September 2024 3D Printing Industry Review: Key Updates and Breakthroughs

3D printing news from September 2024 included additive manufacturing aerospace applications, the use of 3D printing for defense and investment in 3D printing companies plus an ongoing legal battle, the industry continued to showcase innovation and complexity. Here, we detail the key events that shaped the 3D printing industry in 2024.

Aerospace, Sector Developments

SpaceX finalized a $5 million licensing agreement with Velo3D for metal additive manufacturing technologies. This deal, complemented by an additional $3 million allocated for engineering and support services, extended a decade-long collaboration that has been pivotal in creating SpaceX’s Raptor engines. Velo3D’s Sapphire 3D printing systems, renowned for their non-contact recoater technology, have been instrumental in fabricating complex, high-temperature components essential for rocket propulsion.

At the same time, Velo3D faced pressure to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, a stark contrast to SPAC boom of 2020/21. SpaceX’s ongoing reliance on Velo3D follows the latter’s delisting from the NYSE after it received a noncompliance notice related to market capitalization. While Velo3D’s move to the OTCQX Best Market reflects struggles in maintaining a public listing, the deal with SpaceX ensures the rocket company’s access to critical metal additive expertise should Velo3D face further corporate shifts or become an acquisition target.

Elon Musk describing how SpaceX started with a carpet and a Mariachi Band. Photo by Michael Petch.

In noticeable contrast to Velo3D’s delisting, BigRep debuted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol B1GR. The company had combined with SMG Technology Acceleration SE, a SPAC, and believed public listing would better position BigRep for expansion following its 2023 acquisition. By 2024, few 3D printing companies were pursuing IPOs, given the market’s shift away from pre-revenue speculation. Its focus on large-format industrial printers for sectors like aerospace and automotive aimed to attract investors seeking tangible hardware solutions.

The BigRep team on the Frankfurt-Stock Exchange trading floor. Photo via BigRep.

Defense and Policy Developments

September featured the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) implementing export controls on metal 3D printing technologies, targeting laser beams, electron beams, or electric arcs, alongside technologies related to cryocooling, quantum computing, semiconductors, and gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET). These measures aim to restrict the use of advanced 3D printers in sensitive applications, particularly by nations categorized under restricted groups such as China and Russia. The implementation of these controls aligns with the UK Government’s introduction of new export controls on metal 3D printers, a similar measure adopted by allied nations, including France, Spain, and the Netherlands.

By restricting exports to countries classified under Country Groups D:1 and D:5, such as China and Russia, the BIS aimed to prevent advanced manufacturing technologies from enhancing the military capabilities of strategic adversaries.For manufacturers, this regulatory shift necessitated a comprehensive review and update of compliance programs to adhere to the new licensing requirements. While these measures sought to bolster national security, they also introduced new operational challenges for companies engaged in international trade, potentially impacting the global supply chain dynamics.

The US Department of Commerce building. Photo via the US Department of Commerce.

September also intensified the ongoing debate over 3D printed firearms when the City of Chicago proceeded with its lawsuit against Glock. The lawsuit accused Glock of profiting from the sale of handguns that could be easily converted into fully automatic weapons using 3D printed auto sears, commonly known as “Glock switches.” These converters enable semi-automatic pistols to fire at rates exceeding those of standard military rifles.

Matthew Larosiere, a 3D printed firearms advocate, criticized the lawsuit as fundamentally flawed, arguing that firearm manufacturers should not be held liable for third-party modifications. He contended that machine gun converters are protected under the Second Amendment, emphasizing that the root causes of gun violence lie in broader societal issues rather than the actions of manufacturers.

A Glock switch attached to a Glock handgun. Photo via WGN-TV.

In a move aimed at safeguarding national security, former U.S. President Joe Biden established an Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force through an executive order addressing the rise of 3D printed firearms and machine gun converters. The task force will evaluate federal agency capacities to detect and intercept these devices, often referred to as ghost guns, which lack serial numbers and are challenging to trace. The executive order also emphasized developing safer active shooter drills in schools. The move followed a greater level of engagement by the ATF with the additive manufacturing community.

