering to industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical.

Since 1969, Ridix has been known for providing machinery, equipment, and consumables across the mechanical sector. With a nationwide sales network and expertise in consulting and technical support, Ridix is suited to integrate Axtra3D’s technology into its offerings. With this alliance, Axtra3D and Ridix aim to meet the growing demands of precision engineering and manufacturing, offering advanced tools that align with the needs of Italian businesses.

Andreas Tulaj, SVP EU Revenue at Axtra3D said, “Through this collaboration, we have been able to offer Ridix’s customers a truly unique and optimized solution. As we move forward, we are committed to continually advancing the global reach of our HPS technology.”

Emerging partnerships from Algenensis, Stratasys, and voxeljet

Next up, biodegradable polymers provider Algenesis has partnered with biomaterial engineering startup ecogenesis biopolymers to create sustainable materials for 3D printing. Soleic thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), a biodegradable and plant-based polymer developed by Algenesis, will now feature in ecogenesis’s filament offerings. The focus is on delivering materials that are both durable and environmentally responsible.

Efforts in this collaboration aim to reduce reliance on petroplastics while encouraging waste reduction in additive manufacturing. Applications include prototyping, manufacturing, and design, ensuring compatibility with a variety of industrial needs. By combining their expertise, Algenesis and ecogenesis seek to advance environmentally conscious practices in the 3D printing sector.

3D printer OEM Stratasys has solidified its partnership with NASCAR as the organization’s official 3D printing partner. NASCAR will now exclusively utilize Stratasys technologies for the design and production of parts and tools across its operations, fully replacing previous systems used alongside Stratasys solutions.

As part of the agreement, a new 3D printing lab has been established at the NASCAR Research & Development (R&D) Center in Concord, North Carolina. The facility is equipped with advanced technologies such as FDM printers (F370, 450mc, F900) and a NEO800 stereolithography system, supporting applications like aerodynamic testing, prototyping, and custom part production. Engineers have already used these systems to produce components like cold air inlet vents and NACA ducts, enhancing vehicle performance and driver safety.

This expanded partnership will also increase FDM capabilities at the center, enabling larger-scale production and integrating new stereolithography technology. These improvements will provide NASCAR with faster design cycles, flexibility in manufacturing, and improved precision.

3D printer manufacturer voxeljet AG has expanded its High Speed Sintering (HSS) network through a partnership with FKM Sintertechnik, a German 3D printing service provider. As part of the beta program, the collaboration focuses on enhancing the capabilities of the VX1000 HSS, a large-format, ink-based polymer 3D printer, to meet the demands of industrial applications. Efforts include refining process parameters to improve efficiency, mechanical strength, and uniformity across the build platform, ensuring the printer meets the high standards required for industries such as aerospace, automotive, and specialized plant engineering.

The VX1000 HSS features a substantial print volume of 1,000 x 540 x 180 mm for PA12 and employs precise temperature control to produce consistent, high-quality parts. This approach allows for advantages such as faster production speeds, improved dimensional accuracy, and reduced unit costs when compared to SLS systems, even for larger components. By joining voxeljet’s HSS Polymer Network as its first production partner, FKM contributes its expertise in powder bed technologies, supporting material qualification and knowledge-sharing for advanced sintering strategies.

HSS polymer network. Image via voxeljet.

New materials from BIO INX, Farsoon Technologies, iSQUARED, and Markforged

3D printer manufacturer Markforged has introduced Nylon White FS, a non-abrasive, unfilled nylon certified by NSF to NSF/ANSI Standard 51 for Food Equipment Materials and compliant with FDA CFR Title 21. Designed for use in food and beverage factory environments, the material is suitable for production tooling and maintenance tasks where food-contact certified materials are required.

Certification by NSF involved a detailed review of material formulation, toxicology, cleanliness, and the manufacturing process to meet standards ensuring food safety and cleanability. While the filament is certified for food contact, companies must independently validate the safety of printed parts. Considerations include ensuring smooth, cleanable surfaces, avoiding geometries that trap food or fluids, and adhering to rated operating conditions. These factors are critical for assessing the suitability of parts in any food-contact application.

Elsewhere, Farsoon Technologies and FABULOUS have introduced DETECT, a food-safe material certified for use with FARSOON’s Flight 3D printing systems. Designed for applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries, DETECT supports large-scale, high-resolution production of parts suitable for food contact.

FABULOUS developed DETECT with a blue PA11 base, enhancing optical detection capabilities, and a polymer-metal composite that allows compatibility with X-ray inspection systems. Certified under EU 10/2011 and FDA CFR 21 standards, the material adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines and incorporates bio-based components to promote sustainability.

In addition, FARSOON’s Flight 3D printers offer ultra-fast production speeds and high precision, making them ideal for technical applications. Belgium-based 3D INFINITY has already used DETECT in its first production series for pharmaceutical packaging, showcasing its practical capabilities.

