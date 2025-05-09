Skillbond Becomes TRUMPF Dental 3D Printer Reseller in UK

Skillbond Direct Ltd, a UK-based provider of digital manufacturing solutions for dental laboratories, has purchased two TruPrint 1000 systems from TRUMPF and entered into a reseller agreement limited to the UK dental sector. The move supports the company’s plans to expand its offering to include cobalt-chrome removable partial dentures (RPDs), a lightweight and durable alternative to acrylic dental prosthetics.

Founded in Johannesburg and now part of Argen Digital, Skillbond operates from High Wycombe and employs approximately 70 people in the UK. It offers dental restoration services using CADCAM software and advanced manufacturing technologies such as CNC milling and selective laser melting. Khanjan Langalia, Technical Manager at the company’s UK facility, explained that Skillbond required a metal 3D printer capable of meeting specific demands for print speed, surface quality, and part volume. “We looked at various metal 3D printers from a number of manufacturers, but the TRUMPF TruPrint 1000 stood out for its ability to meet our checklist of requirements,” Langalia said.

TruPrint 1000 system at Skillbond’s UK facility. Photo via TRUMPF.

The TruPrint 1000 features two 200 W fiber lasers operating at 1,070 nm and offers exposure speeds of up to 2 m/s, with build rates between 10 and 50 cm³/h. According to Langalia, the machine’s compact footprint allows it to pass through a standard door, while its dual-laser configuration enables complete overlap across the build area. TRUMPF’s design includes automatic substrate plate changing and optimized gas flow, which contributes to consistent part quality. “Describing part quality as ‘exceptional’ and surface quality as ‘amazing,’” Langalia noted that Skillbond now manufactures multiple RPDs per day using the equipment.

In addition to deploying the printers in its daily operations, Skillbond will now act as a distributor for TRUMPF’s dental-focused 3D printing systems in the UK. Langalia explained that this business model, in which manufacturing tools used in-house are also made available to customers, has been in place for decades. “Customers can come here and see the machines operating in real-world applications, backed by our support team of highly experienced dental technicians and engineering specialists,” he said. The company has observed that startup labs often rely on its services before eventually purchasing their own equipment.

The reseller agreement does not extend beyond the UK dental sector. All other inquiries will continue to be handled directly by TRUMPF, which is based in Germany and specializes in industrial laser and additive manufacturing technologies. “TRUMPF is the industry leader, offering the market’s most capable 3D printing technology, as we know from our recent assessments in specifying the TruPrint 1000,” Langalia said. Skillbond plans to exhibit the TruPrint 1000 system at the Dental Technology Show (DTS25) on 16–17 May 2025 at Birmingham’s NEC, where it expects to speak with potential buyers in the dental lab segment.

Removable partial dentures 3D printed using TRUMPF’s TruPrint 1000 system. Photo via TRUMPF.

Global push for localized distribution of metal 3D printing systems

Spanish company Sicnova recently secured exclusive distribution rights for UltiMaker’s 3D printers across Spain and Portugal, formalizing a longstanding relationship with the Dutch manufacturer. The agreement covers the full range of UltiMaker desktop systems, spare parts, and consumables. To support adoption, Sicnova is expanding its network of service centers and application engineering support—especially in Catalonia—enabling businesses to validate parts and integrate desktop 3D printing into their design, prototyping, and maintenance workflows.

Similarly, U.S.-based GoEngineer signed a distribution agreement with Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), giving customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico access to LPBF systems, proprietary powders, and post-processing tools. The partnership reflects a broader trend toward regionalized deployment of advanced additive manufacturing infrastructure. BLT’s technology portfolio supports complex component design, while GoEngineer supplements it with local training and consultation services. According to GoEngineer CEO Ken Coburn, the alliance positions North American manufacturers to integrate metal 3D printing into their existing production lines more efficiently.

Spanish distributor Sicnova secures exclusive UltiMaker distribution across the Iberian Peninsula. Photo via Sicnova.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image showcase TruPrint 1000 system at Skillbond’s UK facility. Photo via TRUMPF.