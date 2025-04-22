Siemens Energy Site Sends Over 16,000 Kilograms of Nickel Scrap to Continuum Powders for Reuse

Continuum Powders, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in sustainable metal powder production, recycled 16,182 kilograms of nickel scrap from Siemens Energy’s turbine servicing facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, over the final five months of 2024. Averaging nearly one ton per week, the material was processed into high-performance metal powders suitable for use in additive manufacturing applications across energy, aerospace, and defense sectors.

Scrap originated from unused turbine components at the Siemens Energy site, where equipment such as gas and steam turbines and generators are maintained. Continuum applied its proprietary Greyhound M2P plasma atomization system to convert the reclaimed metal into powders that meet strict industrial specifications. The resulting feedstock contains nickel-based superalloys and rare earth minerals, providing an alternative to virgin materials. Reprocessing the material in this way reduces the need for traditional, energy-intensive recycling and prevents valuable metals from entering landfills.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “By prioritizing efficient recycling and high-quality production, we are helping industry leaders reduce their environmental impact and build supply chain resiliency.”

Siemens Energy, a global provider of energy technology solutions, is now evaluating how to reintegrate the recovered powders into its own production workflows. “Our goal is to recycle scrap materials into high-quality metal powders for reuse in additive manufacturing because when we minimize waste and boost circular manufacturing, it makes us a stronger player in the energy sector,” said Rich Voorberg, President of Siemens Energy in North America.

Project outcomes are positioned as a case study for the broader implementation of circular manufacturing strategies in critical industries. Compared to legacy methods, the closed-loop approach implemented by Continuum reduces energy use, carbon emissions, material handling, and transportation. “Our recycling and powder production capabilities prove that innovative solutions can deliver significant environmental and economic value while meeting the most demanding industry requirements,” said Michael Brennen, Sales Director at Continuum.

Operations at Continuum’s facilities in Texas and California are focused on expanding production capacity for metal powders derived from scrap. The Greyhound M2P platform, a patented plasma-based atomization technology, enables the company to process high-value alloys into new materials without depending on mining or conventional refining. This process supports landfill diversion, resource conservation, and improved supply chain resilience for high-performance manufacturing environments.

Growing Emphasis on Powder Reuse in Additive Manufacturing

Stratasys, a 3D printer manufacturer, recently introduced SAF ReLife, a platform designed to recycle waste PA12 powder from powder bed fusion processes such as SLS and high-speed sintering. The solution enables reuse of powder on the company’s SAF-powered H350 printer, with reported benefits including improved surface finish, reduced cost-per-part, and significant waste reduction. According to a Fraunhofer IPA-led Life Cycle Assessment, SAF ReLife can lower the carbon footprint of PA12 3D printing by up to 89% when powered by renewable energy sources. Service provider Wehl Green tested the platform and reported 20% cost-per-part savings and faster turnaround.

Parallel to polymer advances, a research published by the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) evaluated energy consumption across three common metal powder production methods: gas atomization, ball milling, and wire drawing. Findings revealed that helium gas atomization required 13% less energy than argon and 28% less than nitrogen for materials like stainless steel and Inconel. Mechanical production via ball milling demonstrated the highest energy efficiency overall, outperforming gas atomization by nearly 90% under the tested conditions. The study, conducted by Syntec Associates in collaboration with Divergent Technologies, supports broader efforts to quantify and optimize the sustainability of additive feedstock production across metal AM supply chains.

