SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of Sliced, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we cover the latest business developments, partnerships, and acquisitions in the additive manufacturing sector.

Today’s edition features new materials, reseller deals, and software, and Stratasys lawsuit dismissed by Tel-Aviv District court.

Read on for the most recent updates from ADDiTEC, Eplus3D, Markforged, Xact Metal, and more.

Emerging partnerships from ADDiTEC, Nikon SLM Solutions, PWR Advanced Cooling Technology, and more

Starting with partnerships, US-based metal 3D printer manufacturer ADDiTEC has partnered with Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW), India’s largest CNC manufacturer, to develop a new Hybrid platform. Offering enhanced flexibility and capabilities, this platform combines Liquid Metal Jetting (LMJ) and High-Power Laser Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technologies within a CNC machining system. According to BFW’s CEO Ravi Raghavan, this alliance will help in improving manufacturing. Additionally, the Hybrid system was presented at TCT3Sixty on June 5-6, 2024, showcasing its potential impact on manufacturing processes.

ADDiTEC and Bharat Fritz Werner representatives. Photo via BFW.

Next up, 3D printer and filament supplier MatterHackers has partnered with BigRep, enhancing its capabilities to produce large-scale parts. Facilitated by MatterHackers’ acquisition of Source Graphics in late 2023, this collaboration expands their industrial and professional 3D printing offerings. The partnership includes BigRep’s advanced systems, known for producing large, complex parts, and lifetime maintenance services. This move supports MatterHackers’ goal of providing comprehensive 3D printing solutions and support throughout the entire 3D printing lifecycle.

“Integrating BigRep’s innovative large-format 3D printers into our portfolio marks a significant milestone for MatterHackers,” said Kevin Pope, Chief Operating Officer at MatterHackers. “This partnership allows us to offer our customers unprecedented capabilities in large-scale additive manufacturing, opening up new possibilities for industries ranging from automotive to aerospace.”

Additionally, Nikon SLM Solutions and Wipro 3D have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of advanced 3D printing technologies in India. This collaboration will leverage Wipro 3D’s infrastructure and expertise to offer high-quality additive manufacturing services across sectors like aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, oil & gas, and heavy engineering. The partnership includes distributing Nikon’s metal 3D printing machines in India, combining Nikon’s multi-laser technology with Wipro 3D’s experience.

3D printer manufacturer Markforged announced that Hawk Ridge Systems has been elevated to Diamond-level partner status, recognizing their successful collaboration since 2017. As a top SOLIDWORKS reseller, Hawk Ridge Systems has facilitated rapid adoption of Markforged solutions among its customers. This enhanced partnership will provide manufacturers with improved efficiency, reduced operating costs, and shorter lead times through Markforged’s Digital Forge additive manufacturing platform.

Shai Terem, CEO of Markforged, added, “Hawk Ridge Systems has been a key partner in our mission to bring industrial production to the point of need. Their dedication to customer service and deep understanding of our technology make them an ideal Diamond-level partner. We are excited to continue working together to push the adoption of 3D printing directly to the factory floor, showcasing what’s possible in manufacturing now and in the future.”

At the Rapid + TCT 2024 event, Würth Additive Group announced a strategic partnership with Raise3D and Henkel to enhance 3D printing integration. This collaboration aims to redefine manufacturing approaches by synchronizing equipment, inventory platforms, and materials, including Henkel’s Loctite resins. The partnership, which follows Würth Additive’s launch of Digital Inventory Services (DIS), seeks to simplify product applications and improve the customer experience in distributed manufacturing. Raise3D products will be sold through Würth channels, integrating with DIS for streamlined workflows and quality control.

In another news, Meltio, Jupiter Machine Tool (JMT), and Union MechaTronic (UMT) have formed a global partnership to develop and sell JMT Hybrid CNC Machines using Meltio’s Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology. This collaboration combines their expertise in engineering, service, and sales, integrating Meltio’s metal additive manufacturing into JMT’s CNC machines. The Meltio Engine CNC Integration will enhance JMT’s offerings by producing complex metal parts efficiently from wire feedstock.

As Meltio Sales Director, Emilio Juárez, said, “Meltio’s main commitment with this new partnership with Jupiter Machine Tool offering to all types of industries in North America the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using our unique metal 3D printing technology consisting of a Meltio head integrated into a CNC machine and a safe environment, to just produce and repair parts.”

Elsewhere, PWR Advanced Cooling Technology (PWR) has partnered with Eplus3D to use its additive manufacturing capabilities for high-performance heat exchangers. PWR selected Eplus3D for its superior speed, stability, and surface finishing in 3D printing. This collaboration has led to the development of Aheadd CP1, a high-performance aluminum powder approved by the FIA for Formula 1, which achieves 99.93% density and high ductility. The partnership aims to improve PWR’s production efficiency and capabilities, particularly in aerospace applications.

