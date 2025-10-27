SEC Joins NAMI to Advance Additive Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has become a strategic investor in the National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Company (NAMI), alongside The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investment Company (Dussur) and U.S. 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems. The partnership strengthens NAMI’s role in advancing additive manufacturing and localization across Saudi Arabia’s key industrial sectors, including energy, aerospace, automotive, and medical industries, in line with Vision 2030.

“This partnership solidifies NAMI as the Additive Manufacturing National Champion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Further accelerating our traction in serving the 4th industrial revolution through fostering innovation and digitization in line with Vision 2030,” said Faisal Al-Tubayyeb, NAMI Chairman of the Board.

NAMI facilities in Saudi Arabia. Photo via NAMI.

Expanding Capabilities and Applications

Founded in November 2022, NAMI focuses on localizing AM technologies and transferring technical expertise to key industrial sectors. Building on this foundation, the company delivers 3D printing solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia’s industrial needs, driving innovation across these sectors.

Its Riyadh facilities are equipped with 3D Systems’ machines—including the DMP Factory 500 and DMP Flex 350 Dual for metals, and the SLS 380 and SLA 750 for polymers—enabling the production of components such as pump impellers, fuel burners, motor fans, heat sinks, and heat exchangers. These capabilities help reduce physical inventory requirements for SEC.

3D Systems DMP metal additive at NAMI. Photo via NAMI.

Driving Growth and Industrial Impact

With SEC as both a shareholder and core customer, NAMI plans to develop a digital inventory for spare parts, expand production capabilities, and build a robust AM supply chain to serve multiple industries. “We are proud of joining forces with SEC, whose confidence in our strategic direction reflects the growing importance of advanced manufacturing and 3D printing in driving localization and supply chain resilience in the Energy sector,” said Eng. Mohammed Swaidan, CEO of NAMI.

The collaboration also strengthens NAMI’s credibility across the energy sector and broader industrial. By securing demand from a major national entity, the company reduces investment risk, and encourages local supply chain development.

NAMI Conference. Photo via NAMI.

Saudi Arabia Bets on 3D Printing

Saudi Arabia is accelerating its investment in additive manufacturing as part of its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the national economy and reduce dependence on oil. In September, NAMI partnered with U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin to begin producing 3D printed components for the aerospace and defense sector within the Kingdom. The initial phase will focus on aluminum parts undergoing qualification testing before potential integration into Lockheed Martin’s global supply chain.

Earlier in 2024, NAMI also joined forces with SEC to develop a digital spare parts inventory utilizing advanced 3D Systems printers, including the DMP Factory 500, DMP Flex 350 Dual, and SLS 380. By combining metal and polymer additive manufacturing, the initiative sought to accelerate replacement part production, reduce inventory costs, and enhance supply chain agility across Saudi Arabia’s energy sector.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Image featured shows NAMI facilities in Saudi Arabia. Photo via NAMI.