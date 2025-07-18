SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we compile the latest developments across the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, including collaborations in Japan and large-format materials testing, significant 3D platform installations, and a landmark machine-tool merger.

Read on for updates from Formlabs, DMG MORI, Interfacial, CEAD, Laempe Mössner Sinto, Herborner Pumpentechnik, and more.

Resellers and Distribution Deals by Formlabs, DMG MORI, Interfacial, and more

Kicking off, US-based resin 3D printer manufacturer Formlabs has partnered with global machine-tool builder DMG MORI to integrate additive manufacturing within conventional machining workflows. Under the agreement announced in late June, DMG MORI’s Technium subsidiary will resell Formlabs stereolithography (SLA) systems across Japan, offering installation, training, and maintenance support.

Formlabs equipment is now on display in DMG MORI’s Tokyo showroom, where manufacturers can compare 3D printed jigs, fixtures, and end-use parts alongside machined counterparts. “It’s humbling and exciting to build momentum together,” said Nick Graham, Formlabs Chief Revenue Officer. The collaboration underscores a broader industry shift toward hybrid production setups that combine subtractive and additive capabilities under one roof.

Meanwhile, Michigan provider of industrial metrology Burton Precision Inc. has been appointed the exclusive U.S. reseller for Polish selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer manufacturer Sinterit, supplying the Lisa X and Suzy SLS systems nationwide. Burton Precision will handle sales, installation, training, and support, extending its industrial metrology and AM solutions portfolio.

“Sinterit’s compact, high-performance SLS printers are a perfect fit for our customers,” said James Krug, President of Burton Precision. The partnership aligns with Sinterit’s strategy to scale in North America via local distributors offering direct technical support.

Formlabs and DMG MORI team members during a visit to DMG MORI’s Tokyo facility. Photo via Formlabs.

Business Deals and Acquisitions by Herborner Pumpentechnik, ValCUN and more

In business news, German pump maker Herborner Pumpentechnik has acquired a Laempe Mössner Sinto L3D-200 industrial 3D printer to produce sand cores and casting molds in-house. Laempe Mössner Sinto, headquartered in Barleben, designed the L3D-200 for foundry environments with an open binder and molding material system and modular automation options.

Following a detailed market analysis and visits to current Laempe customers including car manufacturer BMW and foundries supplier INACORE, Herborner chose the L3D-200 for its modular configuration and foundry-compatible design. “We can configure exactly what we need today without limiting future development,” said Torsten Kumpf, Herborner’s foundry manager. Delivery is set for 2026.

Next up, Belgium wire-feed metal additive manufacturing systems ValCUN has installed its first Minerva 3D printer at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore. The Minerva uses ValCUN’s Molten Metal Deposition process to feed standard aluminum wire into a heated printhead, eliminating powders, lasers, and inert gas, and enabling unsupported overhangs up to 70 degrees.

Assistant Professor Jochen Muller of JHU’s Department of Civil and Systems Engineering stated that the compact, door-friendly system unlocks new research possibilities for aluminum-alloy prototypes and medical device trials. ValCUN’s CEO Dr. Jonas Galle described the U.S. deployment as a milestone in making metal AM safer, simpler, and more accessible for lab environments.

ValCUN Minerva 3D printer installed at Johns Hopkins University. Photo via ValCUN.

In parallel, Dresden’s Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (IFAM) has added a Calibur 3 electron beam powder bed fusion (PBF-EB) system from UK-based 3D printing systems developer Wayland Additive to its Innovation Center Additive Manufacturing (ICAM). The third PBF-EB platform at IFAM Dresden supports research into complex geometries, novel alloys, and machine learning–driven process control.

Calibur 3’s NeuBeam process neutralizes charge accumulation during builds, improving stability and powder recovery while enabling reactive and high-performance alloys. “Calibur 3 is a major step forward in next-generation AM research,” said Prof. Thomas Weißgärber, Director of IFAM Dresden. Wayland’s Chief Revenue Officer Peter Hansford added that the collaboration will drive industrial-scale implementation of NeuBeam technology.

Separately, the Swiss maker of grinding, tool-machining, and AM systems UNITED GRINDING Group has acquired GF Machining Solutions—the high-precision division of Georg Fischer AG—to create UNITED MACHINING SOLUTIONS. Headquartered in Bern, the merged entity, with $1.5 billion in sales and 5 000 employees across 50+ sites, unites 15 brands into two divisions: UNITED GRINDING and UNITED MACHINING.

Stephan Nell, former UNITED GRINDING CEO, now chairs the unified group’s management board, while Ivan Filisetti, ex-CEO of GF Machining Solutions, leads the machining division. The merger preserves established brand identities, from STUDER and BLOHM to AGIE CHARMILLES and Mikron, while enabling coordinated R&D and a combined showcase of eight world-first innovations at EMO Hannover (September 22–26).

