Shining 3D’s FreeScan Trio markerless 3D scanner offers unmatched efficiency and accuracy

Following the launch of EinScan H2, high-precision 3D technologies company Shining 3D has unveiled its latest metrology-grade 3D scanner, dubbed FreeScan Trio, at Formnext 2023.

Distinguished by its marker-free scanning capabilities, enabled through a 98-laser-line mode and a triple, 5MP camera system, the FreeScan Trio offers a notable advantage for projects dealing with large objects. This advantage lies in its ability to decrease the preparation time required. Moreover, in September of this year, the company established a new accuracy laboratory accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

Unmatched speed and versatility in 3D scanning

The FreeScan Trio distinguishes itself through its capability to capture an exceptional 3,010,000 points per second, positioning it as the swiftest handheld 3D scanner in its classification, according to the company. By offering a large field of view, measuring 650 by 580mm, the scanner seeks to optimize efficiency by consolidating more data within fewer sweeping motions.

Apart from the 98-laser-line mode, the scanner offers a single-line mode, one with 7 parallel lines, and one with 26 crossed lines. Addressing a spectrum of project requirements across diverse industries, this versatile range of modes proves adaptable to various needs. When utilized in tandem with markers, precision levels of up to 0.02mm and a volumetric accuracy of up to 0.02mm are achieved by these modes.

Beyond the laser modes, the FreeScan Trio incorporates a photogrammetry mode seamlessly compatible with SHINING 3D’s magnetic scale bar, removing the necessity for additional coded targets. Although this mode marginally reduces volumetric accuracy to 0.02mm + 0.015mm/m, it provides users with a pragmatic and efficient solution.

The FreeScan Trio 3D scanner. Photo via Shining 3D.

Technical specifications of FreeScan Trio 3D Scanner

Product model FreeScan Trio Scan Mode Multiple Lines Scan Single Line Scan Fine Detail Scan 98 Lines Scan Light Source 26 laser lines Single laser line 7 parallellaser lines 98 laser lines Working Distance 300 mm 300 mm 200 mm 300 mm Scan Accuracy Up to 0.02mm / Scan Speed Up to 3,010,000 points/s Scan Depth 360 mm FOV 650 mm x 580 mm Volumetric Accuracy* 0.02 + 0.03mm/m (0.02 + 0.015mm/m with photogrammetry) Point Distance 0.01-3mm Laser Class Class Ⅱ（eye safe） Connection Standard USB 3.0 Dimensions 331 x 120 x 76 mm Weight 985g Power input 12V, 5.0A Working humidity 10 ~ 90% Working temperature 0 ~ 40°C Certifications CE, FCC, ROHS, WEEE, KC, FDA, UKCA, IP50 Recommended Computer Configuration OS: Win10, 64-bit; Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX/RTX series cards, higher or equal to GeForce RTX 3060; Video memory: ≥6G; Processor: I7-10700; Memory: ≥64GB

