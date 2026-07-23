Sinterit and DyeMansion partner on compact SLS post-processing workflow

Sinterit, a Polish manufacturer of selective laser sintering systems, has partnered with polymer post-processing specialist DyeMansion to offer an integrated printing, vapor smoothing and coloring workflow for compact industrial SLS users.

Under the agreement, Sinterit will sell DyeMansion’s VX1 vapor smoothing system directly to its customers. It can also supply the DM60 coloring system and other DyeMansion products as production requirements grow. The partnership follows the launch of Sinterit’s BIANCO2 SLS printer for processing white and natural powders.

The companies are positioning the collaboration as a way for smaller SLS users to access professional finishing capabilities previously associated with larger industrial production environments. Customers can now source printing and post-processing equipment through Sinterit rather than assembling the workflow independently.

“This partnership brings together Sinterit’s accessible and flexible SLS 3D printing ecosystem with DyeMansion’s leading industrial post-processing technologies,” said Łukasz Adach, CFO at Sinterit.

According to Adach, the agreement will allow customers to configure manufacturing setups around their specific requirements, covering printing, surface finishing and coloring.

Grey Sinterit parts printed on Lisa X & finished with the DyeMansion VX1. Photo via DyeMansion.

Adding vapor smoothing to compact SLS

The machine uses DyeMansion’s proprietary VaporFuse Surfacing technology. During processing, the system smooths and seals the surface of printed components. The process can produce a finish comparable to injection molded parts and can be added to existing SLS production environments.



The companies are targeting users adopting automated vapor smoothing for the first time, as well as businesses seeking to produce finished end-use components rather than unprocessed prototypes.

Sinterit customers will also be able to move into DyeMansion’s broader equipment portfolio. This includes the DM60, an automated coloring system designed for industrial polymer parts.

Felix Ewald, CEO and co-founder of DyeMansion, said the partnership gives the company access to Sinterit’s customer base across more than 80 countries. “With the VX1 and the compact Powershot — launching at Formnext 2026 — we make industrial-grade surface quality accessible to every customer, regardless of production scale,” he said.

Combining BIANCO2 with coloring

Parts shown by Sinterit were printed in white using BIANCO2 before being vapor smoothed with the VX1 and colored using the DM60. The sample set includes yellow, orange, red, purple, blue, green and darker-colored components.

Sinterit described them as the first colored parts produced for users of its ecosystem. A grey component made from PA12 Industrial material was included for comparison.

The workflow is intended for applications where surface finish and appearance are important. Potential users could print white parts on BIANCO2, smooth the components to seal their surfaces and then apply a selected color using the DM60.

Founded in 2014, Sinterit has focused exclusively on SLS technology. The company says its systems are used in more than 80 countries and have supported over 3,000 engineering projects.

DyeMansion provides equipment covering polymer part cleaning, surface finishing and coloring. The company reports more than 1,300 installed machines and over 500 customers worldwide.

White Sinterit parts printed on the new BIANCO2 & finished with the DyeMansion VX1 and DM60 first colorful parts for Sinterit users ever. Grey raw part using PA12 Industrial material on the right. Photo via DyeMansion.

Compact SLS expands beyond the printer

DyeMansion expanded its reach into compact post-processing after integrating ASM and its VX1 vapor smoothing system into its Print-to-Product portfolio. Presented at Formnext 2025, the VX1 gave the company a lower-capacity option alongside its larger Powerfuse systems, allowing it to serve users operating below conventional industrial production volumes. More than 50 customers had adopted the VX1 by the time of the event.

Other compact SLS manufacturers are also pairing their printers with dedicated finishing equipment. Raise3D and Additive Manufacturing Technologies announced a similar agreement in April 2026, combining the RMS220 SLS platform with AMT’s PostPro SF2X vapor smoothing system.

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Feature image shows grey Sinterit parts printed on Lisa X & finished with the DyeMansion VX1. Photo via DyeMansion.