New materials by Stratasys, Axtra3D, Equispheres, and more

Followed by novel materials, Stratasys has announced the commercial availability of SAF Polypropylene (PP) material for its H350 printer, set to launch in Q4 2024. Developed with BASF’s division Forward AM, SAF PP is designed to offer cost efficiency and superior part quality for Powder Bed Fusion technologies. It supports high-volume production with a fast turnaround and excellent surface aesthetics. Suitable for automotive, medical, consumer sports, and industrial applications, SAF PP provides durability, chemical resistance, and flexibility.

Flexible automotive component produced with SAF PP on the Stratasys H350, ideal for tight and chemical resistance applications. Photo via Stratasys.

3D printing startup Axtra3D has announced the availability of Loctite 3D IND3380 from Henkel for the Lumia X1 3D printer. This qualified material offers high-temperature resistance, electrostatic dissipative properties, and high stiffness. Combined with Lumia X1’s Hybrid PhotoSynthesis and TruLayer capabilities, it produces highly accurate, smooth, and flat parts. Ideal for electrical connectors, jigs, automotive parts, and durable goods, it serves as a viable Injection Molding alternative. Loctite 3D IND3380 is now available for order with optimized process profiles from Axtra Solutions.

Axtra3D’s CSO, Rajeev Kulkarni, says, “Expanding partnership with partners like Loctite enables us to build a material ecosystem that provides the best options of materials for our customers. It provides the best option in each material category. Specifically, the hardware innovations coupled with the best materials make the Lumia X1 a very differentiated and flexible option for our customers. It supports our Axtra Solutions and Axtra OpenAccess business models – one providing fully tuned solutions and the other supporting our customers’ need to experiment with new materials and applications.”

Canadian 3D printing powder developer Equispheres has joined the Materials Consortium alongside Dyndrite, Constellium, Elementum3D, and Sandvik. Equispheres will develop and release parameter sets for its aluminium powders, such as the NExP-1 line, for Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) 3D printing. The consortium aims to expand usable materials, boost productivity, and accelerate metal AM adoption by releasing open parameter datasets and reproducible toolpath scripts. Equispheres’ innovative atomization technology increases build speeds up to nine times and reduces production costs by up to 80%, improving mechanical properties, energy efficiency, and reusability.

Moreover, Farsoon Technologies has launched FS6130CF-F, a high-performance carbon-fiber reinforced PA6 material, targeting high-demand industries like automotive, aerospace, electronics, and electrical devices. FS6130CF-F offers superior heat resistance, strength, rigidity, and impact performance. It achieves tensile strengths exceeding 110MPa in the X direction, 80MPa+ in the Y direction, and 60MPa+ in the Z direction. The material is ideal for end-use applications in harsh environments with a heat distortion temperature of 210°C. FS6130CF-F also supports sustainable manufacturing with a low refreshment ratio, reducing material waste and cost. This material is available in the US and European markets for commercial markets.

Lastly, VAC-U-MAX, GEMCO, and VORTI-SIV have developed the AM-MPRR system for 3D printing metal powders. This innovative system manages the entire powder lifecycle, including unloading, handling, reclamation, and reconditioning. It uses advanced vacuum technology to fully extract and recondition metal powders from the printing bed, reclaiming unused powders 85% faster than traditional methods. The AM-MPRR integrates seamlessly with GEMCO’s mixing and drying technology, reducing waste, optimizing material usage, and cutting costs while maintaining high performance for critical additive manufacturing applications.

Business deals from AIM3D, AML3D, Paradigm 3D, and more

Moving on to business news, AIM3D has undergone a strategic reorganization and optimized its patented Voxelfill process for granulate 3D printers, significantly improving strength in the X, Y, and Z axes to rival conventional injection molding. This progress follows a shareholder restructuring and new partnerships, including a collaboration with Replique to enhance ULTEM 9085 for 3D printing applications. AIM3D’s advanced CEM technology supports high build speeds and cost-effective production, making it ideal for industries like automotive and aerospace. The Voxelfill process further boosts material properties and cost efficiency, solidifying AIM3D’s 3D pellet printers as a competitive option in the additive manufacturing market, says the company.

AIM3D team. Photo via AIM3D.

Sustainable 3D printing startup Printerio, has launched its innovative large-format 3D printing services using proprietary robotic LFAM technology. This new service targets architecture and interior design, offering a build volume of 3 x 3 x 2.7 meters and a variety of extrusion options, including materials from recycled plastics to high-temperature polymers. The technology enables complex, customized designs and reduces lead times and labor costs. Building on its success in furniture and interior design, Printerior is expanding its impact across industries like automotive and aerospace. The company’s focus on sustainability includes developing high-performance, recycled materials for LFAM projects.

