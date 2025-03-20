Sculpteo Unveils PA12 Blue: A New 3D Printing Material for Food Safety

Sculpteo, the France-based digital manufacturing company and subsidiary of BASF, has introduced PA12 Blue, a new 3D printing material designed specifically for food handling, preparation and storage. This material complies with key regulations such as the European Union’s (EU) food safety directives and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, making it applicable across other industries with stringent safety regulations.



Founded in 2009, Sculpteo offers on-demand 3D printing services to businesses worldwide. The company provides a wide range of materials and technologies, including Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), and Stereolithography (SLA). In 2019, Sculpteo was acquired by BASF, further strengthening its material innovation capabilities and expanding its market reach.

PA12 Blue 3D-printed components. Photo via Sculpteo.

Expanding Applications of PA12 Blue



PA12 Blue builds upon the widely used PA12 (Nylon 12), a material known for its excellent mechanical properties, durability, and resistance to chemicals and wear. PA12 has been a staple in additive manufacturing for applications requiring high-performance thermoplastics, including aerospace and automotive components. By introducing PA12 Blue, Sculpteo expands the capabilities of this material into food-safe applications. The material is highlighted by its mechanical performance, chemical resistance, and durability. These properties make it ideal for producing custom food processing tools, machinery parts, safety equipment, and kitchen utensils. The blue color is deliberately chosen, as blue is rarely found in natural foods, making it easier to detect foreign objects and reduce contamination risks.

The material is versatile in the 3D printing industry, as it allows for rapid prototyping as well as finished consumer products. It has a high abrasion resistance and good UV resistance, which is ideal for highly demanding environments. The biocompatibility of this 3D printing material allows it to 3D print objects for medical and pharmaceutical applications, such as 3D printed prostheses.



PA12 Blue is printed using SLS and it’s available in two formats, rough and smooth. The smoother finish is achieved through a chemical process that reduces the porosity of the material making it waterproof and easier to clean.

Technical Benefits and Industry Adoption

Sculpteo’s introduction of PA12 Blue aligns with a growing trend of incorporating 3D printing in the food industry, where rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing are becoming crucial for efficiency. With the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing in industrial sectors, the availability of certified food-safe materials expands the potential applications of 3D printing in commercial food production.



As regulatory compliance remains a critical factor in food-related industries, materials like PA12 Blue could pave the way for wider adoption of 3D printing in food manufacturing and packaging solutions. Companies seeking to innovate in hygiene-sensitive environments may benefit from the flexibility and cost savings that Sculpteo’s new offering provides.

Hygiene and Safety in Additive Manufacturing

The role of 3D printing in food safety has gained more relevance as industries seek innovative solutions for hygienic and regulatory-compliant manufacturing. ERIKS, an international industrial equipment supplier, has demonstrated how Ultimaker S5 3D printers can be leveraged to produce food-safe components, ensuring compliance with strict food safety standards. By using certified filaments and rigorous quality control measures, ERIKS has successfully integrated additive manufacturing into environments where contamination risks must be minimized.



Meanwhile, researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have developed a method of 3D printing which 3D prints and cooks food simultaneously. This system employs artificial intelligence (AI) and graphene based infrared heating to improve precision, efficiency and safety in the food printing process. The infrared-treated samples showed significantly reduced bacterial growth compared with traditional cooking methods.

The importance of high sanitary standards in additive manufacturing has also been demonstrated in the medical sector. Similar to food production, the medical field demands precise material properties that prevent contamination and ensure compliance with industry safety regulations. Mass customization has transformed hygiene-sensitive industries, including healthcare and food production by leveraging industrial-grade 3D printing materials to manufacture made-to-fit medical devices, ensuring biocompatibility and regulatory compliance. Through its collaboration with Twikit, a digital manufacturing software company specializing in mass customization workflows Sculpteo demonstrates how advanced 3D scanning and customization workflows enable manufacturers to meet strict regulatory standards while maintaining cost efficiency.

As 3D printing technologies continue to evolve, their applications in food safety and production efficiency are expected to expand, providing manufacturers with new ways to optimize processes while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

Featured image shows Sculpteo PA material in blue. Photo via Sculpteo.