SkyDefense Unveils CobraJet, a 3D Printed VTOL Interceptor

Colorado-based defense company SkyDefense has introduced CobraJet, an AI-controlled vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed to detect, identify, track, and destroy hostile drones at speed. The autonomous multirole jet targets the growing threat that unmanned systems pose to critical infrastructure, borders, airports, military bases, and public venues.

Inside the CobraJet Lineup

The aircraft comes in five trijet variants (V4, V6, V8, V10, and VT10), all built around a 3D printed carbon-fiber modular core the company calls the “nucleus.” VTOL capability and thrust-vectoring nozzles give the platform the agility to chase down fast, evasive targets, while onboard air-to-air weapons let a single aircraft engage multiple drones per sortie.

Battery-electric versions use ducted fan motors and high-energy-density solid-state cells to reach 360 kph (225 mph); a hybrid configuration adds gas turbojets and pushes top speed to 560 kph (350 mph).

An AI autopilot paired with NDAA-compliant electro-optical/infrared cameras and other sensors enables autonomous operation day and night in extreme weather, with a manual remote-control mode (assisted by AI) available for short-range missions. The 10-foot-wingspan V10 and hybrid VT10, with extended endurance and payload, can also serve as a “drone mothership,” carrying high-speed attritable interceptors in an internal bay and under the wings.

SkyDefense Unveils CobraJet. Image via SkyDefense.

Cheap Rounds Against Cheap Threats

CobraJet’s armament is built around cost. The PYTHON electro-mechanical launcher fires 18 mm COPPERHEAD rounds, patented 40 mm CUDA guided rounds flying at Mach 0.5, and 45 mm VIPER solid-propellant guided missiles reaching Mach 1.0, with kinetic and non-kinetic payload options. According to SkyDefense, the munitions can disable or destroy Group 1–3 UAVs, fiber-optic FPV drones, jet-powered drones, and full swarms with low probability of collateral damage.

“Our CobraJet on-board munitions are in fact low-cost attritable air-to-air drone interceptors that can be produced at scale in thousands per month using 3D printing and other efficient workflow methods without sacrificing quality.” said Nick Verini, President of SkyDefense, Inc.

The same munitions family extends to a layered defense: CUDA rounds can be fired from man-portable 40 mm M32 or M79/M203 launchers, while 55 mm RAPTOR Mach 1.0 solid-propellant missiles launch from rails or tubes to catch drones that slip past CobraJet’s distributed coverage.

Command System Built for Jammed Skies

The aircraft is managed through Visual Realtime Area Monitoring (VRAM), SkyDefense’s laptop-based command system that pairs AI-driven data analysis with a human operator kept in the decision loop. AI-assisted visual navigation, branded SmartVision, and additional anti-jam measures, including satellite links via Starlink and Starshield, are intended to keep the system functional in contested electromagnetic environments. VRAM can also plug into long-range command-and-control networks and ground-based sensors.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, CobraJet deploys within minutes from trucks, ships, or other aircraft. Counter-UAS field tests of the jet and VRAM are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026 at a UAS test site, with production planned to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Winning the Cost Exchange with Printed Mass

SkyDefense’s core strategy is cost symmetry. Drone swarms are dangerous partly because each unit is cheap, so defenders who answer with million-dollar missiles lose the exchange even when they win the engagement. By building CobraJet’s airframe and its COPPERHEAD, CUDA, VIPER, and RAPTOR munitions around 3D printing, the company aims to turn out attritable interceptors by the thousand each month at low unit cost, putting inexpensive rounds against inexpensive threats rather than pricing itself out of the fight.

That logic is already reshaping counter-drone work. Ukrainian groups such as Wild Hornets run around-the-clock Bambu Lab print farms to churn out Sting interceptors aimed at Shahed-style loitering munitions, while German startup Tytan Technologies developed a 3D printed interceptor built specifically to hunt Shahed-136 drones, keeping costs low through printed airframes.

The point-of-need model is spreading beyond the front line too. San Diego’s Firestorm Labs raised $47 million to expand its xCell deployable microfactory, which prints modular drone airframes where they are needed, and drew a $100 million U.S. Air Force contract to lead development of 3D printed UAV solutions.

Together these efforts signal a shift: additive manufacturing is becoming the way defenders scale and cheapen counter-drone systems. CobraJet extends that thinking from the interceptor drone to a reusable interceptor aircraft.

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Featured image shows SkyDefense Unveils CobraJet. Image via SkyDefense.