SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we compile the latest developments across the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, including hospital-based device production, sustainable construction projects, and smart material innovations for implantable sensors.

In today’s digest, updates span platform redesigns, strategic robotics collaborations, public beta testing for advanced filaments, and safety research on nanoparticle exposure in metal AM.

Read on for detailed reports from Children’s Nebraska, Formlabs, Comau, Roboze, Thingiverse, IPM CAS, and more.

Formlabs and 3DXTECH New Material Offerings

Kicking off, U.S-based stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer and materials maker Formlabs has introduced Color Resin V5—custom-matched to any Hex or RGB code in one-liter batches—and True Cast Resin for precision investment casting. Color Resin V5 allows the printing of prototypes and color-coded jigs in 2–7 days at around $40 per part, compared to $70+ for painted equivalents.



True Cast Resin, a wax-filled material with low ash (0.03%) and stable thermal expansion, streamlines burnout and pattern accuracy for 3–5 mm wall-thickness components. Additional PreForm software updates add face-specific textures, color coding, and reduced-support profiles, enhancing SLA workflow efficiency.

Additionally, Florida-based filament innovator 3DXTECH has launched 3DXLabs, a user-focused beta program granting early access to pre-release high-performance filaments in exchange for structured feedback. “Help shape the future of additive manufacturing,” reads the 3DXLabs portal, which focuses on printing experience, application fit, and material behavior.

Participants will need to pay trial-stage pricing and report directly to 3DXTECH’s production team. Marketing Manager Bobby Claeys says the initiative will close the loop between developers and end users, ensuring final materials meet real-world demands across engineering and design workflows.

True Cast Resin in action. Photo via Formlabs.

Emerging Partnership from Comau and Roboze

Shifting focus to partnerships, Turin automation specialist Comau and Italian industrial 3D printing systems manufacturer Roboze have formed a strategic alliance to integrate six-axis robots with high-performance 3D printers for on-demand production. Their joint solution targets automotive, aerospace, energy, and racing sectors, offering just-in-time fabrication of complex polymer and composite parts without traditional tooling.



“Combining our robotic expertise with Roboze’s advanced materials technologies delivers a unique value proposition,” said Comau’s Chief Customer Management Officer Giacomo Del Panta. Adding to that, Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso said that the partnership will drive agility, waste reduction, and reshoring for global manufacturers.

Bambu Lab Marks Third Anniversary with Sale on Printers, Materials, and Accessories

Shenzhen’s desktop 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab is celebrating its third anniversary with a promotional event from June 24 to July 15. Early subscribers (June 20–24) can enter a giveaway for 20 printers—five H2D, five X1 Carbon, and ten A1 Mini units—and receive a $30 coupon on orders over $350.

During the sale window, printers, filaments, and build plates are up to 40 percent off, while hot ends and accessories drop by up to 30 percent. Maker’s Supply Kits follow tiered discounts: 20 percent off one kit, 30 percent off three, and 40 percent off five or more.

Bambu Lab 3rd Anniversary Giveaway. Photo via Bambu Lab.

Qbuzz and Silva.builders Unveil Recyclable 3D Printed Breakroom

Turning to construction, Netherlands public-transport operator Qbuzz and Utrecht-based sustainable construction firm Silva.builders, in partnership with the municipality of Ooststellingwerf, has opened the world’s first fully recyclable 3D printed rest station for bus drivers in Oosterwolde, Fryslân. Built from a CO₂-neutral bio-composite sourced from local waste streams, the pavilion meets strict Natura 2000 ecological regulations without sacrificing comfort or safety.



Qbuzz’s Director Anita Schrage emphasized the breakroom’s role in driver well being and circular innovation, while Silva.builders Co-founder Gerard van der Hoeven highlighted the project as a milestone in eco-compliant digital fabrication. Founded in 2020, Silva.builders supplies rapid-deploy modules for commercial, healthcare, and tiny-home applications, while Qbuzz carried 80 million passengers in 2024 under green-energy fleets.

