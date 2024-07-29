Silicon Valley Defense Group report adds AM company to NATSEC100 techno-security List

Advanced material specialist 6K has been recognized on the NATSEC100 list by the Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG).

The 2024 NATSEC100 report provides an overview of the emerging techno-security landscape, aiming to stimulate discussion on the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and National Security Innovation Base (NSIB). This year’s report features companies that are pioneering new technologies in national security, many of which were previously deemed unattainable.

“Investments, funding, and support for smaller companies targeted at defense initiatives are critical to our national security. These organizations are at the cutting edge of technology that will underpin the development of critical materials for our nation’s infrastructure and the country’s homeland security and intelligence,” said Michael Falcon, Partner at IQT. “Silicon Valley Defense Group’s NATSEC100, in concert with JPMorgan Chase has put together an impressive list of these organizations. Congrats to the 100 impressive companies.”

6K’s UniMelt plasma production system is uniquely capable of converting high-value metal scrap of numerous forms into high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing. Photo via 6K Additive.

6K’s role in defense sector

6K says its expertise lies in enhancing defense capabilities with high-quality metal powders for additive manufacturing, enabling advanced, lightweight components. CEO Dr. Aaron Bent emphasizes their mission to address production limitations and meet stringent material demands in critical sectors, as evidenced by the company’s NATSEC100 ranking.

Back in 2020, 6K secured a Phase Two Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to develop a closed-loop supply chain for high-performance metal powders from scrap. Building on the success of Phase One, the program utilized 6K’s UniMelt system to convert nickel superalloy scrap into aerospace-grade powders for 3D printing. This effort aimed to enhance the availability and quality of superalloys, support faster adoption of additive manufacturing, and reduce costs for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Elsewhere, the U.S. DoD awarded a $23.4 million grant to 6K’s AM division 6K Additive as part of a broader $50 million investment program. Granted through the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) directorate, this funding was aimed to be used for enhancing the company’s metal upcycling capabilities.

The grant allowed 6K Additive to double its capacity, improve domestic recycling of critical metals, and boost production for high-grade materials. The funds sought to support facility renovations, talent acquisition, and equipment upgrades, to achieve full-rate production at its Burgettstown, PA facility by the end of 2026.

6K expands its capabilities over the years

As a part of its growth strategy, 6K has made notable strides by leveraging its expertise through strategic initiatives. Through a $51 million Series C funding in 2021, the firm finished its Battery Development Center of Excellence, expanded its 6K Energy team, and tripled its production capacity for 3D printing metal powders.

Targeting the defense, aerospace, and medical industries, 6K also introduced a line of refractory metal powders for 3D printing. These powders, composed of valuable metals including tungsten, rhenium, and niobium alloys, are engineered to withstand extreme heat and pressure.

In 2020, 6K Additive commissioned two patented UniMelt systems at its 40,000-square-foot facility in Pennsylvania. These systems were set to produce 200 tons of high-grade feedstock powder annually by convering recycled materials into premium metal powders. The firm’s UniMelt system helps reduce costs, boost throughput, and mitigate supply chain risks while enhancing material performance and supporting national security through environmental sustainability.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows 6K’s UniMelt plasma production system is uniquely capable of converting high-value metal scrap of numerous forms into high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing. Photo via 6K Additive.