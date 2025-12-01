SLICED: Latest News from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we highlight developments in additive manufacturing (AM) education, partnerships, leadership changes, digital expansion, facility upgrades, and major events.

Read on for updates from Kingsbury, Additure, Formlabs, SOLIZE PARTNERS, Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies, Bechtle and more.

Dyndrite and IAM3DHUB Advance Metal LPBF Adoption in Europe

Kicking off, 3D printing software developer Dyndrite has announced the signing of an Expression of Interest with the LEITAT Technological Center’s International Advanced Manufacturing 3D Hub (IAM3DHUB) at Formnext in Frankfurt. This collaboration is intended to support and accelerate the adoption of metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technologies throughout Spain and Europe.

IAM3DHUB’s “deep expertise across metal LPBF, materials, hardware, and applications perfectly complements Dyndrite’s mission to equip users with the advanced tools required to scale production-ready metal additive manufacturing. Together, we can help end-users make better parts faster, with OEM interoperability and novel qualification strategies that reduce time-to-market and drive down cost,” said Stephen Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of Dyndrite.

Dyndrite LPBF Pro streamline materials and process development. Photo via Dyndrite.

Expanding Distribution, Reseller Deals Across Europe And Asia

Kingsbury UK CNC machine tool distributors, has entered into a new partnership with Additure, its AM division, and ATLIX, the newly launched 3D metal printing brand that previously operated as TRUMPF Additive Manufacturing. Under this agreement, Kingsbury will become the exclusive dealer for ATLIX equipment and services across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the GCC. Beginning January 2026, Additure will oversee all aspects of ATLIX’s industrial metal 3D printing business in these regions, including sales, system installation, technical service, and aftermarket support.

“This strategic alliance aims to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our valued customers in these regions. Together with Additure and Kingsbury, we are committed to fostering the growth of our customers through the adoption of our industrial-grade additive-manufacturing technology,” said Marino Ferrarese, Head of Sales & Marketing, ATLIX.

Separately, Japanese manufacturer SOLIZE PARTNERS has signed a distributor agreement with Formlabs to sell its SLA and SLS 3D printers in Japan and became the world’s first certified Formlabs Development and Manufacturing Partner. This partnership enables SOLIZE PARTNERS to work directly with Formlabs’ R&D team on new materials and customized print parameters.

SOLIZE PARTNERS emphasized that Formlabs’ printers—such as the Form 4L and Fuse 1+ 30W—offer broad material options, easy operation, and rapid material changes, while the company will continue enhancing its lineup and supporting customers with installation, process optimization, and improvements to production workflows.

The Formlabs Form 4 3D printer. Photo by 3D Printing Industry

Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) has partnered with Bechtle, a European IT and AM service provider, under a distribution agreement effective September 11, 2025. The partnership covers Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovenia, expanding BLT Europe’s reach. Bechtle will handle sales, application support, and local technical assistance for selected BLT solutions from its Frankfurt-based operations.

Elsewhere, French AM company Multistation has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Chinese binder jet 3D sand printing manufacturer KANGSHUO Group. Under the agreement, Multistation will serve as the exclusive distributor for KANGSHUO’s 3D sand printers in France and North Africa, handling sales, maintenance, and after-sales support.

“This partnership with Multistation marks one of our major steps in our European expansion. Multistation’ s expertise and deep understanding of the European market will help us support foundries seeking greater productivity and energy efficiency.” said Mr. Duan, President of Kangshuo Group, and Mr.Li, Head of Overseas Business of Kangshuo Group.

Kangshuo Group Flag. Photo via Kangshuo Group.

Leadership Moves Shaping The Industry

In new appointments, the UK’s Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA) has appointed Stewart Lane, Renishaw’s Head of EMEA Business Development, as its new President. With over 30 years of industry experience, including 25 at Renishaw, Stewart brings deep technical knowledge and commercial expertise. He has held diverse roles across quality, design, sales, and corporate business development, contributing to the growth of Renishaw’s metrology, encoder, and additive manufacturing businesses.

Under his leadership, Lane aims to strengthen the collective influence of MTA members in policy, trade, and innovation discussions, while supporting skills development and apprenticeships to grow the sector’s technical workforce. Lane also aims to drive the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies while boosting global competitiveness and promoting sustainability and resilient, net-zero-aligned innovation.

Stewart Lane. Photo via Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA) Cluster.

In parallel, Intrepid Automation, a provider of industrial AM solutions, has named Rich Carone as its new CEO. Carone brings more than 50 years of experience in contract manufacturing, automation, and systems integration, with prior leadership roles at Burke Porter Group and Korvis Automation, both now part of Ascential Technologies.

In his new role, Carone will lead Intrepid Automation’s next growth phase, emphasizing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and expansion into emerging advanced manufacturing sectors. Former CEO Ben Wynne will become Chief Technology Officer, continuing to drive product innovation, new applications, and strategic partnerships to maintain the company’s technological leadership.

Business: Market Milestones And Digital Expansion

In other milestones, Belgian 3D printing software company Materialise rang the opening bell at Euronext Brussels on November 20, marking the company’s addition of a European trading platform alongside its existing Nasdaq listing.

