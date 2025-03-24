Siemens announces $10 billion in U.S. investment for manufacturing and AI infrastructure

Siemens, the German industrial conglomerate specializing in automation, electrification, and digitalization technologies, is committing more than $10 billion in investments to expand its operations in the United States. The move includes new manufacturing infrastructure and the acquisition of an American software company, aiming to support domestic production, workforce expansion, and artificial intelligence capabilities across critical industries.

Two new manufacturing facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, and Pomona, California represent a $285 million investment projected to generate over 900 skilled jobs. Set to produce electrical equipment for commercial, industrial, and construction markets, the sites will also supply hardware for AI data centers. With more than double the existing U.S. production capacity, the expansion is designed to support infrastructure powering large-scale computing systems.

“The industrial tech sector is the basis to boost manufacturing in America and there’s no company more prepared than Siemens to make this future a reality for customers from small and medium sized enterprises to industrial giants” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens.

Siemens’ new manufacturing site in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo via Siemens.

The aim is to accelerate innovation and reduce material waste by shifting key design stages into the digital realm. The conglomerate is also expanding its AI capabilities to help streamline these processes, enhancing product development cycles across a range of industries.

With these new initiatives, Siemens’ total investments in the U.S. over the past two decades will exceed $100 billion. The company has previously invested over $90 billion in the country since 2004. Busch stated, “We believe in the innovation and strength of America’s industry. That’s why Siemens has invested over $90 billion in the country in the last 20 years. This year’s investment will bring this number to over $100 billion. We are bringing more jobs, more technology and a boost to America’s AI capabilities.”

The German giant currently employs more than 45,000 people in the U.S. and collaborates with approximately 12,000 suppliers nationwide. Its operations in the country span power distribution, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and mobility solutions. With its growing footprint in both hardware and software sectors, Siemens is embedding itself deeper into U.S. industrial ecosystems that are increasingly shaped by AI and advanced manufacturing technologies.

The Pomona, California facility will create hundreds of jobs. Photo via Siemens.

U.S. investment in advanced manufacturing and 3D printing

Sintavia, a Florida-based additive manufacturing company focused on aerospace components, secured a $10 million subordinated debt investment from the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund. The fund, created under the U.S. Government’s AM Forward program, aims to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing within domestic defense and aerospace supply chains. Sintavia used the investment to refinance equipment loans and expand working capital. Earlier in the year, the company announced a $25 million facility expansion to support the U.S. Department of Defense through 2030, including work on 3D printed hypersonic propulsion components under the GAMMA-H initiative.

Meanwhile, GE Aerospace committed nearly $1 billion for U.S. manufacturing expansion, with over $100 million allocated to additive manufacturing and ceramic matrix composites. This funding supported new equipment installations and increased 3D printing capacity at facilities in Alabama, Ohio, and North Carolina. The investment also aimed to scale up production for both commercial and military engine programs, including the CFM LEAP and T901 platforms. GE Aerospace announced hiring plans for around 5,000 new employees, following more than 1,900 hires in 2024 across engineering and manufacturing roles.

GE Aerospace Logo. Image via GE Aerospace.

Featured image shows Siemens’ new manufacturing site in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo via Siemens.