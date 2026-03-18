Scientists Outline a Path to 3D Printing in Space Using Moon Dust and Orbital Debris

Researchers at Purdue University have published a comprehensive review in the npj advanced manufacturing journal identifying powder-based additive manufacturing as a viable strategy for building tools, habitats, and infrastructure directly in space, drawing on materials already present in orbit and on the lunar surface.

With launch costs still reaching approximately $12,682 per kilogram for a Falcon 9 mission in 2024, the economic pressure to source materials locally in space has become a central engineering challenge. Powder-based additive manufacturing, already widely used on Earth for its design flexibility and material efficiency, holds particular promise for space applications, provided it can be adapted for microgravity, vacuum, and temperature swings ranging from -250°C to 250°C on the lunar surface.

Overview of powder-based in-space additive manufacturing (ISAM) highlighting the interlinked challenges of feedstock sourcing, powder behavior under space environments, characterization strategies, and process control. Image via Michael P. Sealy et al., npj advanced manufacturing.

Two primary feedstock sources are identified. Lunar regolith, the fine, fragmented material blanketing the Moon’s surface, formed over millions of years by meteorite impacts, contains 90% of its particles with diameters below 1,000 micrometers, making it naturally compatible with powder-based manufacturing techniques. Recycled orbital debris represents a second viable source. An estimated 9,500 tons of metal material currently orbit Earth, broken down as roughly 40,500 objects larger than 10 centimeters, approximately 1.1 million fragments between 1 and 10 centimeters, and over 130 million pieces smaller than 1 centimeter. Defunct satellites and spent rocket stages could be captured, sorted using laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy or X-ray fluorescence, and atomized into printable metal powder using robotic systems. NASA’s In-Space Manufacturing and Recycling and Reuse programs, alongside European Space Agency’s (ESA) ClearSpace-1, a planned active debris removal spacecraft, are already exploring these recycling approaches.

Considerable attention is devoted to how space conditions disrupt powder behavior in ways that Earth-based systems are not designed to handle. In microgravity, Van der Waals interparticle forces become dominant even for relatively large particles, causing powders to clump, disperse unpredictably, and clog nozzles. On Earth, these forces are only significant for particles under tens of microns. In lunar gravity, approximately one-sixth that of Earth, they become dominant across a much broader particle size range, fundamentally altering flow dynamics.

Comparison of the dominant environmental processes responsible for regolith formation on the Moon and Mars and their influence on particle morphology, size, and surface characteristics relevant to additive manufacturing. Image via Michael P. Sealy et al., npj advanced manufacturing.

Lunar regolith compounds these problems. Unlike the smooth, spherical powders used in terrestrial 3D printing systems, regolith particles are jagged and irregular. Without an atmosphere to erode their edges, meteorite impacts leave particles that interlock aggressively, produce low packing density, and resist the uniform layering that powder bed fusion and binder jetting require. Solar wind also charges lunar particles electrostatically, increasing agglomeration and surface adhesion.

Temperature extremes add further complexity. At 250°C, the peak daytime surface temperature on the Moon, that threshold exceeds the melting temperature of polymers such as PLA and ABS. Even metal powders are affected: elevated temperatures reduce yield strength, alter particle shape through deformation, and increase triboelectric charging between particles. Vacuum conditions eliminate gas-assisted powder transport methods such as pneumatic conveying and fluidization, restricting movement to purely mechanical means.

Diagrams show the area recorded for each density measurement. Image via Michael P. Sealy et al., npj advanced manufacturing.

Among powder production methods evaluated, electrolysis emerges as the most space-compatible. It operates independently of gravity, can run on solar power, and can draw on local resources such as water or metal-rich regolith. Chemical reduction is also identified as feasible when local metal oxides and reducing agents are available. Notably, binder jetting stands out for its ability to process ceramic powders without melting during solidification, reducing in-process energy demands, though it typically requires a high-energy post-processing step.

For quality assurance, two monitoring approaches suited to space conditions are highlighted. A torque-and-optical feedback system detects powder layer defects in real time through a transparent solidification window. Laser acoustic resonance spectroscopy (LARS), which excites a printed part with a laser and analyzes its acoustic resonance for anomalies, can identify internal defects as small as 1mm x 1mm x 200 micrometers and integrates with existing machinery without requiring a dedicated platform.

Computational fluid dynamics simulation and Experimental measurements. Image via Michael P. Sealy et al., npj advanced manufacturing.

On the modeling side, researchers at the University of Magdeburg have simulated regolith flow through an hourglass geometry to replicate powder movement through a directed energy deposition nozzle, while a team at Universidade Federal do Vale do São Francisco is modeling airflow through powder beds as a mechanism to stabilize particles in zero gravity, replacing the role gravity plays on Earth.

Several NASA-funded projects are already translating this research into hardware. Big Metal Additive, a company specializing in metal hybrid additive manufacturing, is working to reduce material waste and shorten production times for lunar habitat structures. Redwire, a space infrastructure company, is developing a platform to process lunar regolith into roads, landing pads, and habitat foundations. ICON, a construction technology company with extensive experience in 3D printed concrete structures on Earth, is adapting its systems for lunar habitat construction in collaboration with NASA. Blue Origin, an aerospace company, is advancing in-situ resource utilization technologies to extract oxygen and metals from lunar regolith for producing solar cells and wiring on the Moon.

The study titled “Powder characterization for in-space additive manufacturing,” was authored by D. Scott Fernander, Rakeshkumar Karunakaran, Paul R. Mort, and Michael P. Sealy.

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Featured image shows comparison of the dominant environmental processes responsible for regolith formation on the Moon and Mars and their influence on particle morphology, size, and surface characteristics relevant to additive manufacturing. Image via Michael P. Sealy et al., npj advanced manufacturing.