Stratasys subsidiary iSQUARED has announced an expanded portfolio that includes “iSQUARED Validated Materials” and the introduction of a marketplace for pre-owned Stratasys 3D printers. These new materials are designed for specific applications, offering customization, unique colors, and specialized properties to support industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. Through the Stratasys OpenAM approach, users gain the ability to adjust print parameters for greater control and application flexibility.

In addition, the pre-owned 3D printer marketplace aims to promote resource efficiency by giving used machines a second life and providing businesses with more affordable options for adopting 3D printing. These developments aim to enhance material accessibility and support sustainable practices in additive manufacturing.

“We are excited about this initiative and look forward to leveraging our years of expertise in 3D printing materials,” said Jan Michael Stepper, iSQUARED General Manager. “Our goal is to deliver materials specifically tailored to customers’ unique requirements, driving innovation and supporting their success in additive manufacturing. We are flexible, fast and can adapt very well to customer needs.”

Bioink technologies firm BIO INX has launched BIORES INX, a new gelatin methacrylamide (GelMA)-based resin for 3D bioprinting, drawing on over 25 years of expertise developed at Ghent University. Tailored for Digital Light Processing (DLP) bioprinting platforms, BIORES INX combines biocompatibility with ease of use and meets ISO 10993-5 standards, making it suitable for advanced biofabrication. Its liquid state at room temperature overcomes common issues like water evaporation and eliminates the need for heated containers during printing.

Designed with cross-platform compatibility in mind, the resin enables seamless workflow transfers across various bioprinting technologies. Officially introduced at the MRS Fall Meeting in Boston (December 2–6, 2024), BIORES INX is now available through BIO INX’s webshop and distributor Carl Roth, enhancing accessibility for researchers.

Raise3D has expanded its DF2 Resin DLP Solution portfolio with six new resins, addressing diverse engineering needs such as high-speed prototyping, elasticity, high strength, and impact resistance. With a total of 15 materials, including high-temperature and high-precision options, the portfolio also offers color choices like grey, clear, white, and apricot.

New materials include Raise3D Draft Grey V1 for cost-effective, high-speed prototyping; Forward AM Ultracur3D EL 4000 and EL 60 for elastic applications; Henkel LOCTITE 3D 3843 for high-impact strength; Henkel LOCTITE 3D PRO410 for high-resolution prototypes; and Henkel LOCTITE 3D PRO417 for durable, machinable photoplastics.

Post-processing parameters integrated into slicing software and RFID-enabled build plates ensure streamlined workflows and consistent quality. The Raise3D Open Material Program (OMP) enhances accessibility to these materials through collaboration with leading manufacturers, offering rigorously tested templates for seamless use in ideaMaker.

Novel software from Artec3D, CADSoftTools, and HP

Followed by software, CADSoftTools has introduced ABViewer 15.2, an updated version of its CAD software that offers several improvements aimed at enhancing functionality and user experience. Updates to PDF to DWG conversion include improved quality, new options for converting text to hatches, and support for importing lineweights, enabling greater customization in workflows.

Advancements in 3D features bring improved support for formats such as ACIS, STEP, Parasolid, SolidWorks, and IFC. Users can now change the colors of 3D model parts, convert OBJ files to DWG or DXF, and save ACIS objects with an option to explode them for further editing. STEP export has also been refined for better performance.

G-code generation benefits from an optimized radius compensation algorithm for GRBL machines, the addition of syntax highlighting in the G-code panel, and a new setting allowing processes to terminate without returning to the starting point. Editor Mode tools, including Scale, Fillet, and Bevel, have been fine-tuned, while drawing performance has been accelerated.

Further improvements include enhanced import and export for formats like DWG, DXF, DWF, and SVG, along with a new grayscale display mode. Stability has been increased for users running the software in Wine, while interface updates and improved XML API functionality contribute to a smoother experience. Bug fixes round out the release, ensuring reliability across platforms.

Multinational printing firm HP has launched a texture library designed for 3D printed parts, allowing users to apply surface patterns directly to CAD models through CoreTechnologie’s 4D Additive software. With over 100 customizable textures available, users can adjust parameters such as size, alignment, and height for precise application. Once the model is finalized, it can be sent directly to an HP 3D printer without additional software.

Along with a usage guide, the library is available for free download on HP’s website and can be easily integrated into the 4D Additive module. CoreTechnologie’s software supports CAD data from 24 formats, including Catia, NX, Solidworks, and STEP, as well as triangulated formats like STL and OBJ.

Luxembourg-based 3D scanner manufacturer Artec 3D has unveiled Artec Studio 19 (AS19), an all-in-one software solution for 3D scanning, reverse engineering, and quality inspection. Designed for professionals and accessible to educators and hobbyists, AS19 introduces AI Photogrammetry, enabling users to create detailed 3D models from photos and videos captured with any camera-equipped device, including smartphones. This feature simplifies workflows and accurately handles challenging surfaces like shiny or transparent objects.

