SelectAM Introduces AI-Powered 2D to 3D Conversion and Expanded Access in ‘Identify Spring ‘25’

Finnish software startup SelectAM has launched the latest version of ‘Identify Spring ‘25,’ which integrates AI tools to enhance cost analysis, part optimization, and process efficiency. The platform uses data-driven insights to streamline information organization and reduce processing time, facilitating a smoother transition from design to production in 3D printing applications. With AI-powered automation, SelectAM aims to minimize errors, accelerate workflows, and improve decision-making in manufacturing operations.

Core Features of ‘Identify Spring ‘25’

At the core of this update is the Leap3D tool, which automates the conversion of 2D technical drawings into 3D models, streamlining the transition from design to production. Using AI, the tool analyzes file inputs, including dimensions and structural details, to generate an accurate 3D model. This eliminates the need for manual verification, reducing processing time and minimizing the risk of human error.

“This is useful when you have low-quality data or only 2D drawings, which is often the case in manufacturing engineering companies where data is stored in many places. Like our ‘Identify’ platform, we’ve made sure this is secure and follows data export rules,” stated SelectAM.

Another of the significant updates in ‘Identify Spring ‘25’ is the introduction of free access to the ‘Estimate’ and ‘Redesign’ tools. These tools, now available at no cost, provide detailed cost calculations for industrial 3D printing, accounting for factors such as nesting, slicing, material waste, and recycling rates. The ‘Redesign’ tool allows users to assess how modifications in part design impact production costs, ensuring that users can make informed decisions before moving forward with production. Additionally, ‘Identify Spring ‘25’ includes a customizable 3D printing profile feature, allowing users to adjust 3D printing settings for faster results.

The ‘Quotations’ add-on has also been enhanced with advanced calculations and the use of standard packing densities for more accurate pricing. The improved packing algorithm optimizes part arrangement by reducing space between them based on shape, allowing for more efficient prints. Additionally, users can fully customize post-processing by selecting specific steps to include in their 3D printing quotes.

AI Software for 3D Printing

AI software developers for 3D printing are effectively utilizing technology to enhance the capabilities of additive manufacturing. Ai Build, a London-based 3D printing software developer, introduced Aibuild 2.0, the latest version of its cloud-based, AI-powered software. This software utilizes AI and machine learning (ML) to autonomously generate 3D printing toolpaths for various additive manufacturing methods, including polymer extrusion, metal DED, WAAM, cold spray, concrete, and paste extrusion.

Elsewhere, the French software start-up Spare Parts 3D (SP3D) unveiled the beta version of Théia, a digital tool that uses AI to automatically convert 2D technical drawings into 3D models. SP3D’s new solution combines its AI-powered DigiPart software and deep learning technology to transform 2D drawings of spare parts into 3D printable models, significantly reducing conversion time from days to minutes.

