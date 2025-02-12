Sintavia Secures New $10 Million Investment to Bolster Aerospace Production

Sintavia, a Florida-based additive manufacturing service provider specializing in aerospace components, has received $10 million in a subordinated debt investment. The new capital was provided by the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund, a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) that supports US-based aerospace and defense manufacturers.

Sintavia, the first company to attract investment from the fund, will use its new cash to refinance existing equipment loans and bolster its general working capital. The financing has also seen Mark Morrissette, Managing Director of Stifel-subsidiary North Atlantic Capital, join Sintavia’s Board of Directors.

Morrissette believes Sintavia is a “fantastic fit for the mission of our Fund.” He called Brian R. Neﬀ, Sintavia’s Founder and CEO, “a visionary leader for Sintavia, and the additive manufacturing sector more broadly.” The venture capital veteran added that the “entire Sintavia team has done a terrific job since 2015 in building a vertically integrated, all-digital aerospace component supplier that leverages the positive benefits of additive technology.”

Sintavia HQ. Photo via Sintavia.

Sintavia receives $10 million in new funding

Neﬀ noted that Sintavia is “honored and humbled to be the launch investment out of the new Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund.” He said, “It is great to see Stifel’s strong commitment to funding profitable, high-growth users of additive technology, and this new fund will certainly have a positive impact across the industry.”

The Fund, a wholly owned subsidiary of Missouri investment bank and wealth management firm Stifel, launched last October. As part of the US Government’s AM Forward program, it seeks to enhance the development and adoption of additive manufacturing within domestic supply chains. Initial investors include Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace, and ASTM International. Industry stalwarts like Honeywell, Raytheon, Siemens Energy, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman also joined as founding partners.

Stifel’s AM-Forward investment builds on Sintavia’s April 2024 announcement of a $25 million expansion plan. This cash injection is funding investments in large-format 3D printers—including a second SLM NXG XII 600 LPBF system, post-processing equipment, and enhanced component testing capabilities. It also facilitated a long-term lease on an additional 25,000 ft2 of manufacturing space next to its existing headquarters.

The company claimed that this expansion, completed in Q4 2024, will allow it to support US Department of Defense (DOD) programs until 2030. A key focus of the expansion is the development of high-performance thermodynamic components, like 3D printed heat exchanges. Later in 2024, Sintavia secured a DOD contract to develop 3D printed hypersonic propulsion components as part of the Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics (GAMMA-H) challenge. Through this initiative, the US service provider will validate the quality and operational processes needed to design and manufacture parts essential for hypersonic flight.

As part of its $25 million expansion, Sintavia purchased a second SLM NXG XII 600 printer. Photo via Sintavia.

Investment in additive manufacturing

The state of investment in 3D printing is a hot topic, with venture capital firms and government-led projects bankrolling development in additive manufacturing. IDTechEx data shows approximately $650 million was invested across 40 3D printing-related deals.

Earlier this month, it was announced that leading 3D printer developer Stratasys received a $120 million equity investment from Israeli private equity firm Fortissimo Capital. Fortissimo acquired 11,650,485 newly issued ordinary shares at $10.30 each, reflecting a 10.6% premium over the January 31, 2025, closing price. This transaction increased its stake from 1.5% to approximately 15.5%.

The infusion of new capital aims to strengthen Stratasys’ balance sheet and drive strategic growth in the additive manufacturing market. Stratays’ CEO Yoav Zeif stated that the investment “underscores confidence in our leadership and performance.” He added that the cash would support organic and inorganic expansion.

Elsewhere, Dallas-based aerospace startup Firehawk Aerospace, which names Donald Trump Jr as a Partner, raised $60 million in a series C investment led by 1789 Capital. The Florida-based, roughly $150 million venture capital firm, backs companies that promote right-leaning political policies. The capital injection will support the development of Firehawk’s solid rocket motors (SRM) and 3D printed rocket fuel.