The software supports all Artec 3D scanners, now adding compatibility with the metrology-grade Artec Point laser scanner. Enhanced tools provide faster data processing, optimized mesh editing, HDR and 16-bit texturing, and USDZ file support. Applications range from manufacturing and construction to e-commerce and museum archiving, offering solutions for digitizing objects in diverse environments. AS19 balances advanced capabilities with user-friendly features, catering to varied industry and educational needs.

Video by Artec3D.

Aerospace and space innovations by Bright Laser Technologies, and AddUp

During the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, Airbus announced a new production package awarded to Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) for A320 O-ring components. BLT will utilize its proprietary BLT-S400 PBF-LB/M machine and high-quality superalloy powders to meet the requirements for serial production.

Having joined Airbus’s qualified supplier network in 2018 with A330 certification, BLT has built a reputation for its expertise in metal additive manufacturing and its ability to deliver complex aircraft components reliably. This new package further strengthens the partnership between Airbus and BLT, reflecting ongoing collaboration in advancing additive manufacturing for aerospace applications. Both companies aim to continue innovating within the aviation industry through enhanced cooperation.

French metal 3D printer manufacturer AddUp has achieved the top ranking in a High Cycle Fatigue (HCF) study conducted under a $1.5M research contract led by REM Surface Engineering through the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and SBIR program. Focused on optimizing laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) and surface finishing for IN-718 components, the study evaluated mechanical properties such as tensile strength and fatigue life under various conditions.

Key parameters included Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), contour melting strategies, and angled printing. AddUp’s FormUp 350 printer, combined with REM’s Extreme ISF surface finishing process, demonstrated exceptional performance in fatigue and corrosion resistance. These findings highlight enhancements in AM for aerospace and defense, enhancing performance, reliability, and cost efficiency for critical applications.

Stratasys Direct secures ISO 13485 certification for medical device manufacturing

On demand 3D printing service Stratasys Direct has achieved ISO 13485 certification, meeting stringent international standards for medical device manufacturing. Significant updates were made to its Quality Management Systems, including revised processes, enhanced documentation, advanced production methods, and staff training to comply with regulatory requirements.

Operations now align with the safety and quality standards required for medical device components, ensuring consistent compliance, says the company.The certification provides medical device manufacturers with a reliable option for creating compliant parts for healthcare applications, providing a structured approach to maintaining high-quality production practices.

Aurora Labs secures second defence order for metal 3D printed parts

Perth-based metal 3D printer manufacturer Aurora Labs has received a second order from Australia’s Department of Defence for experimental 3D printed metal components. Following a similar purchase in June, the $46,094 order marks another step in the company’s efforts to establish a presence in the defence and aerospace sectors.

CEO Rebekah Letheby highlighted the growing relationship with Defence, emphasizing Aurora Labs’ focus on precision manufacturing and its strategy to support critical industries. These orders mark progress in establishing a foothold within Australia’s defence industry, with potential for larger projects ahead.

Harcourt Technologies and RYSE 3D secure awards for their expertise

Warwickshire-based RYSE 3D has been recognized with two major honors at the Technology Supply Chain Awards in Birmingham. Named “Engineering Innovator of the Year,” the company also saw its founder, 28-year-old Mitchell Barnes, receive the “Young Innovator” award. Judges highlighted the company’s rapid growth, including the creation of 24 jobs, significant export revenues, and contributions to hypercar projects, HVAC components, and advanced engineering systems.

The development of LANDR, a large-format 3D printer designed and assembled in the UK, was a standout achievement. Offering a 500 x 500 x 500mm build volume, it supports applications in automotive, aerospace, and healthcare while being ten times less expensive than market competitors. Barnes, who started the company in his mother’s garage, emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration, noting nearly £200,000 in orders secured for LANDR.

With plans to establish a technology hub in the UK, RYSE 3D aims to expand its impact across industries and further support clients with cutting-edge additive manufacturing solutions. These awards cap a successful year for the company, which also received the King’s Award for Innovation in 2024.

On another note, construction company Harcourt Technologies (HTL.tech) has achieved the Standards Innovation Award from the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) for its advancements in 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) and compliance with the I.S. EN ISO/ASTM 52939:2023 standard. This recognition highlights HTL.tech’s successful integration of the standard and certification by Qualified AM GmbH, making it the first additive construction housing project in Europe to achieve this milestone, says the company.

A recent housing project in Dundalk, County Louth, undertaken in partnership with Louth County Council, Roadstone Ltd, and LMETB, demonstrated the practical application of this technology. The development features three three-bedroom homes built in compliance with Irish Building Regulations, achieving a 30% reduction in construction time. This approach highlights the potential of additive construction to efficiently address housing demand.

