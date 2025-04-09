SLICED: Latest news from the 3D Printing Industry

In this edition of SLICED, the 3D Printing Industry news digest, we compile the latest developments across the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, covering 3D printed luxury components in automotive design, orthopedic device recognition, flame-retardant micro-printing materials, and software upgrades for toolmaking automation.

In today’s digest, updates span hardware distribution, resin system reselling, education initiatives, and powder-handling integration in metal 3D printing environments.

Read on for detailed reports from industry leaders such as Bentley, Make48, Axtra3D, GoEngineer, Boston Micro Fabrication, and more.

Bentley Integrates 3D Printed Rose Gold in the Batur

Kicking off, luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has unveiled its limited-run Batur grand tourer, The Black Rose, which features interior components produced by 3D printing using 18-karat recycled rose gold. Developed by Bentley’s bespoke division, Mulliner, in collaboration with precious metal supplier Cooksongold, the production process integrates up to 210 grams of printed gold into key elements such as the Drive Mode Selector, air vent controls, and a steering wheel insert. Each component is hallmarked in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, with qualifying parts also bearing the Jubilee hallmark commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Complementing this novel development, Bentley’s design pairs the lustrous gold accents with a dark interior palette of Beluga leather, charcoal tweed, and metallic-coated veneer panels. The bespoke treatment extends to exterior accents on the grille and mirror caps. Produced at Bentley’s Crewe facility and bolstered by a £3 million investment in AM capacity since 2022, this model signals a strategic fusion of sustainable material sourcing with time-honored luxury craftsmanship.

Bentley’s new 3D printed rose gold details in the Batur. Photo via Bentley Motors.

Make48 Expands Hands-On STEM Programs to 128 U.S. Schools

In the education sector, the Make48 Innovation Experience is expanding its reach to 128 U.S. schools in 2025, bringing real-world product development challenges directly into the classroom. Derived from the Make48 invention series aired on PBS and Roku’s This Old House Makers Channel, the program tasks student teams aged 14 to 22 with designing, prototyping, and pitching innovative ideas under tight deadlines. Industry mentors provide practical guidance that bridges classroom theory with the demands of entrepreneurial problem-solving.

The initiative is being integrated into semester-long courses, afterschool programs, and special project weeks across various states. Director Brett Kisker explained, “Students thrive when given the opportunity to solve real-world problems in an engaging, hands-on way.” The program is designed to align with U.S. STEM standards and offers a scalable model that equips students with practical innovation skills.

Resellers and Distribution Deals by Axtra 3D, GoEngineer, and Evonik

Turning to distribution deals, Axtra3D, a manufacturer of high-speed stereolithography (SLA) systems, has named Solid Technologies, a U.S.-based systems integrator with over 20 years of experience in resin printing, as its premium reseller for the high-speed Lumia HPS system, a platform that merges SLA and Digital Light Processing (DLP) methods to accelerate production without sacrificing surface quality, enabling manufacturers to overcome longstanding challenges in resin-based 3D printing.

Solid Technologies will also provide integration services and post-sales support to help manufacturers transition from prototyping to serial production. This collaboration aims to expand Axtra3D’s market reach in sectors such as dental, aerospace, and consumer products by enabling production-grade photopolymer solutions.

Separately, GoEngineer, a provider of engineering technologies and services, has become the official North American distributor for Chinese metal additive manufacturing company Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), offering localized access to a diverse portfolio of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems. Covering the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this partnership delivers metal 3D printers, post-processing equipment, and proprietary powders that enable complex design optimization.

CEO Ken Coburn explains that BLT’s technology offers a transformative glimpse into the future of advanced manufacturing, while GoEngineer’s comprehensive service—including technical training and equipment consultation—ensures seamless integration into industrial production environments.

GoEngineer now offers Bright Laser Technologies’ (BLT) LPBF 3D printers across North America. Image via GoEngineer.

In addition, German chemicals company Evonik has entered a distribution agreement with 3DChimera, a Miami-based provider of 3D printing hardware, materials, and engineering support, to offer its INFINAM polyamide powders to U.S. customers. The deal covers several advanced formulations designed for improved flexibility, stiffness, and temperature resistance in Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) processes, catering to industrial powder bed fusion applications.

