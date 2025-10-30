Singapore Advances Aerospace MRO Capabilities with SMJL Phase Two

Singapore is expanding its role in the global aerospace industry with the launch of the second phase of the Smart Manufacturing Joint Lab (SMJL), a collaboration between Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), British multinational company Rolls-Royce, and Singapore Aero Engine Services Private Limited (SAESL). The initiative aims to strengthen manufacturing and maintenance capabilities through the development and application of advanced technologies.

The joint lab builds on earlier work that began in 2017, when the partners invested S$68 million to improve production processes and adopt automation and data-driven methods in Rolls-Royce’s fan blade manufacturing and SAESL’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations.

“Phase one of the Smart Manufacturing Joint Lab laid the foundation for smarter, more efficient operations. Phase two, along with programs like AI for Manufacturing, will accelerate SAESL’s transformation. Our ongoing partnership with A*STAR is a key enabler in this journey—helping us grow capability, expand capacity, create high-value jobs, and strengthen Singapore’s position as a global MRO hub,” said Chris Pattinson, Chief Executive Officer at SAESL.

Launch of phase two of the Smart Manufacturing Joint Lab. Photo via A*STAR.

Advancing Repair and Manufacturing Efficiency

In its new phase, the programme will focus on additive manufacturing for component repair and engine overhaul, the optimisation of fan blade production and inspection, and process improvements to enhance reliability and efficiency. New technologies from this phase are expected to enable the Fan Blade Singapore facility to increase production by more than 30% over the next few years without expanding its footprint.

The second phase complements SAESL’s S$242 million expansion project, which includes a new 26,000-square-metre facility and the redevelopment of another 25,000 square metres at Seletar. When completed, the expansion will double the company’s overhaul and repair capacity to about 400 engines a year by 2028 and create around 500 new jobs.

The Rolls-Royce UltraFan. Photo via Rolls-Royce.

Since its launch, the Smart Manufacturing Joint Lab has deployed technologies that improved productivity and safety across partner sites. Rolls-Royce recorded a 20% productivity increase at its fan blade facility between 2017 and 2024, while SAESL projects a 40% output rise by 2028. The collaboration has engaged over 200 local SMEs, generated S$4.5 million in business opportunities, added eight firms to the partners’ supplier lists, and created 14 specialised jobs. It also includes plans to help local companies adopt advanced manufacturing practices.

Zheng Jingxin, Vice President & Head of Mobility at the Singapore Economic Development Board, added, “SMJL 2.0 reinforces Singapore’s leadership in advanced manufacturing and as a global hub for aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul. Our vibrant innovation ecosystem enables aerospace players, including Rolls-Royce and SAESL, to use Singapore as a base to build differentiated capabilities and strengthen their global competitiveness. This joint lab also provides local enterprises with unique opportunities to co-innovate and benefit from this platform.”

In addition to strengthening aerospace MRO capabilities, Singapore introduced a national standard, SS 708 “Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace – Filament Layer Manufacturing Process Specifications,” which establishes process guidelines for filament layer manufacturing (FLM). This standard provides a framework for consistent and high-quality AM applications in aerospace and related industries.

Aerospace MRO Initiatives

Across major aviation markets, companies are investing heavily in new MRO capabilities that incorporate digital tools, automation, and additive manufacturing.

Last year in July, aerospace manufacturer GE Aerospace announced plans to invest over $1 billion over the next five years to expand and upgrade its global network of MRO and component repair facilities. The investment will fund new engine test cells, advanced inspection technologies, and equipment designed to increase capacity, improve repair precision, and shorten turnaround times.

A significant share will support the 3D printing-enabled CFM LEAP engines, which power the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX, and COMAC C919. GE already has 3,300 LEAP-powered aircraft in service and more than 10,000 engines on order, each featuring 3D printed fuel nozzles that improve fuel efficiency by 15% and are five times more durable than traditional parts.

Towards Middle East, Etihad Engineering opened an additive manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, developed with German 3D printer makers EOS and BigRep, becoming the region’s first European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)-approved lab for producing aircraft parts using powder-bed fusion (PBF).

The facility housed an EOS P 396 selective laser sintering (SLS) system and a BigRep ONE FFF 3D printer, enabling certified production of lightweight, customized aircraft components and cabin parts. Using these systems, Etihad Engineering improved turnaround times, repair efficiency, and part performance, integrating 3D printing into MRO operations for faster, on-demand maintenance solutions.