Australian large-format 3D printer manufacturer AML3D has announced the AUD$1.1 million sale of its 2600 Edition ARCEMY system to Laser Welding Solutions (LWS), a U.S. Navy supplier. This sale was facilitated by BlueForge Alliance, a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) intermediary. Previously leased by LWS for a Nickel Aluminium Bronze (NAB) alloy qualification program, the ARCEMY system now includes a one-year service and maintenance contract. This sale supports AML3D’s strategy for growth in the US defense sector. In addition, LWS is also leasing two additional ARCEMY systems for US Navy submarine components.

Moreover, Paradigm 3D, the first Middle Eastern 3D printing company to receive Part 21G Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has invested in Metal Additive Manufacturing to meet high-demand applications. They chose Eplus3D’s EP-M300 printer for its speed, material compatibility, and efficiency. This printer significantly reduces production time, exemplified by speeding up complex parts from six months to under a week. Paradigm 3D aims to expand its presence in aerospace and oil and gas industries, leveraging this partnership to advance metal 3D printing technology in the UAE.

3D printing software developer 3YOURMIND is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Founded in 2014 by Aleksander Ciszek and Stephan Kühr at Berlin’s Technical University, 3YOURMIND initially offered a marketplace for 3D printing services. Over the years, it evolved to provide enterprise software solutions for part design analysis, workflow management, and digital part inventory. Since entering the U.S. market in 2018, 3YOURMIND has secured contracts with major clients, including Ford and the U.S. Navy, enhancing supply chain efficiency and supporting on-demand manufacturing.

Elsewhere, Airtech Advanced Materials Group and ADAXIS have collaborated to integrate Airtech’s advanced materials into ADAXIS’s AdaOne software platform. This collaboration introduces turnkey programming solutions that streamline the use of Airtech’s composite materials in 3D printing. Key features of this integration include tailored material-specific enhancements that improve mechanical properties, surface finish, and dimensional accuracy. Real-time quality control will ensure consistent print quality, while expanded capabilities will support complex geometries. The AdaOne platform will feature a user-friendly interface for efficient 3D printing and expanded capabilities for complex geometries. This partnership aims to advance additive manufacturing by combining expertise in software, hardware, and materials.

Distribution and reseller deals Tri-Tech 3D, 6K Additive, and more

Now proceeding with reseller deals, Tri-Tech 3D has partnered with imes-icore to expand its AM dental product range in the UK. Imes-icore, a German company specializing in dental metal 3D printing and CNC milling equipment, identified the need for a UK reseller. Now, Tri-Tech 3D will distribute the CORiTEC AM technology, which prints up to 500 dental units daily using Cobalt-Chrome and medical-grade titanium alloys. The CORiTEC AM100 printer produces various dental parts, while the CORiTEC AMpure system handles powder recovery and sieving, ensuring operator safety. Tri-Tech 3D’s dental AM solutions are supported by specialists Amish Jani and Colin Cater.



“As digital dentistry becomes more widespread to improve patient outcomes, we’re working with dentists and technicians to adopt AM efficiently,” said Colin Cater, Sales Manager at Tri-Tech 3D. “As well as supplying the machines, we’ll work with imes-icore to provide hands-on support that covers everything from installation and setup to software operation and part cleaning. Offering this turnkey service is important for helping dental labs embrace AM, whether it’s supplementing or replacing traditional processes.”

6K’s division 6K Additive is partnering with several distributors to expand its global market for advanced additive manufacturing materials. Broder Metals Group will distribute in the UK and Ireland, Advance Metal Powder in India, Infotron/Plastosel in Turkey, and Intelligent AM in Israel, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. 6K Additive plans to add more distributors and agents based on market demand. This expansion follows 6K Additive’s life cycle assessment, which found its UniMelt plasma production system significantly reduces energy use and carbon emissions compared to traditional methods.

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D has partnered with Mexican industrial equipment supplier Hi-Tec Group to enhance its market presence. Under this reseller agreement, Hi-Tec Group will offer Eplus3D’s metal AM solutions, including the MPBF (Metal Powder Bed Fusion) technology. This collaboration combines Eplus3D’s advanced technology with Hi-Tec Group’s three-decade legacy in sectors like aerospace, energy, and automotive, aiming to meet production needs and influence the future of manufacturing in Mexico.

AM Conclave Middle East has announced Sindan UAE as its Lead Partner, aiming to advance the AM ecosystem in the region. Scheduled for September 11-12, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the conclave themed, “Additive Manufacturing: Innovation in Action,” will gather stakeholders from government, industry, and research. This partnership focuses on integrating AM technologies across sectors such as defense, aerospace, and healthcare, promoting knowledge-sharing, and supporting regional economic development by enhancing local production capabilities.

Sindan joins AM Conclave Middle East as a Lead partner. Photo via AM Conclave Middle East.

