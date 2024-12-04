Siemens Expands Additive Manufacturing Portfolio on Xcelerator Marketplace

Siemens, a global leader in industrial automation and digitalization, has significantly broadened its additive manufacturing (AM) offerings through the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace. Unveiled at Formnext 2024 under the theme “Let’s advance Manufacturing,” these enhancements demonstrate Siemens’ commitment to integrating AM into traditional manufacturing processes via a robust ecosystem of partners, digital tools, and automated solutions.

LEAM Technologies, a pioneer in large format additive manufacturing (LFAM), presented its advanced light-based welding technology. Partnering with CEAD, an expert in LFAM and a long-term Siemens collaborator, LEAM uses light to heat materials, achieving exceptional mechanical strength in difficult-to-print substances. This innovation is particularly relevant for the aerospace, defense, and energy sectors. The inclusion of a real-time temperature monitoring system allows precise control during the manufacturing process, enhancing product quality and reducing waste. This solution is now available on the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace.

VLM Robotics, known for constructing XXL manufacturing machines, unveiled its new CALYPSO model—a fully automated, autonomous mobile robotic solution integrating Siemens’ Sinumerik One, Sinumerik CNC Robotics, and Simove technologies. Alongside its GEMINI machine designed for hybrid additive manufacturing, VLM Robotics’ systems can perform printing, welding, inspection, and milling tasks on large components. By utilizing digital threads—comprehensive digital representations of all data throughout a product’s lifecycle—the company ensures seamless integration and transparency from development to disposal, meeting stringent precision and quality standards.

At Formnext, VLM Robotics presented a fully automated autonomous mobile robot solution based on Sinumerik One, Sinumerik CNC Robotics, and Simove. Photo via Siemens.

Promoting Circular Economy Through Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing plays a crucial role in advancing a circular economy by enabling the creation of products that are reusable, recyclable, or safely returned to the environment. Siemens leverages industrial AI and the industrial metaverse to optimize product designs and automate workflows, reducing environmental impact from the design phase onward.

Toolcraft, a company specializing in precision components, utilizes Siemens’ solutions to improve its design and engineering processes by 30% for new products and 85% for design modifications. This efficiency not only speeds up production but also contributes to sustainable manufacturing practices by minimizing resource consumption and waste.

Haddy, an innovator in furniture production, employs advanced 3D printing and robotics to create high-quality, sustainable products at commercial scale. By establishing a global network of local microfactories equipped with hybrid Flexbot systems from CEAD and recycling units, Haddy shortens supply chains and reduces waste. The company’s use of renewable, recyclable materials, along with RFID chips for material tracing and recycling, underscores its commitment to minimizing environmental impact.

Stratasys, a leading provider of 3D printing technology, has joined the AM I Navigator initiative, marking a significant expansion of the program. This initiative offers a structured approach for companies to evaluate their current state and plan steps toward industrialized additive manufacturing. With Stratasys’ expertise, the AM I Navigator aims to refine its framework and provide concrete application examples, facilitating effective adoption of AM technologies across various industries.

Haddy is building a global network of local microfactories equipped with hybrid Flexbot systems and recycling units that shorten the supply chain and help the environment by reducing waste. Photo via Siemens.

Featured image shows VLM Robotics fully automated autonomous mobile robot solution. Photo via Siemens.