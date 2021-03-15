Sindoh S100 takes sustainability step with 3D printer using recycled Materialise Bluesint PA12

South Korean 3D printer manufacturer Sindoh has launched its industrial polymer 3D printer, the Sindoh S100, which has become the first commercial machine to offer Materialise’s Bluesint PA12 process technology and enable 3D printing with up to 100 percent recycled powder.

In addition to Bluesint PA12, each S100 comes bundled with Materialise’s Magics 25 3D printing software, its Build Processor and accompanying control platform (MCP), and is fully compatible with Magics RP and the company’s Streamics operations management software.

In turn, Materialise has acquired five S100 printers, becoming the first company to obtain Sindoh’s latest machine.

“Bluesint PA12 represents a major step towards making 3D printing more sustainable,” said Fried Vancraen, CEO of Materialise. “The introduction of the Sindoh S100 printer, the first to support Bluesint PA12, will help us empower our customers to make a choice for sustainability.”

The Sindoh S100 polymer 3D printer. Image via Sindoh.

Reducing powder waste with Bluesint PA12

Materialise unveiled its Bluesint PA12 technology in November last year, designed to drastically improve the resource efficiency of the laser sintering 3D printing process by enabling printing with up to 100 percent reused powder.

The technology seeks to overcome the “orange-peel” effect often observed in parts printed with reused powder, caused by the cooling of layers. This can leave parts with an uneven surface and diminished strength.

Parts printed with reused powder using Materialise’s Bluesint PA12 technology, however, reportedly have similar mechanical and visual properties to other fresh powders used in laser sintering. This is achieved by the use of two lasers, one to sinter a new layer, while the other maintains the previous layer at the correct temperature.

As such, in addition to significantly reducing powder waste during 3D printing, Blueprint PA12 also delivers parts with desirable technical specifications, too.

By integrating Materialise’s Bluesint PA12 technology, the Sindoh S100 is believed to be the first commercially available machine that can print with up to 100 percent recycled powder.

A part 3D printed with Bluesint PA12. Image via Materialise.

The Sindoh S100

The Sindoh S100 is the first industrial polymer 3D printer from the South Korean manufacturer, known for its fused filament fabrication (FFF) desktop range, including its 3D WOX1, 3DWOX 2X and DP200 machines. In the past, Sindoh also collaborated with Japanese digital printing specialist Mimaki on a co-branded FFF printer, the 3DFF-222, designed for the in-house manufacturing of custom jigs and fixtures.

Sindoh’s newest machine offers a large build volume of 510 x 510 x 500 mm, and is equipped with a dual-feed system to increase print productivity. The printer offers a scanning speed of up to 15 meters per second and features two lasers with flexible spot sizes as a result of its 3D axes scanning technology, enabling on-the-fly changes to each laser’s spot size independent of each other.

The S100 is also capable of working with layers of variable thickness, while its semi-automatic calibration function and remote diagnostic maintenance capabilities help to ensure high operational efficiency.

Able to facilitate processing temperatures up to 200℃, the machine is compatible with a wide variety of polymer materials, including Evonik PA12, BASF Ultrasint PA11, TPU, and PP.

Engineers are able to optimize and personalize the 3D printing process by tweaking the machine and process parameters through Materialise’s Magics 25, Build Processor, and MCP software bundle, which enables excellent temperature control and edge printing quality. Additionally, the Magics RP and Streamics add-ons enable the machine to support industry-scale 3D printing production. The Sindoh S100 3D printer is now available to order with delivery schedules for Q2 2021.

“Sindoh S100 has both performance and economic values through its large build volume and an unparalleled recycling rate,” said Dr. Woo Suk-Hyung, Chairman of Sindoh. “This new product also demonstrates the excellent synergy of Materialise software and the 60 years of hardware manufacturing experience of Sindoh.

“Combining the latest technologies of both companies, it enables significant reduction in production cost as well as excellent printing performance.”

