SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

AMUG Announces New Board Members Ahead of 2026 Conference



Kicking off May’s digest, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG)—a U.S.‑based 501(c)(6) devoted to industrial 3D‑printing education—elected four new board members for the 2025–2026 term in preparation for its annual conference, set for March 15–19, 2026, in Reno, Nevada. Heather Natal (GoEngineer) retains her role as Secretary, joined by Alex Roschli (Oak Ridge National Laboratory) as Director of Education & Conference, Kim Killoran (Stratasys) as Director of Marketing & Events, and Dallas Martin (Toyota) as Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors. AMUG President Shannon VanDeren emphasized that the board’s diverse skillset aims to uphold AMUG’s commitment to advancing industrial additive manufacturing applications.

The newly elected directors will oversee AMUG’s program, sponsor relationships, and organizational operations. Roschli and Martin were recent recipients of AMUG’s Distinguished Innovator Operator (DINO) awards, recognizing significant contributions to the industry. AMUG’s broader mission includes fostering innovation and professional development within additive manufacturing through technical presentations, workshops, and collaborative events.

Resellers and Distribution Updates by ERM Fab&Test, BLT Europe, Sicnova, and More



Moving on to resellers and distribution, Spanish distributor Sicnova has secured exclusive distribution rights for Netherlands-based manufacturer UltiMaker 3D printers across the Iberian Peninsula, reinforcing its decade-long partnership with the EU-based manufacturer. Under the new arrangement, Sicnova will supply UltiMaker’s desktop printers, consumables and spare parts to companies and institutions in Spain and Portugal.

To bolster operational support, Sicnova plans to expand its application engineering services and service-centre network—particularly in Catalonia—helping clients validate functional parts and integrate 3D printing into production, maintenance and product development workflows.

Spanish distributor Sicnova secures exclusive UltiMaker distribution across the Iberian Peninsula. Photo via Sicnova.

Turning to the Benelux region, BLT Europe GmbH—the German branch of Chinese LPBF OEM Bright Laser Technologies—has tapped Dutch service house Cheylus 3D as its agent in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to deliver BLT’s laser powder bed fusion systems.

Cheylus 3D will leverage its local market knowledge to support industries such as semiconductors, oil & gas and machine tooling with advanced metal AM solutions.

BLT Europe’s sales and marketing director, Slobodan Ilic, stressed that Cheylus 3D’s deep understanding of industrial AM and customer-focused service model aligns with BLT’s mission to expand metal 3D printing adoption. Cheylus 3D’s founder noted that the collaboration will open doors to new mass-market metal applications.

Meanwhile, Lyon‑based digital‑manufacturing supplier ERM Fab&Test has become the official French sales partner of Spanish manufacturer Meltio, positioning itself to distribute wire-laser metal 3D printers such as the M600 and Robot Cell across industry verticals. The agreement enables collaboration with technology centres, robotic integrators, tooling companies and universities to introduce welding-wire feedstock systems as a safer, cleaner alternative to powder-based methods.

“Meltio’s DED technology combines new capabilities in metal fabrication with exceptional ease of use, allowing part manufacturing, repair and multi-material cladding on CNC machines and robot arms at minimal cost,” said Boris Hromadka, Business Unit Manager at ERM Fab&Test. Francisco González, Meltio’s Head of EMEA, added that ERM’s expertise will help French manufacturers address autonomy and supply-chain resilience.

Elsewhere in Asia, Stuttgart‑area start‑up One Click Metal, a subsidiary of INDEX Werke, has teamed with Seoul‑based reseller FusionTechnology to introduce its cartridge-based metal 3D printers to South Korean universities and research centres. FusionTechnology will handle distribution, installation and technical training, drawing on its expertise across SLA, SLS and SLM technologies.

“FusionTechnology’s established relationships with academic institutions and deep 3D printing know-how make them the ideal partner to bring our accessible metal AM systems to Korea,” said Martin Heller, Global Sales Manager at One Click Metal. The partnership aims to accelerate material development and technical training initiatives throughout 2025.

Finally, Portuguese AM integrator PrimeOut has been named Meltio’s official sales partner in Portugal, building on Sicnova’s wider Iberian network to develop a local ecosystem for wire-laser deposition technology. PrimeOut will work with technology centres, machine tool companies, robotic integrators and industrial users to deploy Meltio’s systems across critical sectors.

Meltio’s head of EMEA, Francisco González, explained that PrimeOut’s market insight and technical capabilities will help Portuguese manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, defence, mining, oil & gas and beyond to adopt cost-effective metal AM solutions, advancing regional production autonomy.

Software Updates from Hexagon and Dyndrite



Moving on to software, Swedish group Hexagon AB has folded its Volume Graphics CT‑analysis suite fully into the Hexagon brand and launched version 2025.1. A new module, VGTRAINER, lets engineers without data‑science skills label CT datasets and auto‑generate inspection models; French lab ELEMCA reports that porosity checks now drop from one hour to ten minutes.

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence GM Dr Daniela Handl said tighter links between CT, optical and tactile data will streamline non‑destructive testing workflows. Additional features include beam‑hardening correction and object‑specific views, positioning the platform for multi‑source quality pipelines.

Meanwhile, Seattle-based Dyndrite, a Seattle-based developer of GPU-accelerated additive manufacturing applications, has integrated its LPBF Pro software into the full line of metal 3D printers from Nikon SLM Solutions, a German manufacturer known for its multi-laser, high-throughput systems. Validation tests conducted with Nikon’s engineering teams confirmed the software’s ability to automate support placement and apply multiple parameter sets within a single build across systems including the SLM®280, SLM®500, SLM®800, and NXG XII 600.

