SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we compile the latest developments across the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, including equipment-sharing partnerships, market expansions in Europe and Mexico, and new standards working groups.

Today’s edition features reseller appointments, research consortium launches, large-format platform integrations, dental appliance automation, and calls for conference speakers.

Read on for updates from AM 4 AM, Meltio, One Click Metal, Axtra3D, Nikon SLM Solutions, Formnext 2025, and more.

Emerging partnerships from AM 4 AM, and Meltio

Kicking off with partnerships, Luxembourg’s materials R&D firm AM 4 AM has partnered with Stockholm aluminum powder supplier Gränges Powder Metallurgy (GPM), relocating the Swedish supplier’s materials characterization park to AM 4 AM’s facility. Under the agreement, AM 4 AM will operate GPM’s particle size analyzers, thermal testers, and mechanical-testing rigs to accelerate development cycles and strengthen quality control across both companies’ product lines.

AM 4 AM Co-founder Maxime Delmée noted that access to GPM’s instrumentation will enable faster iteration and more data-driven decision-making. Highlighting benefits, GPM Managing Director Peter Vikner explained that relocating the equipment to AM 4 AM addressed both firms’ R&D requirements while leveraging AM 4 AM’s operational capabilities.

Moving on, Spanish wire-laser metal 3D printer manufacturer Meltio has announced partnerships with Monterrey-based service provider Alar, and academic institution Tecnológico de Monterrey.With this move, Alar will integrate the award-winning M600 industrial wire-laser 3D printer into its production lines, while the institution has acquired a Meltio M450 for academic training and industry collaboration.

Additionally, the Spanish manufacturer has also announced additive manufacturing integrator Sitres Latam as its official distributor. Meltio’s wire-feed deposition process, which supports stainless steel, titanium, Inconel, and copper, offers mechanical properties on par with conventionally manufactured parts while reducing waste and emissions. “This alliance with Sitres, Alar, and Tecnológico de Monterrey is fundamental to promoting real and functional metal 3D printing solutions in Mexico,” said Alar CEO Andrea Alarcón.

Meltio partners with Alar, SITRES, and Tecnológico de Monterrey to expand metal 3D printing capabilities in Mexico. Photo via Meltio.

One Click Metal and Axtra3D Appoint New Resellers in Iberia

Turning to resellers and distribution, German metal 3D printing systems developer One Click Metal has expanded into Portugal through a collaboration with Lisbon’s industrial additive manufacturing services provider 3D Ever. The agreement gives local businesses direct access to One Click Metal’s cartridge-based powder handling systems and Lab Module for rapid material changes, alongside region-specific training and post-installation support.

Founded in 2017, 3D Ever operates a multi-technology showroom—covering covering stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), fused filament fabrication (FFF), and direct metal laser sintering (DMLS)—and hosts open-house events and technical workshops to integrate 3D printing into customer workflows. “Portugal is a dynamic market for additive manufacturing,” said One Click Metal’s Global Sales Director Martin Heller, “and 3D Ever’s deep industry knowledge makes them the ideal partner.”

Meanwhile, Milan-based photopolymer 3D printer innovator Axtra3D has named Spain and Portugal’s Maquinser S.A. as its professional reseller for Hi-Speed SLA systems. Maquinser will showcase the Lumia X1 platform combining Hybrid PhotoSynthesis and TruLayer technologies at three major industry events through June: the International Machine-Tool Fair (EMAF) in Porto, Portugal; the Subcontratación Industrial & Addit3D expo in Bilbao, Spain; and the MindTECH manufacturing technology fair in Porto.

“Axtra3D’s Hi-Speed SLA strikes the balance between surface quality, precision, and material flexibility,” said Maquinser CEO Christian Postigo. Andreas Tulaj, SVP Europe Sales at Axtra3D, added that Maquinser’s regional presence ensures localized support, rapid deployment, and customer-specific solutions across automotive, aerospace, energy, and mold-making sectors.

Axtra3D appoints Maquinser S.A. as official reseller for Spain and Portugal. Image via Maquinser.

3MF Consortium and Ecosistema GO! Launch AM Research Initiatives

On the research corner, the Microsoft-backed standards organization 3MF Consortium has formed a 6-Axis Toolpath Working Group to define open data structures for robotic and multi-axis AM workflows. The effort invites professionals using industrial robots and advanced CNC platforms to develop a 3MF extension that encodes non-planar toolpath data, enabling seamless interoperability across design, toolpath generation, and machine control software.

Originally created to surpass STL and OBJ for complex manufacturing data, the 3MF format already supports units, materials, lattices, slice data, and metadata. This new working group will build on modules like the Beam Lattice Extension to integrate multi-axis motion paths, with open-source reference implementations available via the consortium’s GitHub repository.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain’s Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI)-backed Ecosistema GO! Project (coordinated by Leitat with partners Aitiip, Idonial, Aimen, Addimat, HP, and Meltio) has launched to map national AM capabilities and drive industrial adoption. The initiative will publish a structured “map of capabilities” covering infrastructure, specialization areas, and R&D projects, while hosting workshops in automotive, energy, and aerospace to share success stories and define adoption strategies.

