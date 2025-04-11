Sicnova Launches CEDAEC: Spain’s First 3D Technology Center for Military and Defense Sector Certification

Spanish 3D technology provider Sicnova has officially launched the Center for Special Applications and Process Certification for the Military and Defense Sectors (CEDAEC), the first facility of its kind in Spain, dedicated exclusively to advanced manufacturing and the certification of components for the defense sector. The inauguration took place on April 4th at Novaindef’s facilities, renowned for their expertise in producing and securing critical defense components.

The event was attended by María Amparo Valcarce García, Secretary of State for Defense, who formally opened the center. Lieutenant General Miguel Ivorra praised the collaboration, stating, “I have faith in the vision and capabilities of this emerging technology. This project will revolutionize advanced manufacturing and strengthen the strategic autonomy essential for our defense.”

María Amparo Valcarce García, Secretary of State for Defense, at the opening ceremony of the Center for Special Applications and Process Certification for the Military and Defense Sectors. Photo: Sicnova

CEDAEC: Advancing Logistics and Defense Manufacturing

The launch of CEDAEC is a key element of a defense partnership between Sicnova Solutions and the Ministry of Defense, managed by Sicnova’s subsidiary, Novaindef. This collaboration aims to implement a comprehensive digitalization strategy that will streamline the production of parts and spare parts, optimizing supply chains and logistics for the Armed Forces. Its primary objectives include improving the operational efficiency of fleets and resources, addressing obsolescence issues, and enhancing performance through cutting-edge design and additive manufacturing technologies.

The center is equipped with an array of advanced capabilities, including 3D printing in metal and polymers, next-generation machining centers, reverse engineering systems, post-processing techniques, and high-precision testing equipment. Among its key assets is one of Europe’s most advanced tomographs, designed to inspect and certify military components, ensuring the highest standards of quality and durability for defense-related parts and spare parts.

“The integration of advanced technologies such as 3D printing and component certification demonstrates that by working together, we can overcome traditional manufacturing methods and address the strategic challenges of complex environments,” said Ángel Llavero, CEO of Sicnova.

Opening ceremony of the Center for Special Applications and Process Certification for the Military and Defense Sectors. Photo: Sicnova

Enhancing Defense Capabilities through Additive Manufacturing

Spain is not alone in its commitment to strengthening defense capabilities through additive manufacturing (AM). Other countries have begun investing in AM technologies and forging partnerships to enhance their defense sectors and supply chains.

This month, in South Korea, the Republic of Korea Army has officially adopted and deployed Meltio’s wire-laser technology. In partnership with AM Solutions, the Korean Marine Corps Logistics Group now uses a mobile 3D metal printer to manufacture discontinued and hard-to-source components on demand. The unit has become the first military group in the country to employ a mobile robotic metal 3D printer. This system is being used to support amphibious assault vehicles (KAAVs), reducing downtime and dependence on external supply chains.

In the United States, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced the opening of the state’s fourth Innovation Hub in Youngstown. The hub, backed by $26 million from the Ohio Innovation Hubs Program and an additional $36 million from federal, local, and private sources, will expand research and workforce development in additive manufacturing for the defense and aerospace industries.

Elsewhere, America Makes, the national accelerator for additive manufacturing in the U.S., operated by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), has launched a new open project called the Allied Additive Manufacturing Interoperability (AAMI) Program. This initiative, supported by $1.1 million from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD(R&E)), aims to improve AM equivalency and interoperability between the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD). Specifically, the project will focus on laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) technology for producing critical parts, identifying barriers to interoperability, and contributing to the development of international qualification standards.