A demonstration workshop will be held May 13 at Nikon AM Synergy in Long Beach, California. “With Dyndrite LPBF Pro integrated into our solution stack, we’re making high-performance metal additive manufacturing even more accessible, automated, and ready for industrial-scale deployment,” said Charlie Grace, Chief Commercial Officer at Nikon SLM Solutions. Dyndrite CEO Harshil Goel added that the collaboration enables new performance levels, with LPBF Pro now available to all Nikon SLM customers and partners.

Hexagon launches VGTRAINER in Volume Graphics 2025.1. Image via Hexagon.

Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarships and ASTRO America Challenge



In scholarship news, the Allan and Nesta Ferguson Charitable Trust announced full scholarships for international postgraduate students in engineering and digital design at the University, covering tuition (£22,000) and living expenses (£11,250). Eligible candidates must be from specific developing countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, India, and Nigeria, and will enroll in MSc Robotics, Engineering Project Management, or Digital Design programs starting September 2025. Scholarship applications close May 31, 2025, followed by a two-stage selection involving an application review and interviews. Award recipients must confirm acceptance within seven days. Conditions include strict compliance with university regulations and a ban on receiving additional financial support from other sources during the scholarship period. In other news, the Applied Science and Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America), a nonprofit focused on advancing U.S. manufacturing innovation, has partnered with global standards body ASTM International and Florida State University’s InSPIRE program to launch the Actionable In-Situ Awareness Challenge. The competition seeks sensor technologies capable of delivering real-time process data during laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) metal 3D printing. Proposals are due by May 9, and up to five teams will install their mature, commercially viable systems at Maritech Machine in Panama City, Florida, for a three-month demonstration beginning in June. Organizers will provide virtual and on-site integration support, including fixture design and data-collection assistance, before hosting a showcase on August 26–27 featuring closed-door presentations and an open poster session. Judging will assess technical performance, data repeatability, and commercial readiness, with finalists advancing to stakeholder discussions and potential investor engagement.

South Korea Certifies Meltio Metal 3D Printing for Military Use



Moving on to defense, the Republic of Korea Army certified Meltio’s metal additive manufacturing technology, adopting it for military spare parts production and equipment repairs, notably within the Marine Corps Logistics Group. According to Lieutenant Colonel Kim Seong-nam, commander of the maintenance battalion, the mobile robot-based 3D printer significantly reduces costs and maintenance delays, enhancing logistical autonomy.

Meltio partnered with Korean firm AM Solutions to deploy its wire-laser deposition technology. Adam Hourigan, Meltio’s Sales Manager for APAC, stated that the certification confirms the company’s strategic importance in global defense sectors, previously validated by similar deployments in the U.S. Navy and European armed forces.

South Korea certifies Meltio’s wire-laser 3D printing technology for defense use. Photo via Meltio.

Türkiye Publishes Comprehensive Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem Guide



Meanwhile on the research corner, the non‑profit Turkish Additive Manufacturing Association (TAMA) released the “Additive Manufacturing Landscape in Türkiye” booklet, a comprehensive mapping of national capabilities across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and medical. Organized into eight thematic categories, the guide lists detailed contributions from Turkish companies, universities, and research institutions involved in additive manufacturing. TAMA will update the guide annually, reflecting dynamic sector growth. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and collaboration within Türkiye’s industrial base, positioning the country prominently within the global additive manufacturing community by promoting informed investment and partnership opportunities.

Renishaw and J.Laverack Develop Titanium-Carbon Road Bike Using 3D Printing



On the applications front, UK metrology firm Renishaw joined bespoke frame maker J.Laverack Bicycles to develop the Aston Martin .1R, a bespoke road bike combining carbon fiber with 3D printed titanium components. Using Renishaw’s RenAM 500Q system, parts like the headtube and fork dropouts were optimized for weight and stiffness, reducing the bike’s total weight to just 7.5 kilograms.

David Clow, Co-Founder of J.Laverack, explained the bespoke production as a reaction to demands from Aston Martin’s design team, necessitating highly customized frames without traditional manufacturing limitations. Renishaw’s additive manufacturing enabled geometrically complex titanium components tailored precisely to each rider, eliminating traditional tooling constraints.

Renishaw and J.Laverack collaborate on the Aston Martin .1R, a bespoke titanium-carbon road bike. Photo via Renishaw.

Made Smarter Launches £1M Fund to Boost Digital Manufacturing in the UK



Moving to funding news, UK digital adoption initiative Made Smarter unveiled a new £1 million fund for SMEs in North West England, offering match-funded grants of up to £20,000 to implement advanced technologies including automation, AI, and 3D printing. Donna Edwards, Programme Director, noted the fund aims to increase productivity and sustainability among manufacturers navigating rapid technological change. Foams 4 Sports, a previous beneficiary, utilized its grant to automate manual foam cutting processes, doubling productivity and reducing waste. General Manager Ben Michael highlighted Made Smarter’s practical support in enabling SMEs to remain competitive by integrating digital solutions into their production workflows.

Discovery Channel Uses Artec 3D Scanning to Verify Alexander the Great’s Tomb



Rounding out with 3D scanning news, Discovery Channel’s documentary series Expedition Unknown has utilized Artec Leo handheld 3D scanning technology to digitally verify a sarcophagus believed to belong to Alexander the Great. Archaeologists scanned the artifact at the British Museum, confirming Macedonian inscriptions and details consistent with ancient royal armor.

Digital archaeologist Pietro Meloni emphasized Artec Leo’s speed and wireless capabilities as critical for delicate archaeological applications. Museum experts used augmented reality projections of the scan to confirm stylistic and dimensional accuracy, marking a significant step forward in non-invasive archaeological validation methods.

Archaeologist Pietro Meloni uses Artec Leo 3D Scanner. Photo via Discovery Channel.

