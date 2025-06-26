Sean Wotherspoon and Zellerfeld Launch Sean Double U: Fully 3D Printed Sneaker and Mule

3D printing startup Zellerfeld, in collaboration with designer Sean Wotherspoon—known for his use of unconventional materials and commitment to sustainability—has introduced Sean Double U, a footwear collection that includes a sneaker and a mule. Both models are produced in a single piece using Zellerfeld’s additive manufacturing process, which eliminates the need for adhesives or stitching.

“Sean Double U is about the different sides we all have. The sneaker is for motion. The mule is for slowing down,” Wotherspoon explains. “I have always been drawn to projects that push boundaries. And what Zellerfeld is doing—rethinking every part of the process—is just that.”

Sean Double U. Photo via Zellerfeld.

New Collaboration Explores Manufacturing Alternatives

Wotherspoon first gained attention in 2017 after winning Nike’s fan-voted “Vote Forward” competition with his Air Max 97/1—a design that blended retro styling with materials like corduroy. Released on Air Max Day in 2018, the sneaker quickly became a standout. Since then, he has collaborated with Adidas, Gap, and Porsche.

Sean Wotherspoon with the Sean Double U collection. Photo via Zellerfeld.

With Sean Double U, he continues to explore sustainable manufacturing practices. Each pair is produced using Zellerfeld’s proprietary 3D printing process and crafted from zellerFOAM, a flexible thermoplastic that forms a breathable and supportive lattice structure. This single-material construction enhances comfort and durability while enabling full recyclability, contributing to the company’s circular production model.

The shoes are made on demand and individually customized using data from smartphone foot scans. According to Zellerfeld, this approach eliminates the need for traditional molds, tooling, and large-scale inventory—streamlining the design-to-production timeline.

“You don’t just send off a sketch and wait months,” Wotherspoon says. “We were printing samples almost in real time. It’s a different way of thinking about design—and about what shoes can be.”

The Sean Double U sneaker is priced at $189, and the mule at $149. Both are available exclusively through Zellerfeld’s website.

Sean Double U collection. Photo via Zellerfeld.

Expansion of 3D Printed Footwear Technology

Zellerfeld-Wotherspoon collaboration joins a growing lineup of 3D printed footwear innovations from major brands. Gucci, the Italian luxury brand known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques, unveiled several Cub3d sneakers as part of its Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) collection. The brand developed Demetra, a material made from at least 70% plant-based ingredients, including viscose, wood pulp, and bio-based polyurethane. The bi-material sole combines an EVA-filled interior for cushioning and a TPU exterior, featuring an Interlocking G pattern that creates a 3D effect.

Elsewhere, Syntilay, a footwear company combining artificial intelligence with 3D printing, launched a range of custom-fit slides. These slides are designed using AI-generated 3D models, starting with sketch-based concepts that are refined through AI platforms and then transformed into digital 3D designs. The company offers sizing adjustments based on smartphone foot scans, which are integrated into the manufacturing process.

Featured image shows Sean Double U. Photo via Zellerfeld.