SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we compile the latest developments across the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, including global distribution expansions, defense manufacturing trials, asset acquisitions, and aerospace qualification programs.

In today’s digest, updates span regional reseller agreements, deployable cold spray repair for naval operations, polymer material validation for aerospace, workforce outreach campaigns, and browser-based 1:1 model visualization tools.

Read on for detailed reports from Prodways, Farsoon Technologies, One Click Metal, ASRY, Roboze, HII, Stratasys, IACMI, EOS, and more.

Resellers and Distribution Updates by Prodways, Farsoon, One Click Metal, and more

Kicking off, French industrial 3D printer manufacturer Prodways has expanded its reseller footprint through new regional partnerships in South Africa, India, and Europe, alongside inclusion in Business France and recognition under the “France 2030 Team Export” program. South Africa distribution runs through AMT 3D, described as a regional distributor of 3D printing solutions, which will resell CERAM PRO ceramic 3D printing systems with local training and technical support.

India expansion comes via Lodestar3D, characterized as a provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, which will distribute MOVINGLight DLP systems with installation, training, and application guidance. In Europe, Prodways has partnered with Red Resins to support adoption of CERAM PRO platforms, positioning the partner as a regional support structure for ceramic additive manufacturing deployments.

Separately, Chinese industrial metal and polymer additive manufacturing systems manufacturer Farsoon Technologies has entered a distribution partnership with South African industrial 3D printing provider Addimax to expand access to laser powder bed fusion technologies across Sub-Saharan Africa. Under the agreement, Addimax will distribute Farsoon’s metal and polymer LPBF systems, materials, and associated part production services, aligning Farsoon’s industrial platforms with local training, application support, and in-region technical services for customers in sectors such as aerospace, mining, and automotive manufacturing.

A new additive manufacturing demonstration center opened in Pretoria in January 2026, equipped with Farsoon’s Flight 403P-2 dual-laser Fiber-light selective laser sintering system. “We are excited to enter this partnership with Addimax to bring world-class industrial 3D printing solutions to South Africa’s thriving market,” said Vince Zhao, Director of Business Development – AMEA at Farsoon Technologies, adding that Addimax’s local expertise positions it to deliver serial production solutions in key growth sectors. Addimax CEO Marius Vermeulen said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for Addimax as we bring Farsoon’s high-performance, open-platform 3D printing solutions to South Africa,” noting the facility also showcases equipment from Aditiv Solutions. Financial terms and exclusivity details were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, German supplier of metal 3D printing systems One Click Metal has entered the Turkish market through a reseller partnership with manufacturing technology provider Tandem. Under the agreement, Tandem will act as One Click Metal’s official reseller in Turkey, providing local system demonstrations, sales consultations, and service support for industrial and research users.

Martin Heller, Global Sales Manager at One Click Metal, said the company is glad to appoint Tandem as its reseller in Turkey and highlighted Tandem’s established market presence, manufacturing expertise, and service infrastructure as key factors in supporting customers adopting metal 3D printing technology. One Click Metal, founded in 2019 and operating as a subsidiary of INDEX Werke, develops metal additive manufacturing systems designed for small and medium-sized enterprises and research institutions.

Representatives from Farsoon Technologies and Addimax during the official announcement of their Sub-Saharan Africa distribution agreement. Photo via Farsoon Technologies.

Industrial Production Partnerships by ASRY and Roboze

Moving on to partnerships, Bahrain maritime and industrial services provider Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) has partnered with Italian industrial 3D printer manufacturer Roboze to establish the country’s first industrial facility dedicated to advanced additive manufacturing. The facility will be located within ASRY’s existing premises and will focus on localized production of high-performance polymer and composite components for marine, energy, aerospace, and defense applications.

“This partnership strengthens our MRO capabilities and expands access to advanced technical components that are essential to the industries we serve,” said Dr. Ahmed AlAbri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY. Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso said, “Working with ASRY allows us to introduce a concrete, operations-driven production model tailored to the needs of high-demand sectors, from marine repair to critical applications in energy and defense.” Investment figures and commissioning timelines were not disclosed.

Navy Readiness and Field Repair Trials by HII, Nikon SLM Solutions, SPEE3D, and CAMRE

Looking ahead to Defense, Virginia-based nuclear shipbuilder HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding, which designs and constructs nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy, has placed a second order for Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG 600E metal additive manufacturing system. German metal laser powder bed fusion equipment supplier Nikon SLM Solutions, operating within Nikon Advanced Manufacturing, said the additional NXG 600E will expand capacity for producing large, complex metal components and support the replacement of legacy cast parts used in naval applications.