IPM CAS Installs Czech Republic’s First Multi-Material Ceramic Printer

Looking ahead to 3D platforms, the Institute of Physics of Materials at the Czech Academy of Sciences (IPM CAS) has deployed the country’s first Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30 ceramic printer from Lithoz, a Vienna-based developer of high-performance ceramic AM systems. The printer supports the MEBioSys project to embed piezoelectric sensors in bioceramic bone implants for real-time monitoring.

“Our research required multi-material capability to integrate sensors directly into the ceramic matrix,” said Dr. Zdeněk Chlup, Head of IPM CAS’s Brittle Fracture Group. A parallel effort will embed conductive layers in ceramic-metal composites for adaptive aerospace structures.

A researcher at IPM CAS inspects a bio-ceramic lattice printed on the newly installed Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30. Photo via IPM CAS.

META3D Study Identifies Post-Processing as Primary Particle Hazard in Metal AM

On the research front, Finland’s national safety research body, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (TTL) and the University of Eastern Finland found that metal 3D printing post-processing and powder handling generate the highest airborne nanoparticle peaks, exceeding 5.6 million particles/cm³ during grinding and sanding. In contrast, printing phases maintained low counts.

Despite elevated environmental levels, biomonitoring samples showed minimal internal metal uptake. The researchers released a control-model framework recommending targeted respirators, local exhaust ventilation, and strict hygiene protocols to keep workplace exposures within safe limits.

Children’s Nebraska Partners with Insight Surgery to Bring Personalized Devices In-House

In medical news, Omaha-based pediatric healthcare system Children’s Nebraska has teamed with patient-specific surgical devices provider Insight Surgery to fabricate patient-specific guides and implants on-site, cutting device turnaround from weeks to days. “We are thrilled to partner with Insight Surgery to bring this transformative technology to our patients,” said Ryan M. Cameron, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Children’s Nebraska.



Their first case, a tibial-tubercle sarcoma resection using custom allograft guides, demonstrated enhanced surgical precision and a streamlined workflow. Insight Surgery’s CTO Paul Fotheringham remarked that localized production promises faster preparation, lower costs, and nationwide access to bespoke pediatric devices.

The façade of Children’s Nebraska hospital. Photo via Children’s of Nebraska.

Thingiverse and Phase3D Updates

Looking ahead to technology, MakerBot-owned 3D model repository Thingiverse has rolled out a visual redesign—new logo, color palette, and interface tweaks—as the first step in a broader plan to improve platform stability, usability, and transparency. Search now supports exclusion operators (–term), exact-match quotes, fuzzy queries, and dynamic type-ahead suggestions.

Integration with Cura, Orca Slicer, and PrusaSlicer lets users launch slicing directly from model pages. AI-generated content is clearly labeled, with a “Missing AI Labeling” report button empowering community oversight. Four guiding values—Friendly, Transparent, Innovative, Focused—and a public changelog promise ongoing user-driven enhancements.

Finally, Phase3D, a UK-based developer of real-time fringe inspection systems for additive manufacturing, has released a redesigned website and online store to simplify procurement of its Fringe Inspection solution. The updated site features reorganized technical documentation, clear system-compatibility guidance for M2 Series and EOS M 290 platforms, and an e-commerce interface for requesting quotes and checking hardware fit.

“We’ve taken the guesswork out of evaluating monitoring tools by putting clear, transparent information front and center,” said Niall O’Dowd, Founder and CEO of Phase3D. Fringe Inspection provides in-situ quality assurance by delivering actionable layer-by-layer data during 3D printing, helping production teams improve consistency and reduce defects.

Phase3D website redesign, simplifying quote requests and system compatibility checks for its real-time Fringe Inspection. Image via Phase3D.

AMAA 2025 is here. One event. Countless insights. Secure your space now.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows a researcher at IPM CAS inspects a bio-ceramic lattice printed on the newly installed Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30. Photo via IPM CAS.