Six Hands, Six Purposes: Yale’s 3D Printed Prosthetic Set

A graduate student at Yale’s School of Engineering & Applied Science has 3D printed a set of six custom hand prosthetics for a woman born with only one hand, at a cost of a few hundred dollars, a fraction of the $70,000 price of the last device she was fitted with. The prosthetics were designed and built by Alexia Quinn through Yale’s Personalized Medicine & Applied Engineering (PMAE) master’s program for Jillian Accetta, 26, an administrative assistant at Quinnipiac University whose right arm ends at the elbow.

Rather than a single all-purpose device, Quinn and Accetta built a kit of lightweight, task-specific attachments, each clicking on and off a socket worn on the arm. Because they are printed rather than manufactured, they can be produced in hours instead of the six months a commercial prosthetic typically takes, and revised almost as fast when something needs to change.

One socket, six purpose-built tools

The pair settled on six interchangeable prosthetics, each shaped around a particular everyday task rather than trying to do everything at once. Quinn drew the designs from wherever a mechanism fit the job: one is modeled on the cup holder of her bicycle. The devices carry informal names, a version with tentacle-like grippers is “The Squid,” while the “Church Hand” is built to resemble a human hand, down to detachable, painted fingernails.

With no electronics inside, the engineering challenge was mechanical: making each attachment maneuver easily and grip reliably while staying cheap and quick to print. “Speaking with her, I would learn what she wanted to accomplish and test out different shapes and different mechanics,” Quinn said. The stakes were higher than a typical class project. “I really wanted to make it work and be something that will actually help her in her life,” she said. “There were some moments when I got very nervous, but to see her fitting it on and actually using it for things that she wanted is really nice to see.”

For Accetta, the difference was immediate. Fitted with one of the devices after a meeting, she found she could press elevator buttons without setting her bags down, and work her car’s dashboard controls on the drive home. The modularity mattered as much as the function. She valued that a device could come on and off quickly without feeling like a heavy external appendage she had to commit to wearing all day.

Alexia Quinn (right) fits Jillian Accetta with one of her custom-designed prosthetics. Photo via Tony Fiorini.

Why the cost gap matters

The economics are the sharpest part of the story. Accetta’s previous prosthetic cost $70,000, most of it covered by her family’s insurance, an option, she noted, that not everyone has. It was also of limited use: fitted when she was 15, it weighed around two pounds, looked to her like a military weapon with its wiring and cables, and could manage only a weak pinch grip. “The only grip it could do was a pinch, and the actual grip wasn’t that strong,” she said. “It wasn’t functional, and I didn’t feel motivated to even try to incorporate it into my daily life.”

Quinn’s printed kit, by contrast, cost a few hundred dollars and can be reprinted or adjusted on demand. That collapses both of the barriers, price and lead time, that make conventional prosthetics hard to access and slow to adapt as a user’s needs change.

Accetta’s decision to use prosthetics regularly is also preventive: she said a doctor warned that relying on a single hand accelerates wear, so that by 30 the hand could show the strain of one decades older. With plans to start a family, she wanted to be, in her words, fully equipped.

Custom-designed prosthetics. Photo via Tony Fiorini.

3D printing and the prosthetics cost gap

The PMAE project reflects a broader strategy: use additive manufacturing to attack the cost, weight, and wait times that keep functional prosthetics out of reach.

That same logic has driven similar efforts. Researchers at the Israel Institute of Technology built a scan-driven, largely automated pipeline for low-cost prosthetic hands, scanning a patient’s intact hand, adapting it in CAD, and sending it straight to print, an approach aimed at the wide price band, roughly $3,000 to $100,000, that prices many amputees out of custom devices. Their setup even used a scanner assembled for about $40.

The volunteer and nonprofit world has pushed the same idea for years. The e-NABLE community has distributed free, customizable hand designs to people in need, notably children born with limb differences, using online tools that let a family enter a few measurements and receive a print-ready model.

Across these cases the pattern holds: printing shifts prosthetics from costly, slow, one-size hardware toward cheap, fast, personalized devices. The Yale project shows what that looks like for one wearer.

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Featured image shows Custom-designed prosthetics. Photo via Tony Fiorini.