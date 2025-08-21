SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we compile the latest developments across the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, including utility-grade metal systems, aerospace scale-ups, platform mergers, and classroom grants.

Read on for updates from AML3D, TRUMPF, Stratasys, Materialise, and more.

Business Deals and Acquisitions by AML3D, Protolabs, Axtra3, and more.

Kicking off, Australian metal additive manufacturing company AML3D Limited has completed commissioning of its Arcemy X 6700 system for the federally owned corporation Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in Alabama. The installation, valued at A$1.972 million, is the first Arcemy X system delivered from AML3D’s U.S. Technology Center in Ohio and will support TVA’s power generation repair fleet. Chief executive Sean Ebert said, “The TVA contract marks our entry into the Energy and Utilities sectors and we are working hard to open opportunities across aerospace and oil and gas.”

Founded in 2014, AML3D developed the Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process, which combines welding, robotics, and proprietary software. The company has already supplied systems to the U.S. Navy’s submarine supply chain and now sees TVA as a stepping stone to wider adoption in aerospace, nuclear, oil and gas, and marine industries.

Separately, French aerospace group Safran has purchased a second NXG XII 600 system from German metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions. François-Xavier Foubert, Managing Director of Safran Additive Manufacturing Campus, said the investment strengthens production reliability and expands the ability to deliver advanced aerospace components for future programs.

The purchase continues a long-term relationship that includes SLM 500 and NXG XII 600 machines. Jean-Christophe Vidil, President of Nikon SLM France, emphasized that Safran’s repeat orders underscore its confidence in Nikon SLM’s financial and technical reliability. Safran employs approximately 83,000 people worldwide and is committed to innovation in sustainable aviation technologies.

In parallel, U.S.-based digital manufacturing provider Protolabs has added a second Lumia X1 3D printer from stereolithography developer Axtra3D to meet rising demand for photopolymer applications. The new system comes just nine months after the first Lumia X1’s installation.

Kenny Capps, Director of 3D Printing Operations at Protolabs, said, “From the outset, the Lumia X1 has exceeded expectations in both performance and reliability, making it an excellent choice for scaling. Its ability to consistently deliver high-quality parts with minimal post-processing has allowed us to expand production without compromising on speed or precision. The addition of a second unit enables us to meet the growing customer demand for HPS parts.”

The platform leverages Axtra3D’s Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) process, which combines laser and digital light projection for speed and accuracy. Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D, noted that the rapid three-day installation reflected the strength of the companies’ collaboration. Protolabs is using the systems for precision applications such as ceramic mold inserts, prototypes, and fire-retardant parts.

Protolabs and Axtra3D logos. Image via Axtra3D.

Meanwhile, Australian cold spray manufacturer Titomic Limited has sold a D623 system to the applied research institute Fraunhofer IZFP in Saarbrücken, Germany, in a deal valued at €160,000. The order covers delivery of the cold spray system, dust extraction, robotics integration, and an upgraded production booth. Klaas Rozema, President of Titomic EMEA, said the agreement reinforces the role of Titomic’s technology in driving sustainable industrial transformation.

Fraunhofer IZFP, part of the German Fraunhofer Society, focuses on intelligent sensor and data systems for safety and sustainability. Equipped with the D623, the institute will expand research into advanced manufacturing and restoration methods. Titomic highlighted the system’s ability to extend the service life of industrial components while avoiding heat-related distortion.

TRUMPF Reports Sales Decline and Divests Additive Manufacturing Division

Moving on to financial news, German high-tech manufacturer TRUMPF has reported preliminary 2024/25 sales of €4.3 billion, a decline from €4.6 billion the previous year, with downturns in Germany, the U.S., and China. CEO Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller said, “There were no signs of a real turnaround in the third consecutive year of crisis, either economically or geopolitically. Nevertheless, we believe that we have now reached the lowest point.”

To offset weak demand, TRUMPF has saved €350 million through job cuts, reduced services, and halted building projects. The company has also sold its additive manufacturing division to Munich-based investment group DUBAG, transferring sites in Germany, Italy, and the U.S. The division will continue operating under the TRUMPF and TruPrint brands until a new identity is established.