Jeffery Beach, Director of Evonik’s Long Chain Polyamides team for the Americas, noted that this partnership is part of a broader strategy to expand the company’s material footprint in North America. Meanwhile, 3DChimera CEO Alex Hussain emphasized that the collaboration enhances their product portfolio and technical support capabilities, ensuring customers receive optimized solutions for polymer-based 3D printing.

Boston Micro Fabrication and ELIX Expand Functional Material Offerings

Shifting focus to materials, Microscale 3D printer manufacturer Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has introduced FR resin, a flame retardant photopolymer engineered for micro 3D printing in high-temperature environments. The resin achieves a UL94 V-0 rating at 2.0 mm thickness and maintains a heat deflection temperature of 160°C, ensuring both safety and mechanical integrity for applications in aerospace, consumer electronics, and micromechanics.

Offered in both Transparent Yellow and Black, FR resin streamlines production by eliminating preheating requirements and reducing post-processing time. This development meets the growing industrial need for specialized, high-resolution materials that balance fire safety with precise dimensional control.

Boston Micro Fabrication unveils FR resin for flame-retardant micro 3D printing. Photo via Boston Micro Fabrication.

Separately, Spanish manufacturer of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) ELIX Polymers has developed its E-LOOP CR series of recycled ABS resins using certified circular feedstocks. In collaboration with Repsol and AnQore, the new formulation integrates fossil-derived, chemically recycled, and renewable bio-circular inputs, ensuring both sustainability and robust material performance.

The products are certified under the ISCC Plus system, which supports sustainable manufacturing without compromising the material’s performance characteristics, reinforcing long-term supply chain sustainability.

Anker Innovations and German Machine Tool Builders’ Association

In business news, Mobile charging and consumer electronics specialist Anker Innovations has rebranded its 3D printing division from AnkerMake to eufyMake, integrating its AM operations into its broader smart home ecosystem. Effective March 24, the rebranding reflects a strategic effort to merge cutting-edge 3D printing capabilities with consumer electronics while continuing robust product support. Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy, emphasized that the change empowers makers by bridging traditional 3D printing with smart home connectivity.

This rebranding not only signals a fresh market focus but also preserves the core identity and service commitments of the original AnkerMake products. The move is part of Anker’s broader strategy to unify its portfolio under a cohesive brand while fostering innovation across distinct product lines.

Meanwhile, German machine tool orders have dropped by 19% in 2024, as reported by the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association. This decline, driven by geopolitical instability and reduced export demand—export orders fell by 24%—reflects a global slowdown in capital investment affecting the manufacturing sector.

The fourth quarter experienced declines of 7% for domestic orders and 6% for international orders, with export demand dropping 24% over the year. Dr. Markus Heering, Executive Director of the VDW, stated, “The situation remains challenging for our industry,” noting that reduced investment and supply chain uncertainties have driven the contraction. Heering also mentioned that while some sectors saw gains, overall production output is expected to decline further in 2025.

German machine tool orders drop 19% in 2024, led by declining exports. Image via VDW.

Plansee SE Adopts the Hammer Evo35 for Refractory Metal Printing

Turning to applications, Austrian refractory metal specialist Plansee SE has integrated the Hammer Evo35 system from engineering firm and OEM Incus GmbH to boost its capability in 3D printing refractory metals such as tungsten and molybdenum. The Hammer Evo35, an evolution of Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing technology, enables high-resolution production of complex components and overcomes challenges related to the density and brittleness of refractory materials.

Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler of Incus and Dr. Dirk Handtrack of Plansee SE both emphasize that the new system significantly expands Plansee’s technical capacity, positioning the company to meet critical demands in aerospace, electronics, and energy. This integration marks a pivotal advance in the efficient fabrication of high-performance components using additive manufacturing.

Formula 1 Team Renews Ties with Roboze

Next on partnerships, the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team has renewed its partnership with Italian 3D printing manufacturer Roboze to further integrate advanced AM into its operations. In the initial phase, Roboze supplied components made from Carbon PEEK and Carbon PA PRO that reduced lead times and manufacturing costs while delivering exceptional performance under extreme conditions

Peter Bayer, CEO of the racing team, stated, “The integration of Roboze’s technology has transformed our component production.” Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso described the renewal as “a strong vote of confidence” in their advanced polymer solutions for high-performance applications.

Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team renews partnership with Roboze. Photo via Roboze.

Mantle Releases Update to Enhance Toolmaking Efficiency

Turning to software, 3D printing and CNC machining developer Mantle has issued a software update for its automated toolmaking system to boost production throughput by up to 20%. The update improves the surface finish of downfacing features, reducing manual post-processing requirements, and received positive feedback from Michigan-based company Elite Mold & Engineering, who reported significantly reduced reliance on sinker EDM machines, leading to faster production of precision components.

Additional enhancements include improved data management, tool orientation reuse, and collision avoidance features. These technical upgrades enable a more streamlined fabrication process and support manufacturers in addressing labor shortages while increasing overall operational efficiency.

RYSE 3D, Stratasys, and Orthopedic Firms Recognized for Leadership and Innovation

In awards news, Mitchell Barnes, founder of RYSE 3D, has been named Leader of the Year at TheBusinessDesk.com’s West Midlands Leadership Awards. At 28, Barnes transformed RYSE 3D from a garage startup into a key supplier for 23 hypercar development programs, with sales now exceeding £5 million. The award recognizes his strategic innovation and the development of the LANDR 3D printer, which has dramatically scaled production capacity at his Warwickshire facility.

His team’s development of the LANDR 3D printer has enabled the production of thousands of parts monthly, demonstrating rapid scale-up in manufacturing capacity.

Mitchell Barnes, Leader of the Year, stands at the forefront of RYSE 3D’s breakthrough with the LANDR 3D printer. Photo via RYSE 3D.

Separately, Stratasys, a company specializing in polymer-based additive manufacturing solutions, has been honored by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. This accolade celebrates Stratasys’ comprehensive portfolio, which spans high-throughput systems like the F3300 and cost-effective solutions such as the Origin Two, as well as software tools like GrabCAD Print Pro that enhance workflow efficiency.

Dr. Yoav Zeif attributed the company’s progress to its collaborative development model. “Innovation at Stratasys is driven by the creativity of our teams combined with the ambition and endless ingenuity of our customers, who are reimagining what is possible for production with additive manufacturing.”

On the medical front, the inaugural OMTEC Awards have recognized key innovations in orthopedic manufacturing. Foundation Surgical, a company focused on motion preservation systems for spine surgery, received the Groundbreaking Device Design award for its Vertiwedge Intraosseous Device. The implant uses additive manufacturing, featuring a biomimetic lattice structure for improved load distribution and osseointegration.

“This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication, creativity, and passion of our entire team,” said Randal Betz, M.D., Founder and CEO of Foundation Surgical. Betz emphasized the company’s objective to transform outcomes in spinal fusion and motion preservation.

Additionally, Enovis, a medical technology firm with a growing focus on orthopedic devices, earned the Bold Leadership Award for its strategic expansion in joint reconstruction. Through its 2024 acquisitions of European implant manufacturers LimaCorporate and Mathys, Enovis expanded its portfolio and increased reconstructive sales to over $1 billion.

Meanwhile, J&J MedTech, the medical technology division of Johnson & Johnson, was recognized as Next-Gen Innovator for its VELYS Spine Active Robotic Assistance Platform, which integrates real-time feedback and modular workflows to improve surgical precision. The system was developed in response to the limitations of first-generation spinal robotic tools, offering greater intraoperative flexibility and improved usability.

Volkmann Unveils EOS Edition vLoader 250 for Metal Powder Handling

Finally, Pennsilvanian pneumatic vacuum conveying system manufacturer Volkmann USA has launched the EOS Edition vLoader 250, a powder conveyor system designed to automate the transfer of metal powders into EOS metal 3D printers. Developed in collaboration with EOS GmbH and Volkmann GmbH, the vLoader 250 employs a vacuum-based process that eliminates manual handling while ensuring continuous, efficient powder feeding. This system is tailored for integration with EOS’s M 400 series and can operate in either a sealed, closed-loop configuration or as a standalone unit.

In addition, Volkmann offers a standard version compatible with other 3D printer platforms, alongside supplementary equipment for vacuum drying, depowdering, and sieving. These integrated solutions support a broad range of additive manufacturing workflows.