Management Board of UNITED MACHINING SOLUTIONS. From left to right: Ivan Filisetti, Heinz Poklekowski, Michael Horn, and Stephan Nell. Photo via UNITED MACHINING SOLUTIONS.

Titomic Netherlands Secures €800K for Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing Development

In founding news, Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer Titomic‘s subsidiary Titomic Europe has received €800,000 via the Dutch regional innovation program 3D Print Kompas to develop and scale Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF), a cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) process over 24 months. The funding will support research into new materials and coatings, a portable “Backpack” Cold Spray system, and AR-assisted refurbishment workflows for aerospace and maritime parts.

President of Titomic Europe, Klaas Rozema, emphasized the grant’s validation of Europe’s strategic interest in energy-efficient, non-melting AM processes. Cold Spray bonds particles by supersonic impact, avoiding residual stress and thermal distortion, making it ideal for large, structurally critical components. Collaboration with universities and industry partners will also cultivate a Cold Spray talent pipeline.

3DQue Releases AutoFarm3D Door Opener for Enclosed Bambu Lab Printers

Looking ahead to technology, Vancouver-based developer of automation infrastructure for additive manufacturing 3DQue Systems has launched the AutoFarm3D Door Opener, a hardware upgrade that enables automated part removal from enclosed Bambu Lab X1C, X1E, and P1S printers. This innovation removes the final barrier to continuous, unattended operation with high-temperature filaments such as ABS and polycarbonate.

“Everyone’s been waiting for a way to auto-eject from enclosed Bambu printers,” said 3DQue CEO Steph Sharp. Integrated into AutoFarm3D’s platform, the door opener works with job queuing, filament assignment, and part ejection to support zero-intervention print farms, reducing labor costs and improving throughput in distributed production and R&D environments.

3DQue’s Door automation kit enables continuous production with real-time part ejection and print queue management. Photo via 3DQue Systems.

Emerging Partnerships from Interfacial, CEAD, BigRep and Phillips Federal

Moving on to partnership news, Wisconsin’s materials science firm Interfacial has joined forces with Dutch large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) system developer CEAD. As a tier-1 material supplier, Interfacial gains access to CEAD Flexbot system installed at Stack3D, a leading provider of turnkey 3D printing services in North America, blending robotic printing and CNC milling for real-world validation of compounds like 30% glass-fiber PETG.

By co-locating material development and LFAM hardware, both parties aim to bridge the gap between formulation and real-world deployment. Interfacial’s VP of Sales JP Masson, noted that this close integration shortens development cycles, while CEAD’s Head of Sales, Andrea Baldolini, highlighted the value of aligning machine performance with material behavior from the outset to better serve sectors from architecture to marine.



Separately, large-format additive manufacturing systems provider BigRep has named Phillips Corporation’s Federal Division—Phillips Federal—as its largest federal reseller to supply government and military agencies with industrial 3D printing equipment. The agreement targets aerospace, defense, research, and public-infrastructure sectors, aiming to alleviate supply chain constraints through on-demand production of tools, fixtures, and replacement parts.

Jeff Olson, President of BigRep America, said that combining BigRep’s extrusion-based large-format printers with Phillips Federal’s seasoned government-procurement capabilities will drive innovation across U.S. defense programs. “At Phillips, we’re focused on accelerating sustainable solutions that strengthen warfighter readiness,” said Phillips Federal President Kelley Padham. “Our partnership with BigRep brings large-format additive capabilities directly to the mission, enabling agile, on-demand support for critical defense systems.”

CEAD’s Flexbot 3D printing recycled PETG composite (30% glass fiber). Photo via CEAD.

3DEO Wins Grand Prize at MPIF Awards for Pure Copper Electrical Assembly



Finally in awards news, US-based metal AM specialist 3DEO claimed the Grand Prize in the Electronic/Electrical Components category at the 2025 Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards. The winning entry was a fully additively manufactured copper electrical assembly that consolidates a multi-part system into a single production-grade component, demonstrating advanced design collaboration and process integration.

CEO Scott Dennis noted that 3DEO’s patented Intelligent Layering process and design-for-additive-manufacturing (DfAM) techniques eliminated fasteners and cut parts count while boosting electrical and thermal performance. Overcoming copper’s high reflectivity and thermal conductivity, 3DEO’s platform produces dense, conductive, and geometrically precise parts—enabling internal cooling channels and optimized electrical pathways for power electronics, RF systems, and energy-storage applications.

Featured photo shows CEAD's Flexbot 3D printing recycled PETG composite (30% glass fiber). Photo via CEAD.