Schunk Group expands into silicon carbide production with new acquisition

German industrial machinery manufacturing firm Schunk Group has officially acquired raw materials manufacturer ESK-SIC, resulting in an expansion into silicon carbide (SiC) production.

Since January 1, 2025, the deal has increased Schunk’s involvement in the supply and development of SiC raw material. According to the German firm, this move is an effort to enhance Europe’s supply chain security, as the recycling of silicon carbide is expected to provide a stable and independent source of the material, particularly for the ceramic industry.

“ESK-SIC is the leading manufacturer of high-quality silicon carbide powder, which Schunk uses in its Business Unit Technical Ceramics as a starting material for 3D printing of high-tech products. This [acquisition] will enable Schunk to pursue new growth opportunities with this high-performance material, which is in high demand in the market,” said, Peter R. Manolopoulos, CEO of the Schunk Group.

“Welcome to the Schunk Group!” was the message for the approximately 160 employees of ESK-SIC in Frechen, near Cologne. Photo via Schunk Group.

Scaling up silicon carbide recycling for industrial use

A key initiative following the acquisition is the establishment of a silicon carbide production facility that will leverage ESK-SIC’s newly developed recycling process.

This method is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional silicon carbide synthesis while maintaining the material’s high-performance properties. “I am therefore very pleased that ESK-SIC is now part of the Schunk Group and that the new recycling process can thus be implemented on an industrial scale,” added Matthias Hausmann, CEO of ESK-SIC.

Beyond its environmental impact, the acquisition is also expected to drive development in SiC materials. By combining ESK-SIC’s expertise in high-quality silicon carbide powders with Schunk’s capabilities in ceramic production, the companies aim to develop new and improved materials.

Schunk’s leadership has emphasized that the integration is not merely an expansion but an opportunity to enhance the value offered to customers by unlocking new possibilities for the high-tech material.

Founded in 1922 and based in Frechen near Cologne since 1952, ESK-SIC expertise lies in silicon carbide powder production and employs approximately 160 people.

The company has worked closely with Schunk for years, contributing to developments such as IntrinSiC, the 3D printing of diamond-hard SiC. Now, that alliance has evolved into full integration, positioning both companies to advance their shared technological and industrial goals.

Hausmann showing the Schunk visitors the ESK-SIC production. Photo via Schunk Group.

3D printing enhances SiC for industrial applications

As reported, SiC’s role in advanced manufacturing is growing, with companies worldwide exploring new ways to process and apply the material in high-performance industries.

Back in 2022, the Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) brought in two X-Series binder jet 3D printers from Desktop Metal to improve silicon carbide processing for nuclear fuel applications. Known for its extreme durability and heat resistance, SiC was in use as a key material in USNC’s Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM) fuel, designed to power next-generation micro modular reactors (MMRs).

Traditional manufacturing methods struggled with its high melting point, but binder jetting allowed for complex, high-precision shaping without the need for extreme temperatures. Consequently, USNC viewed the technology as a way to improve the safety and efficiency of reactor fuel production. With plans to add more printers, the company intended to expand its fuel design capabilities and further develop advanced nuclear energy solutions.

In addition, ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to explore the potential of 3D printing for non-oxide ceramics, with a focus on SiC. For this project, researchers aimed to refine Lithoz’s Laser-Induced Slipcasting (LIS) technology to shape high-performance ceramic components more efficiently.

The project involved printing, debinding, and sintering SiC to assess its structural integrity and scalability. By enabling more complex geometries and reducing material waste, the technology allowed for expansion for industrial applications of silicon carbide. Testing was expected to provide insights into its feasibility for large-scale manufacturing.