US President Joe Biden. Image via the White House.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Army conducted field tests of SPEE3D’s Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology, where a soldier with no prior experience successfully printed a transmission mount for a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The part passed rigorous testing, demonstrating the feasibility of on-demand manufacturing in field conditions. SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D printer uses supersonic air to create dense parts without heat, addressing logistical challenges in military operations.

A camo-colored version of SPEE3D’s WARPSPEE3D 3D printer. Photo via SPEE3D.

Consumer Goods and Construction Innovations

September saw Farsoon Technologies announce that its 3D printed molds have been used to produce over 100 million pairs of shoes. Utilizing Farsoon’s FS350M-4 3D printers, manufacturers were able to produce over 100 million pairs of shoes, integrating conformal cooling channels and advanced texturing that drastically reduced production cycle times from two weeks to just 10 hours.While Farsoon is not itself in the footwear industry, the company supplied metal powder bed fusion machines enabling mold designs with conformal cooling channels and precise texturing, such as the EVA mold, which improve production efficiency and product quality, siignificantly reducing production cycle times.

A shoe mold 3D printed by Farsoon Technologies. Image via Farsoon Technologies.

Xolo launched a volumetric 3D printer designed for research applications in bioprinting, optics, and MedTech, the Xube². The new printer incorporates Xolography technology, enabling the creation of high-resolution objects without layers. This launch positioned Xolo as a leader in specialized additive manufacturing solutions, targeting advanced R&D sectors that demand speed and accuracy. The Xube²’s ability to fabricate intricate geometries with minimal waste positioned it as a valuable asset for researchers seeking efficiency and precision.

The Xube² volumetric 3D printer. Image via Xolo.

Industry Investments and Financial Movements

Mosaic Manufacturing raised $28 million CAD to expand its automated FDM 3D printing platform, the Array. The system features multiple Element HT printers capable of handling engineering materials like PEEK and Ultem, offering automated part removal for reduced downtime. Mosaic plans to use the funds to scale operations and strengthen its global presence.

A Mosaic manufacturing Array 3D printing system. Photo via Mosaic Manufacturing.

September also brought news of financial struggles for Reaction Engines, a UK-based aerospace company renowned for its Synergetic Air Breathing Rocket Engine (SABRE). Despite securing substantial investments from industry giants like Boeing and Rolls-Royce, Reaction Engines found itself unable to finalize a £20 million rescue deal with the United Arab Emirates’ Strategic Development Fund. As negotiations stalled under the UK’s National Security and Investment Act, the company teetered on the brink of insolvency.

The failure to secure the necessary funding led to administration, with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) taking over and laying off 173 of its 208 employees. The collapse of Reaction Engines posed significant setbacks for the UK’s hypersonic and space sectors, highlighting the vulnerability of high-tech firms dependent on continuous funding to sustain long-term R&D projects. Analysts expressed concern over the potential delays in the HVX program, as few companies possessed the specialized expertise to replace Reaction Engines’ contributions.

SABRE Engine’s Precooler Technology. Image via Reaction Engines.

Technological and Legal Challenges

Finally, In September the ongoing lawsuits between Stratasys and Bambu Lab raised concerns about the future of intellectual property in 3D printing. Stratasys claimed Bambu Lab infringed on ten patents related to desktop FDM 3D printers; This legal confrontation sparked a broader debate about intellectual property rights and innovation within the industry. Dr. Adrian Bowyer, founder of the RepRap, criticized Stratasys’s actions, arguing that such patent enforcement could stifle the collaborative spirit that has driven significant advancements in desktop 3D printing. Conversely, Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research, defended Stratasys’s position, suggesting that protecting intellectual property is essential to maintaining a fair competitive landscape.

The outcome of these lawsuits could have far-reaching implications for the desktop 3D printing market. A ruling in favor of Stratasys might empower other established manufacturers to aggressively protect their patents, potentially limiting the open-source and innovative approaches that have democratized 3D printing technology.

Stratasys is seeking a jury trial through the two lawsuits it has filed against Bambu Lab. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