Stratasys Launches GrabCAD Print Pro 2025 with Automated Fixture Design



In Software news, Polymer 3D printing firm Stratasys Ltd. has launched GrabCAD Print Pro 2025, integrating trinckle’s Fixturemate software to automate fixture design. The update shifts fixture preparation from engineers to operators, cutting design time by up to 80%. Jeff McGarry, Managing Partner at Automation Intelligence, said the tool allows his team to convert concepts into printable CAD models faster than ever.

The release also adds features such as 3D textures, insert and void body tools, and multi-session job preparation. Victor Gerdes, Vice President of Software at Stratasys, said the update reflects the company’s strategy to eliminate workflow barriers while expanding printer and material support.

The new GrabCAD Print Pro 2025 introduces automated 3D nesting for powder bed fusion workflows. Image via Stratasys.

CEAD and MAQcenter Partner to Expand LFAM Solutions in Spain and Portugal

Shifting focus to partnerships, Dutch large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) specialist CEAD has partnered with Spanish technology supplier MAQcenter to expand access to LFAM systems in Spain and Portugal. The agreement introduces CEAD’s robot-based Flexbot and Cartesian Flexcube platforms to Iberian industries. “MAQcenter’s deep industry knowledge and strong presence in Spain make them an ideal partner,” said CEAD CEO Lucas Janssen.

MAQcenter, a regional distributor of advanced industrial technologies, will also provide training and support. Managing Director Albert Sellas said, “Their innovative technologies open up new possibilities across a wide range of industries, from aerospace to maritime and automotive. We are excited to offer our customers cutting-edge solutions that not only boost productivity but also support sustainable manufacturing practices. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing the most advanced technologies to drive the future of industrial manufacturing.”

UltiMaker Awards First MakerBot Grant to Kimberly Mawhiney in North Carolina



In other news, U.S.-based 3D printing company UltiMaker has awarded its first MakerBot Grant to Kimberly Mawhiney, Director of STEM and Grants at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAAT) in North Carolina.

The package, worth more than $4,000, includes a MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer, training, and filament. Mawhiney said the award will allow students to move their ideas into tangible prototypes, helping them build design and STEM skills.

The MakerBot Gives Back initiative pledges $500,000 in equipment donations to underserved schools. Program manager Andrea Zermeño said the launch with Mawhiney illustrates the initiative’s goal of supporting educators who drive classroom innovation. Since January, UltiMaker has distributed over $136,000 in equipment to schools and makerspaces.

Kimberly Mawhiney, Director of STEM and Grants at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAAT) in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Photo via MakerBot.

Materialise to Merge i.materialise into OnSite by October 2025



Turning to software, Belgian additive manufacturing company Materialise will merge its i.materialise platform into Materialise OnSite by October 31, 2025. After this date, i.materialise will stop accepting new orders, while accounts will remain accessible. The merger brings hobbyist and designer-focused services together with OnSite’s industrial platform. Materialise said the move has been in planning for some time, driven by logistical optimization and a strategic focus on supporting the professional 3D printing market.

To ease the transition, Materialise is offering discounts for i.materialise users in August. OnSite will also expand its catalog with metals such as brass, bronze, copper, and silver, alongside faster turnaround options. The company emphasized that the merger ensures continuity while broadening material and service capabilities.

METAMO Industries Closes DIGITAL G-O-D Exhibition in Amsterdam



Looking at art, international creative collective METAMO Industries has concluded its European debut exhibition DIGITAL G-O-D in Amsterdam, supported by Japanese printing and 3D printing provider Mimaki Europe. Held at Vrij Paleis in June, the event featured 20 artists and more than 50 works created with 3D printing, UV printing, and photogrammetry. Organizer Taketo Kobayashi said, “This exhibition was more than a showcase – it was a celebration of creative evolution.”

The exhibition drew 500 visitors and included contributions from artists such as The London Police, DOES, and Reza Hasni. Works ranged from digitally plotted murals to 3D printed sculptures, highlighting how advanced production technologies are being adopted in contemporary art.

“TLP” (2025) by The London Police (full colour 3D print, resin). Photo via METAMO Industries.