Material and process development work is centered on Nickel Aluminum Bronze, a corrosion-resistant marine alloy used widely in naval environments. Hamid Zarringhalam, Chief Executive Officer of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing and Chairman of the Board at Nikon SLM Solutions, stated that the repeat order demonstrates HII’s continued investment in strengthening the maritime industrial base through additive manufacturing. He further noted that development of additive manufacturing parameters for Nickel Aluminum Bronze is progressing in parallel with efforts to scale production capacity and reinforce U.S.-based manufacturing and support operations.

In parallel, Deployable cold spray metal repair was evaluated by the U.S. Navy during Trident Warrior 25 using XSPEE3D, a system developed by Australia-based metal 3D printing company SPEE3D. Oversight was led by the Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) at the Naval Postgraduate School, with the exercise assessing whether cold spray deposition could be operated by newly trained personnel to produce or repair mission-relevant parts under realistic operational tempo.

Chris C. Curran, LtCol., USMC (Ret.), Program Manager at CAMRE said, “I think perhaps the biggest win for SPEE3D during the event was showing how you can use the machine to precisely add material to a damaged part and not have to manufacture a completely new part, saving material labor while improving readiness.” Mark Menninger, Vice President of Defense at SPEE3D, said the exercise demonstrated how deployable systems could return assets to service during time-sensitive operations, while the trial framed the technology as complementary to conventional logistics rather than a replacement.

U.S. Navy personnel observe deployable cold spray metal repair operations during Trident Warrior 25. Photo via SPEE3D.

ATLIX Order Momentum, DIAMANT Asset Deal, and EOS Elevated by AMGTA

On the business corner, German metal additive manufacturing supplier ATLIX, formerly operating as TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing, said it recorded its highest monthly order intake of 2025 in December 2025, following customer activity associated with Formnext. The company described the event as a key public presentation of the new name, saying the booth showcased a renewed brand identity and additions to its product portfolio, with customer engagement cited as contributing to the December result.

Matthias Himmelsbach said the company’s Formnext reception and year-end order activity indicate the market is responding to ATLIX’s transformation, adding that the rebrand, showcased products, and staff execution have strengthened customer confidence and support continued growth. The additive manufacturing supplier did not disclose numerical order values, unit quantities, or forward-looking financial guidance.

Meanwhile, polymer systems and industrial coatings producer DIAMANT Polymer GmbH will acquire the full product business of technical sliding materials manufacturer SKC Gleittechnik GmbH via an asset deal effective April 1, 2026. Under the agreement, DIAMANT will take responsibility for manufacturing, product development, sales, delivery, and customer service for SKC’s product portfolio, while SKC will continue operating independently with a narrowed scope focused on material processing and coating application.

Carsten Kunde, Managing Director at DIAMANT, said, “DIAMANT stands for quality, innovation and reliability. Even with the new structure, it is important to us to ensure clear responsibilities and long-term stability for our customers. We look forward to continuing on this path together and in a new structure.” Both companies said product specifications, designs, and quality standards will remain unchanged, while financial terms and asset details were not disclosed.

Elsewhere in North America, the sustainability-focused trade association Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) has named Germany-founded industrial 3D printer manufacturer EOS as a Principal Member and appointed Björn Hannappel, Head of Sustainability at EOS, to AMGTA’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026. AMGTA described Principal Membership as its highest engagement level, tied to shaping governance, strategic direction, and collaboration initiatives across the additive manufacturing ecosystem.

Sherri Monroe, Executive Director of AMGTA, said EOS’s elevation reflects sustained leadership in additive manufacturing and an intent to advance sustainability at scale, and she added that Hannappel’s appointment is expected to strengthen AMGTA’s ability to deliver industry-led outcomes. Brian Neff, AMGTA Board Chair and CEO of Sintavia, said EOS matches the association’s leadership criteria by pairing technology development with a disciplined sustainability focus, and he said Hannappel’s board role should help guide the ecosystem toward solutions that improve efficiency and resilience while remaining economically and environmentally sound.

ATLIX team at Formnext 2025, Photo via ATLIX.

Stratasys Post-Processing Program and IACMI’s Make It In America Campaign

Shifting focus to education, U.S.-based polymer 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys has launched a Post Processing Partnership Program designed to make third-party post-processing systems available through Stratasys sales channels under a single purchase order. At launch, Stratasys signed automated post-processing provider PostProcess Technologies as the first participant, positioning the program as a way to reduce workflow complexity tied to cleaning, resin removal, support removal, surface finishing, and curing, which often requires multi-vendor sourcing and manual processes.

Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer at Stratasys, said, “Customers are increasingly focused on optimizing the entire additive manufacturing workflow, not just individual steps, and the Post Processing Partnership Program is designed to make post-processing easier to adopt and better integrated into production environments,” adding that PostProcess was selected based on established use among Stratasys customers and production-environment experience. Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies, said, “Our solutions are widely used across prototyping and production environments where operator safety, consistency, and throughput are critical,” adding, “As part complexity and volumes continue to grow, traditional tools and manual finishing methods do not scale.”

In parallel, Knoxville’s Advanced Manufacturing Institute IACMI–The Composites Institute, established by the U.S. Department of Energy, has launched Make It In America, a national outreach campaign aimed at expanding awareness of career pathways in advanced manufacturing. The campaign is framed around projections that U.S. manufacturers will need to fill 3.8 million jobs by 2030 and is built around IACMI workforce programs America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) and Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeship & Learning (METAL), spanning CNC machining, composites, metrology, cybersecurity, smart manufacturing, casting, and forging.

Justin Brooks, Deputy Director of Workforce Development at IACMI, said, “The manufacturing industry is undergoing a revitalization that is opening up new and unprecedented career paths,” adding that the Make It In America theme is intended to highlight manufactured products and career opportunities. IACMI said more than 5,000 participants have completed ACE and METAL training since 2020, with more than 50 universities, colleges, and training partners participating nationwide, and announced plans for an annual Make It In America award with recipients expected in summer 2026.

1013D Browser Tool Introduces 1:1 Physical-Scale Visualization

Moving on to software, a browser tool called 1013D, posted by Dex on the Prusa3D community forum, enables users to visualize 3D models at true physical size on a monitor after screen calibration. The web viewer supports STL, OBJ, and 3MF files and uses a pixels-per-inch calculation based on entered screen dimensions or a physical reference object such as a credit card, then locks the camera to a fixed physical scale to avoid zoom distortion.

Dex said the purpose is to improve spatial intuition during the workflow rather than replace CAD measurement and tolerance control. Forum testing surfaced issues tied to operating system display scaling—one user reported incorrect sizing on a 32-inch 4K Windows 11 setup until recalibrating with a physical reference—while Dex said the behavior is related to device pixel ratio handling and that an update is planned to detect display scaling automatically.

1013D browser visualization tool. Photo via Dex.

Stratasys and NCAMP Launch SAF PA12 Qualification Program

Looking ahead to certifications, Stratasys has initiated a qualification program for SAF PA12, a nylon powder for its Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) additive manufacturing technology, aiming to establish material performance, consistency, and traceability for aerospace and industrial manufacturing. The program applies the companies’ Advanced Industrial Solution (AIS) framework—covering materials, process control, and traceability—to SAF systems to shorten qualification timelines for production adoption.

Material validation is being executed through a collaborative qualification process developed by the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), with participants including Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon, plus service providers Additive at Scale, Bifrost Manufacturing, 3D Composites, Rapid PSI, and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. Killian Erickson, Founder and CEO of Bifrost, said, “Bifrost is excited to participate in this effort to support our aerospace and defense partners, and most significantly this will provide engineers and designers with validated data, predictability and trust in additive for production components,” adding that collaboration with Stratasys and the National Institute for Aviation Research aims to reduce uncertainty via shared, validated data.

Hill Aerospace Museum Integrates 3D Scanning and Printing into Aircraft Restoration

Finally, in aerospace news, Utah-based aviation museum Hill Aerospace Museum, responsible for restoring and exhibiting historic military aircraft, has integrated 3D scanning and 3D printing to reproduce obsolete components that can no longer be sourced. Museum technicians said a $6,000 investment in scanning and printing equipment reduced project costs by about 80 percent, while enabling in-house fabrication of visually accurate replacement parts intended for display.

Brandon Hedges, restoration chief, said historical accuracy drives restoration decisions, with research and outreach prioritized before using digital fabrication when original parts cannot be found; he added that printed replacements are designed to visually blend with the surrounding aircraft structures and are documented so originals can replace them if later sourced. Holly Bingham, a museum intern, said producing usable digital models depends on careful lighting, positioning, and steady scanning to capture the geometry accurately. John Sluder, an exhibit specialist, said that 3D printing is being applied beyond aircraft components, including the production of fixtures such as sign mounts that enhance exhibit safety and allow signage to be reused more easily.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Are you building the next big thing in 3D printing? Join the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of the Year competition and expand your reach.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows 1013D browser visualization tool. Photo via Dex.