SHINING 3D launches next-generation EinScan H2 3D scanner technical specifications and pricing

High-precision 3D technologies company SHINING 3D has launched its next-generation 3D scanner, dubbed EinScan H2. This new scanner is the successor to the EinScan H 3D scanner.

The EinScan H2, with improved features and cost-efficiency, retains its predecessor’s ergonomics, wide field of view (FOV), and hybrid light sources. This 3D scanner is ideal for artists, medical professionals, and product designers in need of a handheld 3D scanner with full-color capture, says the company.

“With improved texture camera and accuracy, the EinScan H2 is an excellent option for capturing colored, detailed objects. It remains one of the best options for 3D body scanning, too, with its dedicated algorithms and flashless infrared technology. Last but not least, having kept the EinScan H’s wide FOV and adjustable working distances, it’s just as ideal for 3D scanning large objects,” says SHINING 3D.

Improved accuracy, resolution, and color capture

The EinScan H2 boasts “richer and brighter” colors, thanks to its 5MP camera, delivering enhanced realistic and finer details in 3D models. Moreover, the integration of three VCSEL projectors allows for more efficient scanning of dark surfaces and improved adaptability to various lighting conditions. These advancements contribute to a higher-quality scanning experience, says the company.

The 3D scanner has seen significant improvements in accuracy and resolution, mainly attributed to the additional VCSEL projectors. In infrared mode, it achieves a superior accuracy of up to 0.1mm (0.05mm in white light mode), a substantial enhancement from the previous 0.5mm accuracy. Furthermore, its maximum resolution has been upgraded to 0.2mm from the previous 0.25mm. Another notable enhancement is the adjustable working distance, offering the flexibility to adapt to objects and scenes of various sizes. In infrared mode, the working distance can now be manually set within the range of 200mm to 1500mm.

SHINING 3D has also introduced the “hair enhancement mode,” developed by their software engineers, which significantly improves the capture of light and dark hair. This addition is accompanied by the existing “non-rigid” feature, automatically compensating for slight body movements during the scanning process.

Side view of EinScan H2 3D scanner. Image via SHINING 3D.

Technical specifications and pricing

Scan Mode White Light Mode; IR Mode Light Source White LED Light, Visible; Infrared VCSEL Light, Invisible Scan Accuracy Up to 0.05mm; Up to 0.1mm Volumetric Accuracy 0.05mm±0.1mm/m; 0.1mm±0.3mm/m Point Distance 0.2mm-3mm Best Working Distance 470mm Effective working Distance Range 200mm-700mm; 200mm-1500mm Maximum FOV 420mm x 440mm; 780mm x 900mm Scan Speed 1,200,000points/s; 1,060,000points/s Texture Resolution 5MP Align Modes Markers Alignment, Feature Alignment, Hybrid Alignment, Texture Alignment, Global Markers Safety LED light (eye-safe); CLASS I (eye-safe) Built-in Color Camera Yes Texture Scan Yes Included Software EXScanH; Solid Edge SHINING 3D Edition Output Formats OBJ, STL, ASC, PLY, P3, 3MF Scanner Size 108 mm x 110 mm x 237 mm Scanner Weight 731.1 g Operating Temperature Range 0°C ~ 40°C Operating Humidity Range 10% RH ~ 90% RH

Certifications CE, FCC, ROHS, WEEE, KC Interface USB 3.0 Input Voltage DC：12 V，5.0 A Recommended Configuration OS: Win10/11, 64-bit; Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX/RTX, RTX2060 or better; Video memory: ≥6GB; Processor: Intel I7-11700 or better; Memory: ≥64GB Required Configuration OS: Win10, 64-bit; Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX1060;Video memory: ≥4GB; Processor: Intel I7-8700; Memory: ≥16GB

To know more about EinScan H2 3D scanner and its price, customers request a quote on the official website.

