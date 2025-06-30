Shining 3D Unveils EinScan Rigil: Tri-Mode Scanning for Real-World Precision

Shining 3D, a 3D scanning technology provider, has launched the EinScan Rigil, a Tri-Mode laser 3D Scanner designed for professional and industrial use. Combining computing, wireless connectivity, and hybrid light technology, this device is built to deliver precision and flexibility for a variety of applications from automotive aftermarket customization to cultural heritage preservation and academic research.

Advanced Technology for Flexible Workflows

Shining 3D’s EinScan Rigil is designed to adapt to varied scanning environments and project requirements. At its core is a Tri-Mode operation system that supports three flexible scanning setups. In Standalone Mode, the scanner performs both capture and processing directly on the device—ideal for mobile or fieldwork. Wireless PC Mode uses Wi-Fi 6 to transmit data to an external computer, supporting complex scans without physical cables. Wired PC Mode ensures maximum stability and throughput for high-demand tasks via a direct connection.

Tri-Mode operation system. Image via Shining 3D.

The scanner integrates a hybrid light source system, combining crossed blue laser lines with an infrared VCSEL projector. In Laser HD Mode, it achieves volumetric accuracy of 0.04 + 0.06 mm/m and a geometric resolution of up to 0.05 mm. With 19 crossed laser lines, it balances speed and coverage, while 7 parallel laser lines focus on capturing fine surface detail. Users can switch between two laser modes mid-scan and merge the results offering both speed and precision in a single session.

An intelligent tracking algorithm powers marker-free blue laser scanning using a Laser + IR hybrid scan mode, available via the EXScan Rigil software. This approach offers improved efficiency over conventional marker-based laser scanning and delivers higher data quality than typical marker-free infrared scanning.

Hybrid Light Source. Image via Shining 3D.

Practical Tools for Real-World Conditions

Beyond scanning precision, the EinScan Rigil is built to perform in diverse, real-world environments. A 5MP high-definition camera captures rich, full-color textures, allowing users in engineering, design, and art to preserve fine visual features for modeling and analysis.

Its wireless workflow supports untethered scanning, cloud-based data sharing via the SHINING 3D Cloud, and screen casting to a secondary display, reducing cable clutter and increasing mobility. Designed for challenging environments, the scanner performs reliably even in direct sunlight, and scans dark or reflective metal surfaces without the need for sprays or treatments making it equally suitable for indoor labs or outdoor workshops.

Hardware specs include a 6.4-inch 2K AMOLED display, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 32GB eMMC + 1TB SSD storage, and two replaceable 6000mAh batteries. These features ensure responsive processing, extended use time, and storage capacity for complex scans—ideal for both on-site and in-studio applications.

Laser HD Mode. Image via Shining 3D.

Technical Specifications

The EinScan Rigil combines high-performance hardware with versatile scanning capabilities. Below is a comprehensive overview of its core technical features:

Specification Details Work Modes Standalone, Wireless PC, Wired PC Scan Modes Laser HD, IR Rapid Light Source Blue Laser, Infrared VCSEL Resolution Laser HD: 0.05–10 mmIR Rapid: 0.2–10 mm Scan Speed Laser HD: 4,400,000 points/sIR Rapid: 1,600,000 points/s Working Distance Laser HD: 170–550 mmIR Rapid: 160–1500 mm Alignment Modes Global Markers, Markers, Features, Texture, Hybrid

For full specifications and additional product information, visit the official page at Shining 3D – EinScan Rigil.