Audits by Qualified AM validated the adherence to quality standards, while collaboration with Roadstone led to the development of a 3D printable Ready-Mix Concrete. These developments underline the opportunities for cost-effective and sustainable housing solutions, offering a pathway for modern construction practices to integrate standardization and innovation.

Black Buffalo 3D and LIUNA launch training program for construction 3D printing

Black Buffalo 3D has partnered with LIUNA Eastern Region to launch a hands-on training program aimed at preparing union members for roles in construction 3D printing. Starting in October 2024, participants will train at Black Buffalo 3D’s headquarters in New Jersey, learning essential skills for every phase of construction 3D printing projects, including assembly, operation, and project completion.

This initiative addresses the growing need for skilled workers in 3D construction across North America. Participants will gain expertise in operating NEXCON 3D printers and working with proprietary materials, equipping them to support the industry’s shift from traditional building methods. By creating a prepared workforce, the collaboration seeks to increase confidence among developers and builders in adopting advanced construction 3D printing techniques.

America Makes’ AMJobs platform connecting talent with AM careers

America Makes, in partnership with CAST, Inc., has launched AMJobs, a free digital platform designed to connect individuals with opportunities in additive manufacturing (AM). Supported by funding from the Ohio Department of Development, the platform aims to address the growing need for skilled professionals in the AM industry by offering career exploration tools and resources to develop industry-aligned skills.

Incorporating input from educators, students, and industry stakeholders, the platform’s design caters to a wide range of learning needs. Developed using Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles, AMJobs ensures accessibility and fosters goal-driven, self-directed learning environments. This approach aims to make AM more approachable for learners from diverse backgrounds.

Contributions from experts at organizations such as MatterHackers, re:3D, University of Texas at El Paso among others helped shape the platform’s features. By equipping users with the tools needed to navigate AM careers, the initiative supports the industry’s workforce development while addressing its critical demand for skilled talent.

MACH 2026 half over booked as demand surges for UK’s premier manufacturing event

MACH 2026 is already over 50% booked, with strong onsite sales driving interest in what is widely regarded as the UK’s leading manufacturing event. This exhibition serves as a vital hub for connecting industry leaders, showcasing advanced technologies, and creating new business opportunities.

According to the event organizer Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), exhibitors collectively attributed £200 million in sales to the event and reported significant lead generation, with 93% achieving tangible business outcomes at this year’s event. Over 26,000 attendees engaged with exhibitors, underscoring the event’s reach and impact on the manufacturing sector.

Following October’s second ballot, additional floor space was added to accommodate demand. Flexible payment plans are available, ensuring businesses of all sizes can secure their spot and benefit from this unparalleled platform to shape the future of UK manufacturing.

Formlabs’ Form 4 named in TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions for Manufacturing

3D printer OEM Formlabs‘ Form 4 3D printer has been recognized in TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions list under the Manufacturing & Materials category. Offering print speeds up to five times faster than its predecessor, the printer uses a combination of advanced LED lights and a custom Liquid crystal Display (LCD) system to transform liquid resin into solid layers efficiently.

Such improvements enable same-day project completions, making it an practical alternative to traditional injection molding. Early adopters like Microsoft, Ford, and NASA illustrate its growing appeal for prototyping and in-house production workflows.

Formlabs Form 4 3D printer. Photo via Formlabs.

Eplus3D Celebrates 10th Anniversary at Global Partners Summit

Chinese metal AM company Eplus3D hosted its 3rd Global Partners Summit on October 10–11, 2024, in Hangzhou, China, celebrating its 10th anniversary. Bringing together global partners, customers, and resellers, the event served as a platform to discuss industry trends, showcase innovations, and introduce new products.

Among the highlights was the launch of the EP-M4750, a Metal PBF machine featuring a quad-laser system and a spacious build volume of 450 x 750 x 530 mm, designed for efficient large-scale production. Attendees, including notable partners such as Materialise and Constellium, exchanged insights through keynotes, technical presentations, and networking sessions. The summit underscored Eplus3D’s focus on advancing additive manufacturing across industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

UK SME manufacturers report output dip but remain optimistic

Manufacturing SMEs in the UK reported a slight output decline in September, as revealed by the NatWest SME Growth Tracker’s Business Activity Index, which fell to 49.6 from 54.3 in August. This drop was attributed to reduced order volumes and weaker domestic and international demand.

Despite modest job reductions linked to elevated wage costs, SME manufacturers expressed confidence in output growth over the next 12 months, citing plans for product launches, marketing initiatives, and business expansion. Additionally, input price inflation eased to a six-month low, although firms faced higher costs for energy, shipping, and raw materials. Moreover, selling price increases remained moderate, reflecting softened inflationary pressures.