The dual listing expands Materialise’s access to the European investor community and offers greater operational flexibility, including the potential to initiate ADS programs or share buybacks. The Nasdaq listing remains a cornerstone of the company’s global strategy. No new shares are being issued, and no capital will be raised as part of the Euronext Brussels listing.

The Leading Minds consortium. Photo via Materialise.

Further advancing industrial capabilities in Europe, Reinforce3D, a company specializing in the Continuous Fiber Injection Process (CFIP) for internal structural reinforcement, has announced that a DELTA system has been installed at Pantur, a Spanish service provider in AM and industrial production. This installation represents an important advance in bringing internal reinforcement technology to industrial-scale applications, as Reinforce3D extends its reach within European manufacturing centers.

The collaboration will allow Pantur to broaden its manufacturing portfolio and explore new ways to improve mechanical strength, durability, and weight efficiency for demanding industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices.

Materialise Streamlines with a Single Unified 3D Platform

Over to platform news: Materialise has unified its two online ordering platforms, i.materialise and Materialise OnSite, into a single platform — Materialise OnSite. This consolidation marks the next step in the company’s evolution, allowing Materialise to streamline operations while continuing to deliver the high-quality 3D printed parts and prototypes that customers rely on.

Materialise’s new system offer digitalized workflow for TMJ surgery. Photo via Materialise.

Axtra3D Rolls Out Four Optimized Hi-Speed SLA Materials

High-speed SLA printer manufacturer Axtra3D announced the successful rollout of four Hi-Speed SLA material solutions at Protolabs, a global digital manufacturing company. Since adopting its first Lumia X1 system just over a year ago, Protolabs has expanded its deployment across multiple units, scaling its advanced photopolymer capabilities to address growing customer demand.

The new lineup features four fully optimized Axtra material solutions within Protolabs’ “Advanced Photopolymers for 3D Printing” portfolio. This includes tough engineering and ESD materials from Loctite, flame-retardant options from Arkema, and ceramic materials from Forward AM, all partners of the Axtra3D materials ecosystem. Each solution has been fine-tuned by Axtra3D to maximize both high throughput and part precision offered by Hi-Speed SLA technology.

Freshly printed silicone parts using Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 printer with TrueSilX50 material. Photo via Axtra3D.

New Facilities: AD3PT Center, Replique Srl

A decade after Central Michigan University opened the Midwest’s first public university 3D printing lab with its MakerBot Innovation Center, the space has been updated and rebranded as the Art and Design 3D Printing Technology Center (AD3PT Center). Funding from the Go Grants initiative has enabled the lab to incorporate modern technology and refreshed facilities.

The upgrades include 15 Bambu Lab X1E 3D printers, which offer faster printing, improved quality, and time-lapse documentation of each creation. “In terms of speed and quality, they are vastly more capable than the previous generation of printers,” said Scott de Brestian, chairperson and associate professor of art history. “They’re excellent for rapid prototyping and give students exposure to ideas and experiences that previously could only be seen on a screen.”

Bambu Lab X1E 3D printers at the AD3PT Center inside Wightman Hall.

In parallel, Replique, an industrial on-demand manufacturing platform, has also launched a new subsidiary in Italy to better serve its expanding European clientele. Based in Milan, Replique Srl will act as a local hub for deploying the company’s growing portfolio of manufacturing technologies—including 3D printing, CNC, and injection molding—to help customers tackle production challenges efficiently.

“The foundation of Replique Srl is a strategic milestone in strengthening our platform’s position on a global stage,” says Henrike Wonneberger, Co-Founder and COO of Replique. “With this step, we’re deepening our connection to the Italian market and enhancing our ability to support our customers in the region in realizing spare parts and series applications quickly and cost-efficiently.”

Farnborough 2026 Expands Exhibition Space for Upcoming Airshow

Farnborough International Airshow 2026 will be the largest in the event’s 78-year history, featuring a new sixth hall and expanded chalet spaces to accommodate a growing number of participants. The announcement follows a full sell-out of exhibition space a year in advance, surpassing previous records. The airshow remains a significant international forum for the aerospace, defence, space, and related sectors, connecting industry professionals, governments, and technology providers.

Scheduled for 20–24 July 2026, the event will include additional exhibitor stands to facilitate collaboration and the exchange of new technologies across sectors. International participation is high, with over 63% of exhibitors coming from outside the UK and 22% taking part for the first time, underscoring Farnborough’s role as a leading global showcase for aerospace and defence innovation.

The BAE Systems Tempest model at Farnborough International Air Show. Photo via BAE Systems.

Studio RAP Unveils Large-Scale 3D Printed Ceramic Installation in Dubai

At the entrance of Dubai’s Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab hotel, Studio RAP has created Blue Voyage, a large-scale 3D printed ceramic installation. The two walls, each six meters high and nine meters long, act as a sculptural threshold between exterior and interior, drawing inspiration from the nearby Gulf by translating the movement of water into fluid, wave-like forms.

The installation is composed of approximately 900 ceramic tiles, all parametrically designed and 3D printed at Studio RAP’s Rotterdam facility. The production process ensured precise fit and consistent surface quality, while corner tiles were crafted to maintain pattern continuity.

Two 3D printed ceramic walls by studio RAP rise like sculpted waves at dubai hotel’s entrance. Photo via Studio RAP.

Featured image shows Sliced image with the two 3D printed ceramic walls by studio RAP. Photo via Studio RAP.