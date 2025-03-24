Schneider Electric’s shortcut? Its new FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO prints up to 7x faster

Schneider Electric has optimized production at its smart factory in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, by integrating the 3D printer manufacturer INTAMSYS’ FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO into its 3D printing operations.

As a manufacturer of electrical components such as Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), the company has long used additive manufacturing to enhance efficiency. But with production demands increasing, it needed a solution that could reduce lead times, improve part quality, and offer greater flexibility.

Consequently in October 2024, the company introduced the 310 NEO into its 3D printing farm, bringing faster, more efficient in-house production of jigs, fixtures, and other essential parts.

“We prefer to use the materials produced by INTAMSYS because INTAMSUTE NEO slicing software has already built-in, optimized profiles that ensures perfect prints every single time,” says Kamen Vasilski, Maintenance Engineer at Schneider Electric.

How Schneider Electric streamlined manufacturing

Like many manufacturers, Schneider Electric faced challenges with traditional production methods. Functional prototypes and custom components took longer to produce, leading to delays in development.

Injection molding added even more time to the process, sometimes pushing lead times beyond three weeks. While 3D printing had already been in use, earlier solutions weren’t keeping up with the company’s growing needs. Therefore, the search was on for a system that could accelerate part production without sacrificing quality.

That’s where the INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO came in. One of the first noticeable improvements was speed, parts that used to take 12 to 15 hours to print could now be completed in just two.

The system’s automatic bed leveling and a heated chamber reaching up to 100°C ensured that prints maintained consistency, particularly for materials like polycarbonate (PC), which require precise temperature control to prevent warping and maintain strength. Alongside PC, the 3D printer supports a variety of engineering-grade materials, including PA6, PA12, PPA, and PPS, making it a versatile tool for the factory’s production needs.

Parts 3D printed with the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO. Photo via INTAMSYS.

Doubling up: faster, more versatile printing with IDEX

Beyond speed, the 3D printer’s Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) technology has been a key advantage. It allows for multi-material printing in a single job, opening up new possibilities for part design.

One example shared by the company is a gripper used on the production line, designed with TPU95A for flexibility and PETG for structural reinforcement, ensuring components don’t slip during handling. The IDEX system has also been instrumental in creating welding jigs with complex geometries by pairing PA6-CF with soluble support material SP3030, cutting production time to under six hours.

Having brought the 310 NEO into its operations, Schneider Electric has seen a clear shift in efficiency. Engineers can now prototype and test jigs and fixtures faster, reducing development time and increasing flexibility.

Part created with a combination of PA6-CF + SP3030. Photo via INTAMSYS.

Bringing more production in-house has also helped cut outsourcing costs and improve material utilization. While the 3D printer works with an open material system, the company primarily relies on INTAMSYS filaments for their optimized print profiles and reliability.

Looking ahead, Schneider Electric plans to continue expanding its 3D printing capabilities, further increasing its ability to manufacture components and spare parts on-site. This move aims to cut maintenance costs, boost self-sufficiency, and enhance industrial efficiency with additive manufacturing.

Featured image shows the INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO 3D printer. Photo via INTAMSYS.