Powder bed fusion 3D printer manufacturer Xact Metal has announced a sales and service partnership with Indicate Technologies to enhance access to affordable metal 3D printing in North America. Indicate Technologies, known for its extensive experience in 3D printing and related tools, will offer training, technical support, and maintenance for Xact Metal printers in the Western United States. Additionally, Xact Metal introduced a new powder handling system at Rapid + TCT. This system allows for hands-free sieving and easy powder transfer, with shipments starting in Q3 2024.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Xact Metal to include a low-cost metal 3D printing solution in our offering,” said Hoang Van, Director of Additive for Indicate Technologies. “Xact Metal’s printers can be introduced at a lower initial price and are well suited for existing industries within manufacturing in the United States.”

Lawsuit filed by Nano Dimension against Stratasys dismissed

Stratasys has announced the dismissal of a lawsuit initiated by shareholder Nano Dimension Ltd. regarding its shareholder rights plan. This was followed by Nano Dimension’s plans to take over Desktop Metal. On July 1, 2024, the Tel-Aviv District Court dismissed the case at Nano’s request and with the consent of Stratasys, without prejudice or costs. This decision allows Nano Dimension the option to refile the lawsuit if desired. The dismissal details are outlined in Stratasys’ financial statements, and the update has been incorporated into its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Authentise Threads enhances workflow with Plyable and Google Docs Suite integrations

3D printing software developer Authentise has released new integrations for its product, Authentise Threads, with Plyable and Google Docs Suite. The Plyable integration will streamline mold development by allowing engineers to design, quote, and order composite molds directly within Threads, improving efficiency and reducing lead times.

On the other hand, the Google Docs Suite integration will enhance real-time collaboration, enabling engineers to see comments and edits in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides within Threads. These integrations offer streamlined mold development, enhanced collaboration, improved productivity, and a more comprehensive digital thread. The new features are available to all Authentise customers, aiming to accelerate product development and improve workflow.

“We are excited to introduce these new integrations for Authentise Threads,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “By connecting Threads with Plyable and the Google Docs Suite, we are providing engineers with a unified platform that streamlines their workflows and enhances collaboration. These integrations are a significant step forward in our mission to create a seamless digital thread from idea to manufactured part and are just the first in a slew of planned integrations.”

Renault Flins enhances 3D printing efficiency with Am Solutions’ S1 machine

Multinational car manufacturer Renault Flins has upgraded its 3D printing with AM Solutions’ S1 machine to enhance post-processing of polymer printed parts via powder bed. Housing 18 polymer 3D printers, the Refactory Renault in Flins produces various vehicle parts. The S1 optimizes post-processing by reducing manual labor, improving efficiency, and ensuring consistent quality. Its compact design allows seamless production line integration, providing reliable, repeatable, and cost-effective post-processing. This investment supports Renault’s commitment to additive manufacturing and its Refactory project to extend vehicle life and refurbish parts.

Halving build times and enhancing AM efficiency with Renishaw’s TEMPUS

Global engineering technologies company Renishaw’s TEMPUS technology was exhibited at IMTS 2024 in Chicago, showcasing its capability to reduce build times by up to 50% for RenAM 500 series metal additive manufacturing systems. Using advanced scanning algorithms, TEMPUS optimizes productivity without compromising part quality. It benefits parts with thin, vertical features the most.

The RenAM 500 Ultra system includes TEMPUS and advanced process monitoring software, offering cost-effective, reliable AM production. Existing RenAM 500 users can upgrade to TEMPUS. Renishaw’s partnership with Alloyed enhances its application in consumer electronics, aiming to make AM viable for mass production.

Crane WASP earns honourable mention at Compasso d’Oro Award

3D printer manufacturer Wasp’s Crane WASP has received an honorable mention at the 28th Compasso d’Oro Award, recognized by ADI Design for its design excellence. Out of over 300 products, Crane WASP was one of the 39 selected for its innovation in the ‘Design of materials and technological systems’ category. Developed in 2018, this 3D printing system constructs homes using a mix of natural materials, agricultural waste, and standard building materials. As the first Italian architectural 3D printer with global distribution, Crane WASP will be featured in the Compasso d’Oro Collection at the ADI Design Museum.

Aidimme deploys innovative 3D printing prototype for titanium implants

As part of its ATILA research project, Spanish technological institute Aidimme has announced a novel 3D printing prototype in Valencia. Developed by Meltio, this new system aims to produce titanium alloy biomedical implants, marking the first time this technology is utilized in Spain. The prototype employs direct metal deposition (DED) using wire, which enhances efficiency and reduces material waste. Funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, this project is focused on advancing titanium processing for medical applications, providing environmental benefits and precise control over material properties in metal additive manufacturing.

ATILA project members at the installation of the ATILA prototype, technical and research staff from AIDIMME, MELTIO and SICNOVA. Photo via Meltio.

