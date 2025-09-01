Skull base tumor management with 3D printing and endoscopic surgery

Researchers at the National Cancer Center, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College in Beijing have reported the use of 3D printing to assist in the treatment of skull base tumors. Their study, published on Springer Nature, describes how five patient-specific anatomical models improved surgical planning, guided endoscopic simulations, and provided educational benefits in one of neurosurgery’s most complex domains.

Between October 2015 and March 2019, three male and two female patients aged 6 to 70 years underwent treatment with the support of 3D printed models. Tumors measured up to 8 cm, with an average size of 5.4 cm, and often extended into critical regions such as the cavernous sinus, orbital cusp, and pterygoid processes. Four patients had prior surgeries that altered nasal cavity and skull base anatomy, complicating new interventions. Printed replicas helped surgeons determine safe surgical routes and, in two cases, prompted a change from purely endoscopic methods to combined open approaches.

Imaging data from CT scans at 0.625 mm slice thickness and MRI sequences were processed into stereolithography files using Mimics Medical software from Materialise, a Belgium-based company specializing in medical imaging. Models were further refined in 3-Matic and Magics before being prepared for printing with GrabCAD Print, which enabled color coding of tumors, skull, nerves, and vessels.

Procedures of 3D printing skull base tumor models with applications and feedback. Image via Springer Nature.

Fabrication was carried out by Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies, a Guangzhou firm focused on bio-modeling and regenerative devices, and Zhuhai Seine Technology, a 3D printing services provider. Layer thickness was kept under 0.032 mm to preserve accuracy. Five models were produced using Multi-Jet Modeling, stereolithography, and a hybrid of Seine’s White Jet Process with Multi-Jet. Photosensitive resin was the main material. Average printing time was 16.3 hours, with costs averaging 4,500 RMB (about US$620).

A group of nine neurosurgeons—two associate chiefs, four attending physicians, and three residents—evaluated the replicas on a 5-point Likert scale. Scores ranged from 3.7 to 4.7. Model 4, made with mixed photosensitive resin, achieved the highest rating at 4.36, cited as most effective for both surgical simulation and anatomical learning.

The models were mounted for operating room simulations using Karl Storz endoscopes and standard surgical tools. These rehearsals provided insights into tumor relationships with surrounding structures and influenced strategy. For patient 2, a model revealed tumor extension into the cavernous sinus and adherence to brain tissue, leading the team to shift from an endoscopic approach to a left pterion combined with anterior interhemispheric surgery. For patient 3, a model demonstrated proximity to the internal carotid artery, prompting a subtemporal approach with reconstruction.

3D printed skull base tumor model 4 using mixed photosensitive resin materials. Photo via Springer Nature.

In the other three patients, printed models confirmed that transnasal endoscopic resection was feasible. Postoperative imaging showed complete tumor removal in four cases and near-complete removal in one. Average operation time was five hours, with blood loss of 440 ml. Pathology identified two chordomas, one atypical meningioma (WHO grade II), one primitive neuroectodermal tumor, and one epidermoid cyst. No patients developed cerebrospinal fluid leaks, intracranial hemorrhage, or infection.

As an accredited residency training center, the hospital used the models for teaching, addressing shortages of cadaveric material in China. Printed skull base replicas provided residents with direct experience of patient-specific pathology, improving spatial understanding and endoscopic technique. Evaluators reported that the models offered advantages over traditional instruction by representing variations often absent from cadaveric specimens.

Patients and families also benefited from physical models during consultations. Surgeons used them to demonstrate tumor location and surgical plans, improving communication in cases where 2D imaging was insufficient for non-specialists.

Optimizing surgical strategy with 3D printed model 2 in the operating room simulation. Photo via Springer Nature.

Three-dimensional printing entered craniomaxillofacial surgery in 1988 and expanded into neurosurgery in 1999. While it has been widely used for aneurysm and implant planning, reports of patient-specific models for skull base tumors remain limited. The Beijing team emphasizes that printing times of under 24 hours make the technique compatible with urgent surgical needs. Although costs remain a consideration, averaging 4,500 RMB per case, printed replicas reduced surgical uncertainty and enhanced training.

Study authors acknowledged limitations, including the small sample size, reliance on subjective evaluation, and the need for larger cohorts. They anticipate future models will achieve higher fidelity with materials that replicate nerve fibers and integrate fluid dynamics to simulate blood and cerebrospinal fluid. These features could create surgical simulations that closely replicate live operations.

Featured image shows procedures of 3D printing skull base tumor models with applications and feedback. Image via Springer Nature.



