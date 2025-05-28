Singapore introduces its first ever 3D printing standard for aerospace

Singapore has introduced a national standard designed to bring additive manufacturing more firmly into the country’s aerospace sector.

Named “Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace – Filament Layer Manufacturing Process Specifications,” SS 708 sets out process specifications for filament layer manufacturing (FLM), a type of 3D printing that builds parts by depositing melted thermoplastic materials one layer at a time.

Launched at the inter airport Southeast Asia trade event earlier this year, the standard was developed by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation’s Standards Development Organisation (SMF-SDO) and Enterprise Singapore, working through the Singapore Standards Council. It also draws on the expertise of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), the Association of Aerospace Industries Singapore (AAIS), and ST Engineering.

Aimed at helping local manufacturers meet international requirements, the move also supports Singapore’s broader efforts to strengthen its position as a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the Asia Pacific.

Ms. Choy Sauw Kook, Director-General (Quality & Excellence), Enterprise Singapore said, “Trust and safety are of utmost importance in the aerospace sector, and local manufacturers must demonstrate their ability to reliably and efficiently produce aerospace grade components.”

Launch event for SS 708. Photo via AAIS.

Framework targets certified FLM production

With SS 708, Singapore provides a unified framework to guide the production of similar components domestically. The standard includes specifications for material selection, hardware validation, quality controls, and workflow management.

Together, these elements are intended to help manufacturers achieve consistency in printing, reduce post-processing time, and ensure that parts are suitable for use in commercial aerospace environments.

The new guidelines also align with international benchmarks such as those established by ASTM International and International Organization for Standardization (ISO). That compatibility is expected to make it easier for Singapore-based firms to serve global clients while keeping pace with evolving certification requirements.

SS 708 is the first in a series of planned efforts to formalize standards for additive manufacturing in aerospace. Future updates are expected to cover additional technologies such as vat photopolymerization, powder bed fusion (PBF), and material jetting.

“At SMF, we are proud to support this milestone initiative, which not only strengthens industry capabilities but also paves the way for greater collaboration and growth within the aerospace ecosystem,” added Mr. Dennis Mark, CEO at SMF.

In parallel, academic institutions and industry groups are preparing to offer training and support to help local companies adopt and apply the new framework. These efforts include grants, hands-on courses, and technical guidance designed to ensure that businesses of all sizes can build the necessary capabilities.

Also known more broadly as fused deposition modeling (FDM) or fused filament fabrication (FFF), FLM is already in use across the aviation industry.

In the UK, Airframe Designs used Stratasys Fortus 450mc FDM 3D printers to deliver end-use components under the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP). The company has applied the technology to customer projects that require high repeatability, fast turnaround, and materials certified for aerospace use.

Meanwhile, aviation supplier AM Craft produced hundreds of 3D printed blanking panels for Finnair’s Airbus A320 fleet. These parts, created using flame-retardant ULTEM 9085 material, are installed directly into passenger service units and delivered on a just-in-time basis to avoid excess inventory.

Front and back of the PSU In-fill panel showing both the 3D printed nature and the cosmetic finish. Photos via AM Craft.

Global momentum behind 3D printing standards for aerospace

The development of standards is becoming a cornerstone in efforts to incorporate AM into established aerospace production workflows.

In line with this, SAE International issued four novel standards to support the certification of metal parts produced via laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) for aerospace and space applications. Endorsed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the standards are designed to preserve material property data integrity and enable traceability in the aerospace supply chain.

AMS7000 and AMS7001 cover corrosion- and heat-resistant nickel alloys, AMS7002 outlines requirements for producing aerospace-grade metal powders, and AMS7003 specifies process controls for repeatable LPBF part production. Developed with input from over 350 global stakeholders, the standards received contribution from engine OEMs, material suppliers, operators, equipment/system suppliers.

On another note, 3D printing service bureau Materialise secured EN 9100 certification for its metal 3D printing operations, meeting aerospace-grade requirements for traceability, process control, and regulatory compliance. This builds on its earlier certification for polymer 3D printing, which has supported the production of over 500,000 flight-ready parts currently in service.

With the addition of certified metal capabilities, Materialise can now take on more complex components that demand greater structural strength and durability. Backed by European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) Production Organization Approval (POA) and Airbus AIPI certification, the company is well-positioned within aviation supply chains. Its on-demand, small-batch production model helps reduce inventory risks, cut costs, and improve sourcing reliability.

Featured image shows the launch event for SS 708. Photo via AAIS.