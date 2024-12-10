Shapeways Resurges with Founders and Eindhoven Team at Helm

Shapeways, a digital manufacturing services provider specializing in 3D printing, has re-entered the global market following a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in July 2024. Originally founded in 2007 as a spin-off from Royal Philips Electronics, Shapeways allowed users to upload designs for 3D printing and quickly built a community model. The company is now under the leadership of its original founders and a dedicated team from its profitable Eindhoven facility. This strategic acquisition by WVS International Inc. and its subsidiary Manuevo BV aims to stabilize operations and renew Shapeways’ commitment to providing reliable 3D printing solutions.

The new management team comprises Marleen Vogelaar (CEO), Jules Witte (COO), Robert Schouwenburg (CTO), Job van de Laar (Plant Manager), and Tiago São José (Head of Engineering). Vogelaar and Schouwenburg, two of Shapeways’ original co-founders, joined forces with the Eindhoven-based team to acquire the company’s assets from Dutch and American bankruptcy trustees. This acquisition includes the Shapeways brand, website, and the original Eindhoven production facility. “We are committed to rebuilding a stable and profitable business that meets the needs of our global customers,” Vogelaar stated. The team aims to leverage Shapeways’ existing software, hardware, and engineering capabilities to enhance its role as a digital manufacturing hub.

Selection of high-quality 3D printed parts. Photo via Shapeways.

The company will prioritize delivering high-quality 3D printed parts tailored to professional and industrial applications. The new leadership emphasizes sustainable growth and operational stability over-aggressive expansion. “Past strategies aimed at rapid scaling proved unsustainable,” Schouwenburg explained. The company intends to concentrate on reliable production processes, spare parts management, and optimizing machinery lifespans. Jules Witte added, “Our focus is on maintaining consistent output and enhancing our manufacturing flexibility to better serve our diverse customer base.”

Future plans include expanding the technological portfolio and global footprint while maintaining a focus on sustainability and customer-centric innovation. Shapeways aims to scale operations in the USA, enhance its software capabilities, and establish strategic partnerships to offer comprehensive B2B solutions. These initiatives are expected to improve supply chain efficiency, spare parts management, and machinery maintenance for clients across various industries.

Historical Challenges and Data Management Post-Bankruptcy

Shapeways began in 2007, founded by Robert Schouwenburg, Marleen Vogelaar, and Peter Weijmarshausen as a spin-off from Royal Philips Electronics LifeStyle Incubator. The company experienced organic growth from 2008 to 2010, adding new materials and expanding its services. Significant funding rounds between 2010 and 2018 facilitated further expansion, including relocating its headquarters to New York in December 2010 and opening a US facility in Long Island City in 2012. Despite these advancements, aggressive growth strategies led to financial difficulties, culminating in the bankruptcy of Shapeways Inc. in July 2024. However, the Eindhoven division (Shapeways BV) remained stable and profitable, enabling the revival under new ownership by two original founders and long-time employees.

The bankruptcy led to the loss of Shapeways’ marketplace and user data, as the trustee could not transfer user-owned intellectual property. Consequently, the new management cannot restore the previous online marketplace infrastructure. Instead, customers can upload models and place orders directly through the Shapeways website. Efforts are underway to reintegrate e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Etsy to facilitate shop creation and product management. Additionally, measures are being implemented to protect new customers’ intellectual property by purging inactive data periodically. “We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by the data loss and are committed to improving our data protection protocols,” Vogelaar remarked.

With its revival led by original founders and a committed Eindhoven team, Shapeways is poised to reclaim its position in the digital manufacturing sector. The company’s emphasis on operational stability, sustainable growth, and customer-focused innovation positions it well to meet the evolving demands of the 3D printing market. As Shapeways embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable 3D printed solutions that support the needs of its global clientele.

The iconic Shapeways logo. Photo via Shapeways.

