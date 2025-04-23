Shapeways activates Print on Demand for Thangs

Shapeways, a digital manufacturing company specializing in additive production for small to medium batch parts, has launched a limited-access Print on Demand (PoD) feature on Thangs, the 3D model-sharing platform acquired in December 2024. This marks a significant phase in the company’s plan to rebuild its designer-centric marketplace, previously branded as Shapeways Shops. The rollout enables a select group of creators to sell physical versions of their designs directly through Thangs, with manufacturing and fulfillment handled by Shapeways’ production infrastructure.

Initial access to the PoD feature is intentionally restricted to optimize onboarding and gather feedback for refinement ahead of a wider release later in the year. “We’re really happy to be launching the Print on Demand feature within Thangs already and make good on the ambitions we had from the very start of the journey,” said Shapeways CEO Marleen Vogelaar. “This initial iteration of the Print on Demand button lets us prove out the system, learn from the implementation and ensure that we successfully reach the ultimate goal for this part of the journey: to bring back the full Shapeways Shop experience and strengthen the Thangs community by offering additional means to monetize on their designs and products.”

MCM Vase by Lofted Goods, one of the early contributors to Thangs’ Print on Demand. Photo via Shapeways/Thangs/Lofted Goods.

The new Print on Demand feature follows a sequence of targeted initiatives aimed at strengthening Shapeways’ position in the designer economy. After acquiring Thangs, which offers advanced 3D model indexing, IP protection mechanisms, and a creator community, Shapeways introduced manual onboarding for a small group of users. This cohort is currently using the tool to sell items ranging from decorative objects to functional mechanical parts. A broader, automated onboarding system is expected soon, followed by the full relaunch of Shapeways Shops, which will include updated publishing tools, global fulfillment, and higher platform visibility.

Ongoing development of the feature includes collaboration with Shapeways’ Shop Owner Council and members of the Thangs creator community. User feedback is being used to prioritize future updates such as improved product discoverability, expanded monetization features, and tighter protections for intellectual property. Vogelaar said, “We’re combining cutting-edge manufacturing with the dynamic community of Thangs to build something truly new for the 3D design economy.”

Quantum Wireframe Sphericon by Make Anything. Photo via Shapeways/Thangs/Make Anything.

Shapeways’ strategic rebound and technical expansion set the stage for Thangs integration

Shapeways’ acquisition of Thangs in late 2024 marked a turning point following the company’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier that year. After the liquidation of its U.S. assets, the Eindhoven-based team behind the company restructured operations under the name Manuevo BV and re-established the brand in Europe. With the loss of marketplace and user data during bankruptcy proceedings, acquiring Thangs—formerly operated by Physna—enabled Shapeways to regain a foothold in the creator economy. Thangs, with over 24 million indexed models and built-in IP protection via Physna’s geometry search engine, was positioned to become the consumer-facing channel for designers. Meanwhile, Shapeways’ manufacturing infrastructure would power physical fulfillment behind the scenes.

Parallel to this organizational recovery, Shapeways expanded its technical capabilities across several key manufacturing methods. In 2025, the company added Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) to its offerings, enabling low-cost thermoplastic prototyping in materials such as ABS, ASA, and PETG. It also adjusted pricing for Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) processes, citing internal optimizations that improved throughput. Self-serve access to cast metal production—covering bronze, gold, silver, and other materials—was reintroduced with automated quotes. These enhancements collectively increased Shapeways’ ability to serve both industrial clients and independent designers with flexible production options.

Dyed MJF and SLS parts showcasing improved pricing and finish options. Photo via Shapeways.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image showcases MCM Vase by Lofted Goods. Photo via Shapeways/Thangs/Lofted Goods.