“Ecosistema GO! aligns capabilities, generates synergies, and accelerates AM’s real incorporation into Spanish industry,” said IAM3DHUB General Secretary David Adrover. Open for new members through December 2025, the consortium aims to serve as Spain’s reference network for additive manufacturing.

The 3MF Consortium invites participants to join its newly launched 6-Axis Toolpath Working Group. Image via 3MF Consortium.

Dental Production Boosted by DMP Flex 200 Integration at DynaFlex

In dental applications, U.S. orthodontic manufacturer DynaFlex has upgraded its digital workflow with the DMP Flex 200 metal 3D printer from 3D Systems, supplied and installed by their official supplier Nota3D. Featuring a 500 W laser and enlarged build platform, the system has increased DynaFlex’s production speeds by up to 80% for small custom components such as fixed appliances and bands.

Matt Malabey, DynaFlex’s Director of Operations, noted that integrated software for orientation, nesting, and support generation further streamlines workflow: “Automation tools and improved onboarding allow us to scale smarter and faster.” The Flex 200 supports LaserForm CoCr, Stainless Steel 316 L, and Ti Gr23 alloys, aligning material properties with clinical performance standards.

Prusa Research Opens EasyPrint to All Mobile Users



Shifting to software, Czech desktop 3D printer maker Prusa Research has launched EasyPrint, a cloud-powered slicer embedded in the official PRUSA mobile app and accessible via Printables.com. It lets users prepare and send G-code directly from smartphones and tablets, automatically detecting compatible printers and applying the correct print profiles. An interactive 3D preview allows models to be moved, rotated, scaled and batch-arranged on virtual beds, while basic settings such as copy count and object size are consolidated into a one-click workflow.

EasyPrint began as an invite-only beta used to collect performance metrics and optimize scalability before opening to everyone once preliminary tests proved the service smooth, according to Ondřej Drebota, Prusa’s Head of Country Development Managers & Partnerships Manager. All G-code generation runs in the cloud, enabling even low-powered devices to handle complex workflows, and users can download prepared files for offline printing. Prusa plans to extend EasyPrint compatibility to non-Prusa printers in future updates, broadening its reach across the 3D printing community.

Nikon SLM Solutions and DynaFlex Upgrade Metal AM Workflow

On 3D platform news, German metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions has integrated Freiburg’s automated depowdering specialist Solukon’s SFM-AT1500-S system at its Long Beach, California AM Technology Center. Paired to German manufacturer’s NXG 600E large-format 3D printer, the SPR-Pathfinder-driven unit handles parts up to 1,500 mm tall and 2,100 kg total weight, automating powder removal for industrial-scale metal components.

Nikon SLM Solutions’ COO Gerhard Bierleutgeb stressed the importance of closely linking printing and automated depowdering for optimal production flow. Solukon’s CTO Andreas Hartmann added that the SFM-AT1500-S was custom-engineered to meet Nikon’s requirements for high-mass, complex geometries while maintaining a compact installation footprint.

Andreas Hartmann, CEO/CTO of Solukon, and Joshua Forster, Production Manager at Nikon SLM Solutions. Photo via Solukon.

Formnext 2025 Announces Call for Speakers

Looking ahead to events, Germany’s trade-fair organizer Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH has opened its call for speakers for the upcoming Formnext 2025, to be held November 18-21 in Frankfurt. Submissions for the Industry Stage (covering sustainability, AI, standards, and talent) and the Application Stage (focusing on sectors like automotive, aerospace, and medical) remain open through June.

Mesago’s Vice President Christoph Stüker explained that the multistage program is central to Formnext’s mission of disseminating AM knowledge and driving new applications. Additionally, Vice President Sascha F. Wenzler noted that the speaking slots offer an ideal platform for experts to share insights, build their profiles, and forge valuable industry connections.

Adding to that, materials supplier participation at Formnext Asia Shenzhen 2025 has jumped 68% year-on-year, with booth bookings already at 70% capacity for the 26–28 August event at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The expanded materials segment, now covering advanced polymers, composites and specialised alloys, will feature over 30 exhibitors in metal powders (including Acc Material, JSJW New Material and Tiangong Technology), ceramics (Wuhan 3DCERAM, Nanoe France) and polymers (eSUN, SUNLU).

Louis Leung, Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt, highlighted China’s rapid ascent as an AM leader, noting that national policy support and investment have fuelled double-digit growth in the domestic materials sector. Fringe activities include the 3D Print Farm Conference on filament supply chains and an expanded Laser & AM Forum, while related events, Formnext Asia Forum Tokyo (25-6 September) and Formnext Frankfurt round out the global network. Exhibitor registrations remain open online.

A panel discussion recorded live at the Industry Stage during Formnext 2024. Photo via Formnext/Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH.

