Siemens Launches New Startup Support Program at CES 2025

Industrial manufacturing firm Siemens has launched its new Siemens for Startups program at the Las Vegas CES 2025 technology trade show.

This new initiative supports early-stage engineering and manufacturing startups by offering venture-related services while lowering the cost of Siemens’ software and hardware. According to the Munich-based tech conglomerate, this offering will help young companies streamline collaboration, make new partnerships, accelerate innovations, and scale faster.

The new program features three core pillars: Connect, Collaborate, and Empower. These will provide key services ranging from onboarding to the Xcelerator marketplace, venture clienting support, and key software tools. Siemens has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide access to the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem, helping foster startup growth and innovation.

During CES 2025, running until January 10, Siemens is also highlighting several technology startups that are using its expertise and technology to enhance operations. This includes 3D printed furniture company Haddy, which employs additive manufacturing and robotics to produce low-cost, sustainable products on a commercial scale. The Siemens Xcelerator is supporting Haddy’s efforts to build a global network of micro-factories featuring CEAD Flexbot 3D printers and recycling units to reduce waste and shorten supply chains.

Other startups collaborating with the Roland Busch-led company include space infrastructure developer Arkisys, manufacturing workflow software specialist Dirac, AI-powered factory management developer EthonAI, work safety firm Tended, and Instrumental, which offers a solution to detect failures in electronics manufacturing.

“Startups are essential to making our customers more competitive, sustainable and Resilient,” commented Peter Koerte, Siemens’ CTO, Chief Strategy Officer, and Member of the Managing Board. “By collaborating with startups, Siemens helps bring breakthrough ideas to industries faster, empowering customers to address global challenges more effectively with cutting-edge technologies, tools and solutions,” he added.

Siemens Xcelerator software is available through the Siemens for Startups program.

The first pillar of the Siemens for Startups program, ‘Connect,’ helps onboard partner companies to the Siemens Xcelerator marketplace. This online platform serves as a centralized hub where users can locate, purchase, and connect digital services, software, and solutions from Simens and its partners. Connect provides access to this global go-to-market channel, as well as the broader Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem.

Through the ‘Collaborate’ pillar, the tech giant will partner with participating startups as an early customer and co-developer. By collaborating through a venture clienting approach, Siemens will leverage its products and expertise to solve business problems without directly investing in or acquiring the startups. The company claims this relationship is symbiotic, providing Siemens access to valuable cutting-edge capabilities and services while delivering startups the revenue needed for growth.

Through its final pillar, “Empower,” Siemens’ program will offer young companies access to essential software tools from Siemens Xcelerator. This support is available to startups regardless of whether they focus on product development or software development.

The firm also announced that it will build on its existing partnership with AWS by linking the Simens for Startups program with AWS’s Startup program. It is hoped that this combination will accelerate innovation, streamline development processes, and facilitate faster company scaling. Siemens added that the move underscores both companies’ “commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving digital transformation in the industrial sector.”

Integrating the design, simulation, and manufacturing software solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio into AWS’s cloud infrastructure and startup program will reportedly provide access to the tools startups need to seize market opportunities. Qualifying startups requiring technical and go-to-market support will also receive AWS credits, business development resources, and AWS Activate program access.

“Collaborating with Siemens allows us to extend the capabilities of our AWS Startup program to a new generation of innovators in the engineering and manufacturing Space,” commented Jon Jones, Vice President and Global Head of Startups at AWS. “By providing startups with advanced software, generative AI and cloud services, AWS and Siemens are enabling them to bring their ideas to life more quickly and boost entire industries with cutting-edge solutions.”

3D printing startups target growth

Siemens for Startups taps into ever-present demand within the additive manufacturing market, which continues to see the introduction of new companies looking to commercialize technology and scale operations.

Earlier this month, Greg Mark and David Benhaim, the founders of industrial 3D printer manufacturer Markforged, launched their new company, Backflip, after raising $30 million in funding. The startup offers an AI 3D model generator that can convert simple text and image prompts into 3D printable parts. Its novel neural representation reportedly accelerates the design process, enabling 60x more efficient training, 10x faster inference, and a spatial resolution that is 100x greater than existing methods.

Financial backing for Backflip has come from venture capital firms NEA and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as Microsoft CTO and LinkedIn Co-founder Kevin Scott, Android Founder Rich Miner, and Essential AI CEO Ashish Vaswani.

Metal 3D printing startup Fluent Metal launched from stealth last year after raising $5.5 million in venture capital funding. The company was founded to develop and commercialize its drop-on-demand additive manufacturing technology. This production-scale wire-based, liquid metal printing (LMP) process reportedly produces zero material waste, making it cheaper and more sustainable than existing powder-based approaches.

